Read full article on original website
Related
Daniel Craig receives the same royal award as his famous character James Bond
Daniel Craig received the same honor as his character James Bond on Tuesday, for his contribution to the arts in both film and in the theater.
‘Bachelor’ alum Lauren Bushnell gives birth to second son with Chris Lane
“Bachelor” baby! Lauren Bushnell gave birth to her and husband Chris Lane’s second son on Oct. 16, she revealed on Instagram. The now-mother of two shared an emotional video of her oldest son meeting his younger brother after she gave birth, captioning it, “10.16.22 🤍.” Lane also announced the happy news on his own social media with a photo of their son Dutton with the newest addition to their family. “Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!!” he wrote. Bushnell, 32, told her Instagram followers in June that she was pregnant with baby No. 2 after welcoming son Dutton, now 1, in...
"I Always Loved You The Best, Sid": Goodbye Moments From TV Shows That Never Fail To Make Us Sob
"You, Vision, are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me. You are a body of wires and blood and bone that I created. You are my sadness and my hope. But mostly, you're my love."
‘Dancing with the Stars’: Selma Blair gets perfect score, drops out of competition
She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. Who was eliminated in “Dancing with the Stars”?
Comments / 0