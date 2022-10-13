ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

2022 Zozo Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Keegan Bradley. The 36-year-old earned his fifth PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the 2022 Zozo Championship, where he shot a 2-under 68 in the final round to beat Rickie Fowler by one shot at 15 under. Bradley last won in 2018 at the BMW Championship while Fowler was looking for his first win since the 2019 WM Phoenix Open. For his efforts Bradley will leave Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, with the top prize of $1,980,000, with Fowler taking home $968,000.
Brooks Koepka defeats teammate Peter Uihlein in three-hole playoff to win LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia

LIV Golf’s regular-season finale in the Kingdom couldn’t be decided with just 54 holes. Smash GC teammates Brooks Koepka and Peter Uihlein squared off in a $4 million playoff at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia after both players finished Sunday’s final round tied at 12 under. Repeating the 18th hole until a winner was decided, each player made birdie on the first two playoff holes before Koepka sealed the deal the third time around after Uihlein’s shot from the greenside bunker found the water.
LIV Golf: Patrick Reed NOT LISTED in Mallorca Open field on DP World Tour

Patrick Reed, who has joined LIV Golf, has not been listed in the field for the forthcoming Mallorca Open on the DP World Tour. Reed, 32, was expected to tee it up at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma over 20-23 October. Last week the American complained he was "getting...
PGA Tour player criticises ZOZO Championship host course despite great finish

Emiliano Grillo has started the PGA Tour season very well with two top-five finishes in just four starts. He only made two top-10s in the entirety of the 2022 season. Grillo may not have been able to catch Keegan Bradley in the final round of the ZOZO Championship, but he still shot a 64 to finish in outright fourth place.
Phil Mickelson claims LIV Golf is trending upwards vs. PGA Tour despite numbers painting a different picture

Brooks Koepka won the LIV Golf Jeddah event over the weekend, which few people watched and even fewer cared about. In a vacuum this was strange. Koepka is a four-time major champion, and the rest of the leaderboard was full of the same. Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia were joined by Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff, Paul Casey and Joaquin Niemann. Even the least objective golf fan has to admit that this was a pretty terrific leaderboard. Yet there seemed to be very little buzz, even when Koepka got emotional about how difficult golf has been for him over the last two years.
PGA Tour set to reveal names of the four new 'elevated' events for 2023

The PGA Tour is expected to outline for its membership Wednesday alterations to the 2023 portion of the current schedule, namely the designation of four additional elevated events, Golf Digest has confirmed. Multiple sources told Golf Digest that the four new elevated tournaments are the WM Phoenix Open, RBC Heritage,...
Former amateur champ slams DP World Tour over Adrian Otaegui coverage

Former Amateur champion Alejandro Larrazabal has heavily criticised the DP World Tour's coverage of LIV Golf player Adrian Otaegui at the Estrella Damn N.A. Andalucia Masters, calling for boss Keith Pelley to resign. The Spaniard, who won The Amateur Championship at Royal Porthcawl in 2002, claimed he couldn't find "a...
