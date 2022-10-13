“Keeping fighting, I’m right here with you” – Lewis Hamilton sends “love and light” to the lonely in a powerful message

Read full article on original website
Related
My worst date ever got in a bar fight & was knocked out – I wanted to leave but I couldn’t for a really annoying reason
ONE woman's date went horribly wrong when a fight broke out – and she couldn't make a quick escape. “Ladies, if you have a wig, hold your wig, because this is a crazy story!” the woman shared on TikTok. Peaches (@justoopeachy) began by sharing that she lives in...
Finally No Filter? Madonna Shows Off Somewhat Natural Face In Candid Video With Daughter
Madonna has finally shown fans a glimpse of her natural self on social media, as she shockingly posted without a face-altering filter to cover up any imperfections.The Queen of Pop shared an adorable mother-daughter moment to her Instagram Story to show off one of her two twin daughters. In the clip, Madonna and her daughter posed pretty and lip-synced to a 1977 throwback song, “Lovely Day,” by Bill Withers.The dynamic duo was dressed for the colder weather. The “Material Girl” singer wore a black hooded puffer jacket and her mini-me sported a cozy brown sweatshirt. Madonna gave her daughter the...
AOL Corp
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider marries fiancée Genevieve Davis: 'I’m so lucky to share my life with her'
Jeopardy! star Amy Schneider announced that she and her fiancée Genevieve Davis are officially married. The Jeopardy! champion, 43, took to social media on Tuesday to announce that she and Davis tied the knot on May 9 after nearly three months of being engaged. "A year ago today, I...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Quavo’s Saweetie Cheating Claim
Lil Baby has dropped a pair of new songs that hear him comment on the drama surrounding Saweetie allegedly cheating on Quavo. On the tracks “Stand On It” and “Not Finished” — taken from his newly released album It’s Only Me — Baby spits a few verses that has fans assuming that he’s involved in the messy situation between Quavo and Saweetie.
tennisuptodate.com
Venus Williams gives verdict on Pickleball - "I’m happy to see folks with any kind of racquet in their hand"
Pickleball is exploding in popularity in the USA with the Williams sisters one of those amazed by the emerging sport. Venus Williams recently provided her thoughts on the sport that her sister Serena Williams called 'great fun' explaining that she is happy any time people pick up any kind of racquet. Williams was asked by a fan on Instagram:
'It's true that fat people really are more jolly': man obliviously insults obese woman just because she looks happy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a woman who weighed 350 pounds. She wasn't a nice woman. Let's call her Dolores. Dolores wasn't pleasant, happy, or fun to be around. She was bossy and miserable for reasons that had nothing to do with her weight.
Comments / 3