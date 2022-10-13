ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Dairy Innovation Hub to host Dairy Summit Nov. 16

The Dairy Innovation Hub will hold its third annual Dairy Summit conference on November 16, hosted by UW–River Falls. Formatted for a general audience, the Summit features the Hub’s newest projects. Anyone unable to attend in person can participate through a live virtual option. Sessions will also be recorded and posted to YouTube.
RIVER FALLS, WI
2023 DMC Sign Up Now Open; FarmFirst Encourages All Dairy Farmers to Enroll

Madison, Wis. [October 17, 2022] – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today that enrollment for the 2023 Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program is now open. FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative encourages all dairy farmers to participate in this important safety net program that continues to provide for dairy farmers across the U.S. when margins become tight.
MADISON, WI
Beef Quality Assurance Certification Meetings Scheduled

Verona, Wisc. — UW-Madison’s Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Beef Council are hosting three upcoming in-person Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certification meetings. BQA certification is valid for three years. To attend the in-person meetings, it is recommended that farmers register 7 days before the meeting date as...
WISCONSIN STATE

