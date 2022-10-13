Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
"Brutal" Vijay Singh roasts Bryson DeChambeau over embarrassing LIV Golf moment
Just when we thought we'd hear no more about Bryson DeChambeau's gallery rope moment at LIV Golf's invitational in Chicago, Vijay Singh brought it back. You will probably be familiar with the moment DeChambeau, 29, got clotheslined and absolutely freaked out. DeChambeau, who recently came second in the long drive...
Jon Rahm returns to PGA Tour; Phil Mickelson doubles down on LIV Golf
It's a loaded field on the PGA Tour for the CJ Cup in South Carolina this week. Jon Rahm, who won the Spanish Open for a third time nine days ago, now has seven international victories to go along with his seven Tour wins. He's among the six top-10 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking teeing it up this week.
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm on Phil Mickelson’s latest swipe at the PGA Tour: ‘I truly don’t know why he said that’
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson are friends, despite Rahm remaining on the PGA Tour and six-time major winner Mickelson joining LIV Golf. They have been tight since first meeting when Rahm was playing college golf at Lefty's old stomping ground, Arizona State. Mickelson's brother Tim was ASU head coach at the time.
2022 Zozo Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Keegan Bradley. The 36-year-old earned his fifth PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the 2022 Zozo Championship, where he shot a 2-under 68 in the final round to beat Rickie Fowler by one shot at 15 under. Bradley last won in 2018 at the BMW Championship while Fowler was looking for his first win since the 2019 WM Phoenix Open. For his efforts Bradley will leave Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, with the top prize of $1,980,000, with Fowler taking home $968,000.
Brooks Koepka defeats teammate Peter Uihlein in three-hole playoff to win LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia
LIV Golf’s regular-season finale in the Kingdom couldn’t be decided with just 54 holes. Smash GC teammates Brooks Koepka and Peter Uihlein squared off in a $4 million playoff at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia after both players finished Sunday’s final round tied at 12 under. Repeating the 18th hole until a winner was decided, each player made birdie on the first two playoff holes before Koepka sealed the deal the third time around after Uihlein’s shot from the greenside bunker found the water.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf: Patrick Reed NOT LISTED in Mallorca Open field on DP World Tour
Patrick Reed, who has joined LIV Golf, has not been listed in the field for the forthcoming Mallorca Open on the DP World Tour. Reed, 32, was expected to tee it up at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma over 20-23 October. Last week the American complained he was "getting...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour player criticises ZOZO Championship host course despite great finish
Emiliano Grillo has started the PGA Tour season very well with two top-five finishes in just four starts. He only made two top-10s in the entirety of the 2022 season. Grillo may not have been able to catch Keegan Bradley in the final round of the ZOZO Championship, but he still shot a 64 to finish in outright fourth place.
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Bradley claims emotional win | Lexi back to winning ways | Sergio on Ryder Cup
Good Monday morning, golf fans, as Keegan Bradley ended his long wait to get back into the winner’s circle by capturing the Zozo Championship in Japan. AP report…”Bradley raised both arms to the sky and had to choke back tears after clinching the victory with a tap-in on 18.”
CBS Sports
Phil Mickelson claims LIV Golf is trending upwards vs. PGA Tour despite numbers painting a different picture
Brooks Koepka won the LIV Golf Jeddah event over the weekend, which few people watched and even fewer cared about. In a vacuum this was strange. Koepka is a four-time major champion, and the rest of the leaderboard was full of the same. Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia were joined by Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff, Paul Casey and Joaquin Niemann. Even the least objective golf fan has to admit that this was a pretty terrific leaderboard. Yet there seemed to be very little buzz, even when Koepka got emotional about how difficult golf has been for him over the last two years.
Report: PGA Tour to Announce Four New Elevated Events for 2023
In response to LIV Golf, the PGA Tour had announced a plan where its top players would be required play a number of events with increased purses.
Who's in, who's out (Fred Couples), what's the format and more for 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs
Twenty-four tournaments down. Three to go to determine a champion. The PGA Tour Champions head to the three-event Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs this week at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. A total of 72 golfers qualified for the postseason but only 68 will tee it up this week at The...
Golf Digest
Keegan Bradley draws on memories of Tiger Woods in seizing Zozo Championship victory
Of all the shots and all the drama surrounding Tiger Woods’ historic victory in the 2019 Zozo Championship—the one that tied him with Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour wins—Keegan Bradley remembered the walk. Bradley was fortunate enough, and played beautifully enough, to be in the...
Lexi Thompson won an Aramco Team Series event in New York over the weekend. What does it mean for the LPGA and Golf Saudi?
Lexi Thompson won for the first time in three years at the Aramco Team Series event at Trump Golf Links Ferry Point. The victory certainly meant plenty to Thompson, who last won at the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic and has suffered a number of heartbreaking losses. But what does it...
Golf Digest
PGA Tour set to reveal names of the four new 'elevated' events for 2023
The PGA Tour is expected to outline for its membership Wednesday alterations to the 2023 portion of the current schedule, namely the designation of four additional elevated events, Golf Digest has confirmed. Multiple sources told Golf Digest that the four new elevated tournaments are the WM Phoenix Open, RBC Heritage,...
Golf Channel
World No. 1 on the line as Rory McIlroy eyes Scottie Scheffler's ranking at CJ Cup
The world No. 1 ranking is up for grabs this week at Congaree. Rory McIlroy, who enters the CJ Cup ranked second in the Official World Golf Ranking, has a chance to unseat No. 1 Scottie Scheffler depending on how the two players finish in the limited-field event in Ridgeland, South Carolina.
5 things Adam Svensson brings to every PGA Tour tournament
PGA Tour professional Adam Svensson has been playing golf all over the globe this season with multiple top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour. His busy Tour schedule keeps him from home most weeks. It’s tough being on the road for the majority of the year, but there are a few...
golfmagic.com
Former amateur champ slams DP World Tour over Adrian Otaegui coverage
Former Amateur champion Alejandro Larrazabal has heavily criticised the DP World Tour's coverage of LIV Golf player Adrian Otaegui at the Estrella Damn N.A. Andalucia Masters, calling for boss Keith Pelley to resign. The Spaniard, who won The Amateur Championship at Royal Porthcawl in 2002, claimed he couldn't find "a...
