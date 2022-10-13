Read full article on original website
Owatonna Man Convicted of Murder Loses Bid For Reduced Sentence
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the 261-month prison sentence that was given to an Owatonna man for a fatal shooting last year. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse had asked the appeals court to overturn the sentence, arguing the judge in the case abused his discretion when he denied Musse's request for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines. The just over 22-year prison term now being served by Musse actually falls on the lower end of the recommended range of sentences for second-degree intentional murder.
Monday Evening Crash in Southern Minnesota Claimed Two Lives
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash yesterday evening just south of the Twin Cities. The State Patrol says the deadly collision was reported just after 6 PM on Highway 13 in Scott County just west of New Prague. The crash report says an SUV crossed the centerline and collided with a pickup and a car headed in the opposite direction.
Suspected Drunk Driver in Stolen Semi Arrested After Chase
Avon, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A suspected drunk driver led law officers on a chase in a stolen semi-truck yesterday in central Minnesota. The Avon Police Department says the pursuit began after Avon police officers and officers from other law enforcement agencies in Stearns County spotted the stolen semi-tractor and trailer on I-94. They had been alerted to watch for the rig after it was reported the semi-tractor pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer loaded with a blue forklift had been stolen from a parking lot in Fridley and the owner was following it.
Two People Killed, Two Others Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash in East Central Minnesota
Pine City, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pine City early Saturday morning. According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road Southwest in Pine City around 1:49 a.m to the report of a single-vehicle crash.
Elderly Minnesota Man Killed After Crashing Into Bridge Near MSP Airport
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Bloomington man was killed after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a bridge near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Wednesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 82-year-old Patrick Gilligan was traveling west on Hwy. 5 near the airport and Fort Snelling when...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
Guilty Pleas Entered in Feeding Our Future Fraud Scandal
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three Minnesota residents today entered guilty pleas to federal charges connected to the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 40-year-old Bekam Merdassa of Inver Grove Heights admitted using a shell company to fraudulently collect more than $3 million in reimbursements from the Federal Child Nutrition Program. Operating under the sponsorship of the Feeding Our Future organization, Merdassa claimed he served over 1.3 million meals to children between December 2020 and June 2021.
Why the Queen of Norway is Visiting Southern Minnesota This Week
It's not every day that we can say royalty is coming to Minnesota, but the Queen of Norway is not only visiting our state but our neck of the woods in southern Minnesota!. Queen Sonja of Norway is currently in Minnesota. She's visiting multiple places during her stay. Today, Thursday, October 13th, she's meeting with Governor Walz. According to WCCO the Minnesota National Guard and the Norweigan Home Guard have been in collaboration for 50 years!
