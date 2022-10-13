Read full article on original website
Related
The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives' Lexie Carver
Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
SheKnows
A Red-Hot Romance Is Right Around the Corner for Young & Restless’ Sharon — and She Has No Idea!
A blast from the past could be about to blow up her future. Ever since The Young and the Restless killed off Rey, Sharon has been cooling her jets on the back burner, grieving and supporting her loved ones and serving coffee. So. Much. Coffee. But that is destined to change, it would seem — and soon. Because unless we miss our mark — and when has that ever happened? — she’s about to be reunited with an ex with whom she has a history that is, let’s say, complicated. Who?
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Fave On Her Way Out… and Taking a New Love With Her?
Soap opera couples can be notoriously fickle. Every daytime fan knows all-too-well that a couple at the top of its game today could be in tatters tomorrow. As if affairs, dark secrets and warring families weren’t bad enough, in Days of Our Lives’ Salem, there’s also the chance of returns from the dead, brainwashing and late-in-life discoveries of sexuality!
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Displays Bloody Wounds on Happily Ever After: What Happened?
On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela Deem’s vicious fight with Michael took center stage. She flew to Nigeria, not to visit her husband, but to ambush and investigate him. When her surprise visit to his home in the middle of the night...
SheKnows
Oops! General Hospital Just Revealed More Than It Could’ve Possibly Meant to About the Killer’s Identity
Strange as it sounds, we’re super-mega-relieved that Dex has been moved to the top of the suspects list. General Hospital had us worried there for a while, what with the way that it kept piling up evidence that Dex is The Hook. Evan Hofer is the rare soap newbie who was able to hit the ground running; he just has “it.” And — sorry, Cameron — his chemistry with Eden McCoy (Josslyn) is off the charts. So we were loath to think that the show was writing Sonny’s right-hand man and Michael’s secret operative into a corner from which he wouldn’t be able to get out.
SheKnows
Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum
It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
See Inside Drew Scott and Linda Phan's Nature-Themed Nursery for Baby Son Parker
Drew Scott and Linda Phan open up about their design process and inspiration for son Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew +Jonathan Reveal Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are giving an inside look at their nature-themed nursery for son Parker James. The couple, who welcomed their first baby on their fourth wedding anniversary, May 4, opened up about the design process and inspiration for Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, on newsstands Friday. Scott, 44, explained that the couple wanted to create...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: ‘Blindsided’ Brooke Gets the Chance of a Lifetime
What happens next on The Bold and the Beautiful is not going to seem to Brooke like a good thing. In fact, she’s going to see it as catastrophic. The end of the world. Complete and total disaster. But it is, in fact, a golden opportunity wrapped in a bow and laid at her feet.
SheKnows
Thomas Makes a Stunning Confession — and Brooke Implores Ridge to Come Clean
In Aspen, Brooke wants to know why Ridge would come there to make promises to Taylor. She informs him she refuses to give up on them. Inside the house in Aspen, Taylor tells Steffy her head is spinning right now. It’s a lot to take in. Steffy gushes, “You and dad are back together. It happened.” She thinks it was meant to be. Taylor wasn’t so sure, but it happened. Steffy tells her, “You deserve it, mom. You really do.” She looks out the window and gasps, “Oh my God! Brooke!”
International Business Times
Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
SheKnows
Boom! Young & Restless Is Poised to Explode the Abbott Family With a Stick of Dynamite That’s Even More Combustible Than Diane
He certainly seems more interested in connecting with their family than his own!. Well, we finally know who Diane’s been working with on The Young and the Restless, and it’s one heck of a doozy! But what we don’t really know is what his endgame is in helping give Diane the “key” to come back. And, more importantly, what does that mean for the Abbotts?
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Next Step for Ridge Has Disaster Written All Over It — and Not Just for Him, Either
The September 23 episode of the soap dropped a big hint about where his heart is headed. The words “too little, too late” were all but invented for the speech that The Bold and the Beautiful had Ridge give to Taylor and Steffy in the September 23 episode. Not only did he acknowledge that, unlike his ex-wife and son-in-law, “as long as I can remember, I’ve been selfish” (agreed!) but he observed that “I’ve made bad choices all my life, and they’ve affected my kids, especially when they were younger” (also agreed!). Now what do you suppose he’s going to do in the wake of these revelations, huh?
SheKnows
General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery
Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
SheKnows
The Surprising Gift Young & Restless’ Ashland Left Behind for Tucker
The return of The Young and the Restless’ Tucker has so set the show on fire that it’s a wonder alarms haven’t gone off. But to keep those flames rising, the powers that be are going to have to take care — and learn from the mistakes that were made with previous power player Ashland.
musictimes.com
Coolio's Girlfriend Reveals Rapper's True Colors After Death, Why Marriage Did Not Happen
In a new interview published on Monday, October 3, Mimi Ivey, Coolio's long-term girlfriend, paid respect to the late rapper, with whom she was intimately connected for a decade. She also revealed his true colors - his true qualities that fans could not necessarily see since they do not live with him.
SheKnows
Portia Suspects Something Even More Sinister Than the Hook Is Going On After [Spoiler]
In Jacksonville, Carly puts flowers on Virginia’s grave. She can’t believe after everything she’s been through, she got a round-trip ticket to where she started. She thinks she’ll never escape being Caroline Benson from the wrong side of town who tried to pretend she belonged with the county club kids. She used to resent Virginia telling her to be content with what she had, but now she understands she was telling her that she was wonderful the way she was.
What Happened to Nephew Tommy? The ‘Ready to Love’ Host Said He’s “Slowly Coming Back”
Many morning radio show listeners might recognize the name Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Milles. The Houston native co-hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show with his uncle (we were today years old when we learned this) Steve Harvey. According to multiple reports, Steve was the one who gave Thomas his nickname.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Heartthrob Opens Up About the On-Set ‘Panic’ That Got Him Fired — and Almost Ended His Career
Losing your first big break is downright devastating. If there’s one thing that every daytime fan is well aware of, it’s that working on a soap opera is not easy. They have to film at a near breakneck pace to keep the shows coming out five days a week, and few move nearly as fast as Days of Our Lives which films months in advance.
Comments / 0