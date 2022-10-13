“From Rags to part $4 Billion franchise”Magic Johnson sweats on the sidelines after close association with LA Dodgers

Read full article on original website
Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now
The Los Angeles Lakers last season put up an incredible team on paper. With a proven duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, the Lakers added former MVP, Russell Westbrook. While the move seemed like a decent move initially it turned out to be horrendous for the Lakers in hindsight. Injuries and fit were certainly a big reason for the same.
Kevin Garnett Gives Advice To Draymond Green After Green Punched Jordan Poole: "If You Want Some Real Results, Pull Him To The Side."
Kevin Garnett expressed his opinion on how Draymond Green should have handled the Jordan Poole situation.
LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."
Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."
Charles Barkley knows just how big his new $100 million deal with TNT is.
Larsa Pippen Finally Opens Up On Her Relationship With Michael Jordan's Son
Larsa Pippen addressed the speculation about her and Marcus Jordan's relationship.
Jordan Poole Says Draymond Green's Apology To Him Was "Professional": "We Plan On Handling Ourselves That Way..."
Jordan Poole speaks out about Draymond Green's apology to him.
NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday
The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Threatened To Beat Up Michael Jordan At A Birthday Party, NBA Legend Literally Ran Away
Mike Tyson almost beat Michael Jordan up at a birthday party in 1988 over a woman.
Jordan Poole's Massive 4-Year $140 Million Contract Is Actually Full Of Unrealistic Incentives: $1 Mil Per Season For MVP And DPOY
The Golden State Warriors may have managed to save some money by including several unrealistic incentives in Jordan Poole's 4-year $140 million contract extension.
Andrew Wiggins Explains Why He Took Paycut To Stay With Warriors: "You Never Know What The Future Holds. I'm Happy Here."
Andrew Wiggins reveals his motivation behind taking a paycut to stay with the Warriors.
Robert Horry Calls Out Anthony Davis For His Reluctance To Play As Center: “They should Label Him As The Power Forward And Label LeBron James As The Center."
Robert Horry has an issue with Anthony Davis' reluctance to play as center for the Lakers.
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Patrick Beverley Sets The Record Straight On What Really Went Down With The Russell Westbrook Huddle Scandal: "We Told Russ On The Plane, Anything You Do, Bro, They Gonna Attack You."
Patrick Beverley defends Russell Westbrook over team huddle video.
Michael Jordan Once Claimed That Playing For UNC Tar Heels Brought Him More Pleasure Than Playing For Chicago Bulls: "It Was An Opportunity To Prove Myself."
There is no doubt that Michael Jordan is well known for his time with the Chicago Bulls. He won six championships with the franchise and showed that he is the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball during his tenure. However, in a 2005 interview with Marvin R....
Malika Andrews Got Destroyed By Warriors Fans Because She Doesn't Believe Stephen Curry And Golden State Will Win The 2023 Championship: "She's Always On The Wrong Side."
Mallika Andrews didn't think the Warriors would win again and got roasted for it.
Charles Barkley, TNT Agree to Nine-Figure Contract, per Report
The NBA analyst reportedly will be contractually tied to the network for 10 years.
Joe Dumars Shares His Candid Thoughts On Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Altercation: "This Is Obviously A Delicate Situation. Not Good For Anyone."
NBA's Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars has commented on the situation in Golden State between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
Tim Duncan Subtly Threw Shade At Kevin Garnett When Describing His Game After Retirement: "I'm Not A Yeller And A Screamer, A Jumper And A Pusher... I'm Not Gonna Go Out There And Try To Hurt Somebody Or Win By All Means."
Tim Duncan's take on his game after retiring could be construed as a slight shot at Kevin Garnett.
Kyrie Irving Says It's His Responsibility To Protect Ben Simmons From Criticism: "When He Asks For Help, Just Be There For Him."
Kyrie Irving spoke about the advice he had for the under-fire Ben Simmons.
Lamar Jackson responds to criticism from ESPN's Ryan Clark
The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game.
