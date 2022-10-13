Madison, Wis. [October 17, 2022] – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today that enrollment for the 2023 Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program is now open. FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative encourages all dairy farmers to participate in this important safety net program that continues to provide for dairy farmers across the U.S. when margins become tight.

MADISON, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO