Wages are to drop by £4,000 in real terms over the next three years, according to new analysis by the TUC, which is also warning ministers that it will take legal action if they weaken workers’ rights.Workers are on course for two decades of “lost living standards” and the “longest squeeze” in earnings in modern history under the “toxic” Conservative government, the TUC’s general secretary is to say. On Tuesday, Frances O’Grady is to address trade union delegates at the TUC conference in Brighton, where she will say that workers “have been pushed to breaking point” after the “longest...

1 DAY AGO