Mexico president says discussed migration, security and development with Biden
MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he discussed migration, security and cooperation on development with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden during an afternoon call.
Biden, Mexican president discuss migration, fentanyl trafficking -White House
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday discussed actions to reduce illegal migration, efforts to combat the trade in fentanyl and the prosecution of gun traffickers, the White House said.
