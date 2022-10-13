Read full article on original website
News On 6
Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Attacking Victim With Axe
A man is in critical condition after being hit in the head with an axe at a Tulsa apartment on Monday night. Tulsa Police said Israel Trejo was in an apartment near 11th and Denver to buy an axe from someone. The victim was sitting on the couch, eating and...
News On 6
Many Americans Still Eligible For Unclaimed COVID-19 Stimulus Checks
TULSA, Okla. - Millions of Americans may still be eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus check. News On 6's Ryan Gillin explains what you need to know to get that $1,400 check.
News On 6
Crash In Stillwater Leaves 2 Dead
The Stillwater Police Department responded to a deadly crash at around 4:15 a.m. Saturday on West 6th Avenue near North Country Club Road. Authorities said 18-year-old Luke House was going the wrong way and speeding excessively when he crashed. "We believe that Mr. House was driving in excess of the...
News On 6
4 Missing Men Found Dismembered; Murder Investigation Begins
A missing person search in Okmulgee now turns into a murder investigation. Police say the remains found in the deep fork river are the bodies of four missing men. The chief says this was a very violent act, and they are working hard to get answers for the families of the men.
News On 6
Doctor On Call: Babies & Safe Sleeping
TULSA, Okla. - It's one of the most talked about subjects among new parents, "Has your baby slept through the night?" That's just one issue when it comes to sleep and children. Pediatrician Dr. Scott Cyrus joined News On 6 to talk about things to remember when putting a newborn to sleep.
News On 6
Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Investigation In Custody
Authorities say the person of interest in the Okmulgee quadruple murder investigation has been arrested in Florida. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in a stolen vehicle in Daytona Beach Shores. Police say the vehicle Kennedy was driving was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's...
News On 6
Rural Fire Departments Say Drought Conditions Are Making Fires Worse
People across Oklahoma are dealing with the effects of a drought. For parts of Green Country, it’s even worse. Rogers, Nowata, and Washington counties are facing an extreme drought. The Oglesby Fire Department in southeastern Washington County has been trying to warn people about the drought conditions; from Facebook...
News On 6
Rollerfest In Broken Arrow Raises Awareness For Autism Oklahoma
Some people went roller skating for a good cause on Sunday. "Rollerfest" raises awareness on the growing rate of autism and homelessness in our state. It was held at Roller Sports in Broken Arrow and some of the money made will be donated to Autism Oklahoma. There were games, prizes,...
News On 6
Route 66 Marathon Course Makes Changes For Competitors
TULSA, Okla. - The course for the Route 66 Marathon will have some changes for runners this year. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone explained what competitors can expect.
News On 6
Tulsa Global District Hosts Hispanic Heritage Festival
The Tulsa Global District hosted the Hispanic and Latin-X Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event celebrated Hispanic and Latin-X culture with traditional foods, dancing and music at Plaza Santa Ceceilia near 21st and Garnett. Tulsa Honor Academy and Sol Azteca performed traditional dances along with entertainment from Afro-Latin-X Fusion and...
News On 6
Tulsa Police Arrest 2 After Finding Drugs, Cash & Weapons
Tulsa Police say they seized large quantities of drugs and more than $20,000 in drug money, all from a traffic stop. On Friday, an officer followed Jequeaz Johnson to his residence near 31st and Memorial after trying to make a stop. They say when Johnson opened the car door, the...
News On 6
Tulsa Safety Program Offers Tips For Safe & Fun Halloween
Halloween is less than two weeks away and parents are planning now for how to keep trick-or-treaters safe on the streets. Safe Kids Tulsa Area has some important reminders in its “Be Safe, Be Seen” campaign. This Halloween, it's important to keep the treat in trick-or-treating and keep...
News On 6
Medical Examiners Working To Identify Bodies Found In Deep Fork River
Okmulgee police are still investigating after four bodies were found in the Deep Fork River. The discovery comes after days of searching for four missing men from Okmulgee. Medical examiners in Tulsa are working to identify the remains. Investigators with Okmulgee PD say they expect the bodies will be identified...
News On 6
OSU Homecoming Week In Full Swing As Cowboys Prepare For Saturday Game
Events for America's Greatest Homecoming are now underway in Stillwater. The events started on Monday with the dyeing of the Edmon Low Library fountain. There will also be the Harvest Carnival, chili cook-off and the Sea of Orange Parade Saturday morning. All of this leads up to the homecoming game...
News On 6
Muskogee Students Spend Day Learning About Jobs In Manufacturing
Muskogee 8th and 9th graders got to learn about jobs in manufacturing Tuesday. They did that by taking on building challenges, but instead of using brick and mortar, they used candy and toothpicks. Each group worked together to use manufacturing as a way to solve a challenge. Mazzy Waters is...
News On 6
Taste Test Tuesday: Pumpkin Pie Bars From Bartlesville Bakery
A Bartlesville bakery is expanding to serve more communities. The Eatery by 3 Kids and a Cake just opened a new bakery in Dewey and will open a third shop in Owasso soon. Owner, Annie Saltsman joins us for Taste Test Tuesday. She's letting us try a perfect fall treat - pumpkin pie bars.
News On 6
Big 12 Conference Announces Kickoff Time For Oklahoma-Iowa State
When they return from a bye week, the Sooners know when they'll play Iowa State. The Cowboys are a different story. Oklahoma, fresh off a get-right win against Kansas on Saturday, will make its trip to Ames, Iowa and face the Big 12-worst Cyclones on Oct. 29. Kickoff is set...
News On 6
OU's Gabriel, OSU's Brown Take Home Big 12 Weekly Awards
This week, the Sooners and Cowboys were able to pull off a first in 2022. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named the Big 12 Conference's Newcomer of the Week. Oklahoma State kicker Tanner Brown was selected as the league's co-Special Teams Player of the Week. Week 7 was the first...
News On 6
Tulsa Oilers Football Team Hosting Open Try-Out
The new Tulsa Oilers Football team is hosting open tryouts to look for new recruits. Try-outs begin Saturday, October 22 from noon to 3 pm at the Titan Main Sports Complex near 71st and South Elwood. The team is looking for players in all positions and will have speed, skill, and team drills during the workout. Participants can register online for $50 dollars or $60 in person on the day of the tryouts.
News On 6
Cowboys Look To Rebound After 2OT Loss To TCU
Oklahoma State definitely felt that sting in the locker after the 2OT loss at TCU Saturday. OSU pretty much controlled the game and held a two-score lead with 10 minutes left in regulation. News On 6's John Holcomb had more.
