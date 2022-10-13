ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Wanna Spoon Cereal Bar holds grand opening in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A new restaurant concept is now open in the 12 South area. Wanna Spoon Cereal Bar, 1111 Caruthers Ave., held its grand opening Friday. The restaurant offers more than 20 different cereals, along with some twists on your favorites. Wanna Spoon offers milkshakes or scoops of ice cream with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, or whatever you like in your cereal bowl. They also offer coffee.
NASHVILLE, TN
WOMI Owensboro

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Drop-off sites to open for Operation Christmas Child in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN – More than 4,500 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 14-21. Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide since 1993. Anyone can pack a shoebox. In 2022, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Nashville’s Biggest Jazz Event Celebrates Its Eleventh Anniversary

NASHVILLE,TN— Free up your weekend, music lovers, because Sunday, October 16 is the. eleventh anniversary of the Jazz on the Cumberland Concert Series. Nationally ranked as the number one destination for jazz music for eight years, Jazz On the. Cumberland has been an event where lovers of the historical...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Local movie theater under new ownership, to undergo renovations

Hopkinsville’s only movie theater is under new ownership. Shane and Aubrie Pollock finalized the purchase of WK Cinemas Friday and will be changing the name to The Showbox. The theater will remain open through the holidays, but will close in January for renovations, with a reopening expected in May.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
rewind943.com

Can’t throw these things away in Clarksville!

Have you ever broken the law by throwing something away? Here are five common things people throw out, even though you shouldn’t. 1. Batteries. Most states still let you toss standard alkaline batteries, like double-A’s. California is an exception. Other types can have things like mercury in them, so they’re illegal to throw out. Drop them at a place like Staples instead.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Curbside recycling rolling across Clarksville with Recyclops

Recycling has been available in Clarksville for a while, with drop-off locations around the county. But it hasn’t always been convenient, requiring residents to sort every item and haul it every week or so in the trunk or back seat. But curbside pickup from Recyclops? That’s so much easier....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Hot Chicken Legend André Prince Jeffries Receives Prestigious Honor

In 2013, the James Beard Foundation named Prince’s Hot Chicken as an “America’s Classic,” an award that designates a restaurant “with timeless appeal, each beloved in its region for quality food that reflects the character of its community.” The recognition was certainly well-deserved and reflected the contribution of the Prince family to Nashville as an interesting culinary community.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire

An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Clarksville police reopen road after working situation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road was closed Sunday afternoon while police worked out a situation. Police were trying to negotiate with a person they said was dealing with a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge. Traffic on Riverside Drive was diverted between Crossland Avenue and Commerce Street.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy