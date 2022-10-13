John Gaps III, an award-winning former Associated Press photographer who documented everything from war zones to the NCAA College World Series, was found dead at his home in Iowa, his family confirmed Tuesday. He was 63. Gaps was found by police Monday inside his home in Des Moines when his son, Ethan Gaps, requested a welfare check after not hearing from his father for several days. Ethan Gaps said the cause of his father’s death was not immediately clear. John Gaps had said it was the risks he took getting a unique shot — more so than his photography skills — that make his photos stand out. “It’s interesting, because then you become aware of the fact that the work you did is going to outlive you. And that’s something,” he said.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO