Anaheim, CA

Watch Bruce Dickinson drag a stage invader offstage during an Iron Maiden show without missing a beat

 5 days ago

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s that you do not mess with Bruce Dickinson . Few rock stars have quite so little tolerance for bullshit, boneheadedness and all-round idiocy as the Iron Maiden frontman.

One hapless Maiden fan found this out first-hand at a gig at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on September 22, 2022. This over-zealous and/or drunken dude decided it would make absolutely everybody’s night if he clambered onstage during closing song Aces High .

Initially, Bruce seemed to welcome the guy onstage, beckoning him over, possibly to ensure he didn’t run amok. The interloper took this as a cue to weave away from the singer and flash the horns at guitarist Janick Gers and bassist Steve Harris . At which point Bruce  grabbed him by the shirt and literally dragged him offstage, hair flailing.

Let‘s face it, climbing onstage at a gig by a band who have never, ever in their history said, ‘Hey, stage invading is cool’ is a pretty dumb move in the first place. When the same band is fronted by a man who is a trained swordsman and their stage set literally involves a giant monster samurai waving around a massive Katana, well, this bozo can think himself lucky he made it offstage unscathed.

Watch fan footage of the incident below.

