Related
MSPs approve Bill on temporary freeze on rent and evictions
Emergency cost-of-living legislation to protect tenants from rent increases and evictions has been passed by MSPs at Holyrood.The approved Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) Bill will be the first bill passed by Holyrood to be given Royal Assent by King Charles III.The temporary legislation caps rent increases at 0% until March 31 and will be backdated to September 9.However, Scottish ministers will be able to extend the legislation for a further two six-month periods if necessary.Landlords will be able to increase rents if they can prove property costs have risen – provided the rise is less than 50% of the...
BBC
Irish government approves temporary eviction ban
Irish government signs off on proposals for temporary eviction ban. Renters can not be issued with eviction notices between November and March next year. A body representing landlords is considering a legal challenge to the measure. Charities and opposition parties have welcomed the policy. The Irish government has...
Jacob Rees-Mogg facing legal challenge over fracking plans
Jacob Rees-Mogg is facing legal action over his decision to lift the moratorium on fracking in England.Environmental and community groups have sent a legal letter, seen by The Independent, to notify the business secretary of their intention to seek judicial review of his decision, on the grounds that it was “unlawful” to reverse the 2019 ban on the controversial gas extraction method without fresh scientific evidence to prove it is safe.The move by Friends of the Earth, Talk Fracking and Preston New Road Action Group comes as MPs vote on a Labour bid to ban fracking “once and for all”...
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
UK crime gangs rake in millions through supported housing, say police
Organised crime groups are taking millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money through unregulated supported accommodation for vulnerable people, police have revealed. Criminals have been cashing in on the recent boom in “exempt accommodation”, designed to support vulnerable people such as prison leavers, recovering addicts and those fleeing domestic violence.
‘Everyone struggled’: life in UK’s unregulated supported housing
When Mark*, 32, first moved into supported accommodation in Birmingham, other tenants would steal his plates and cutlery from the kitchen, and people would knock on his door daily asking for drugs. “There was no support. Someone would come in but they did nothing. They didn’t go into your cupboard...
Hunt: Scottish independence case based on extremist, crank think-tank economics
Jeremy Hunt has suggested the case for Scottish independence is based on “extremist, crank think-tank” economics.The Chancellor was challenged by the SNP’s Stewart Hosie (Dundee East) to disown the “extremist, crank, experimental think-tank economics” adopted by Prime Minister Liz Truss in recent weeks.But Mr Hunt countered by saying he would be happy to if Mr Hosie distanced himself from the thinking behind the support of Scotland’s departure from the union.The exchanges came after Mr Hunt confirmed to Parliament that the UK Government would be reversing many of the policies announced by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng following a tumultuous few weeks.Speaking...
BBC
Homelessness: Breckland Council to buy 11 properties
Some £1.6m is to be spent on on buying 11 properties for homeless and vulnerable people in part of Norfolk. The investment by Breckland Council will allow the district to buy a collection of properties in Thetford and Dereham. The ruling Conservatives said it would reduce the local authority's...
Jeremy Hunt brought in from the cold to be UK's new finance minister
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Jeremy Hunt was named Britain's new finance minister on Friday, the latest senior ministerial role for the self-proclaimed entrepreneur regarded by many in his Conservative Party as a safe pair of hands but whose days in top jobs had seemed over.
Labour calls on Tories to seize opportunity to end fracking ‘once and for all’
Labour is calling on Tory MPs to seize an opportunity to end fracking “once and for all” by backing a move to pave the way for a vote on the issue.The party will use an opposition day debate on Wednesday to put forward a motion which, if passed, would guarantee time in the Commons for a Bill to ban the controversial gas extraction technique for good.Labour says it wants to give MPs a chance to overturn the Government’s decision to lift England’s fracking ban, which broke a Tory manifesto promise.The moratorium had been in place since 2019 following a series...
Liz Truss no longer standing by pension triple lock commitment
Liz Truss is no longer standing by her commitment to increase state pensions in line with soaring inflation as her imperilled leadership is overhauled by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.Downing Street indicated ministers could ditch their commitment to the triple lock as the new Chancellor brought in to save her ailing leadership searches to plug a multi-billion pound black hole.Mr Hunt told colleagues at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that they must find savings from their departmental budgets.As recently as October 2 Ms Truss was clear state pensions would increase in April by whichever is highest – 2.5%, wages or inflation.“I’ve committed...
UK workers facing ‘two decades of lost living standards’, union boss warns
Wages are to drop by £4,000 in real terms over the next three years, according to new analysis by the TUC, which is also warning ministers that it will take legal action if they weaken workers’ rights.Workers are on course for two decades of “lost living standards” and the “longest squeeze” in earnings in modern history under the “toxic” Conservative government, the TUC’s general secretary is to say. On Tuesday, Frances O’Grady is to address trade union delegates at the TUC conference in Brighton, where she will say that workers “have been pushed to breaking point” after the “longest...
Christmas turkey crisis forces ministers to ease immigration rules: Regulations relaxed for poultry industry to bring in foreign butchers to 'address genuine seasonal labour need' and make sure families can get festive birds
Ministers eased immigration rules today to avert a Christmas turkey crisis. The list of jobs eligible for a seasonal worker visa now includes roles in the poultry industry to address 'a genuine seasonal labour need' in the lead up to the festive period. Changes unveiled by Immigration Minister Tom Pursglove...
BBC
MP Margaret Ferrier faces UK Parliament watchdog probe
A Scottish MP who broke public health laws in the height of the pandemic will be investigated by a parliamentary watchdog. Margaret Ferrier admitted exposing the public to "risk of infection, illness and death" after travelling on public transport after a positive Covid test. A Westminster probe will now look...
‘No one would do that’: estate agents deny making rude gesture to Kwarteng
It was one of the more startling claims made over the weekend, in the wake of the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng. Someone in an estate agent in the then chancellor’s constituency reportedly made an “obscene gesture” at him through the window, in apparent disgust at the way his mini-budget had tanked the economy.
BBC
Doncaster: Public consultation over UK's biggest battery farm
A huge battery storage centre is planned for the site of a former power station in South Yorkshire. The company behind the Thorpe Marsh scheme near Doncaster said it would store 2.8GW of electricity to be used at times of peak power demand. Developers the Banks Group said it would...
BBC
NHS Scotland: Record number of A&E patients wait over eight hours
A record number of hospital patients waited more than eight hours to be seen at Scotland's A&E units, according to new figures. Statistics for the week ending 9 October showed 3,553 patients spent more than eight hours in an emergency department. Opposition parties condemned the report, which also revealed 1,506...
BBC
Barrister Gavyn Cairns fined and suspended after £570k legal aid claims
A barrister has been fined and suspended over serious misconduct related to making legal-aid claims of almost £570,000. The action against Gavyn Cairns was taken by the Bar of Northern Ireland following a disciplinary case. He was fined £50,000 for failing to maintain proper records and accounts over a...
Liz Truss fights for survival as even allies say she could have only days left
Prime minister to meet mutinous Tory MPs this week in effort to shore up her position after U-turns on tax
Threat to pensions as Jeremy Hunt tears up Liz Truss’s economic plans
The future of the “triple lock” protection for state pensions was tonight thrown into doubt after new chancellor Jeremy Hunt refused to commit himself to keeping it.Charities voiced alarm over the chancellor’s words, which stand in stark contrast to previous promises from Liz Truss and Mr Hunt’s predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng to keep the lock, which guarantees pensions will rise with the highest of inflation, earnings or 2.5 per cent.Age UK said older Britons of modest means face “deep hardship this winter unlike anything most of us have seen before.”It came as Mr Hunt dramatically slashed from two years to...
