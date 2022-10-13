Read full article on original website
Full List of Artisans to be at Downtown Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2022
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest. On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event.
wpln.org
‘Her story needs to be told’: A renovated garden in Centennial Park remembers children who died by violence
Since 1996, a small corner of Centennial Park has memorialized children who died from violence. This week, the renovated Children’s Memory Garden will be unveiled. Some of the names being added to the garden are children who died of accidental overdoses. 3-year-old Paris Clark-Wilcox is one of them. At...
WSMV
Wanna Spoon Cereal Bar holds grand opening in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A new restaurant concept is now open in the 12 South area. Wanna Spoon Cereal Bar, 1111 Caruthers Ave., held its grand opening Friday. The restaurant offers more than 20 different cereals, along with some twists on your favorites. Wanna Spoon offers milkshakes or scoops of ice cream with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, or whatever you like in your cereal bowl. They also offer coffee.
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
clarksvillenow.com
Drop-off sites to open for Operation Christmas Child in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – More than 4,500 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 14-21. Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide since 1993. Anyone can pack a shoebox. In 2022, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Students express disappointment in Mellow Mushroom, Tavern permanently closing within one month
The Mellow Mushroom location on 21st Avenue recently closed permanently after 20 years of operation in part due to understaffing issues. Tavern, a former restaurant in Midtown and another popular dining location among students, similarly closed permanently on Sept, 13, 2022—11 years after its opening. Mellow Mushroom was part...
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville’s Biggest Jazz Event Celebrates Its Eleventh Anniversary
NASHVILLE,TN— Free up your weekend, music lovers, because Sunday, October 16 is the. eleventh anniversary of the Jazz on the Cumberland Concert Series. Nationally ranked as the number one destination for jazz music for eight years, Jazz On the. Cumberland has been an event where lovers of the historical...
whopam.com
Local movie theater under new ownership, to undergo renovations
Hopkinsville’s only movie theater is under new ownership. Shane and Aubrie Pollock finalized the purchase of WK Cinemas Friday and will be changing the name to The Showbox. The theater will remain open through the holidays, but will close in January for renovations, with a reopening expected in May.
rewind943.com
Can’t throw these things away in Clarksville!
Have you ever broken the law by throwing something away? Here are five common things people throw out, even though you shouldn’t. 1. Batteries. Most states still let you toss standard alkaline batteries, like double-A’s. California is an exception. Other types can have things like mercury in them, so they’re illegal to throw out. Drop them at a place like Staples instead.
clarksvillenow.com
Curbside recycling rolling across Clarksville with Recyclops
Recycling has been available in Clarksville for a while, with drop-off locations around the county. But it hasn’t always been convenient, requiring residents to sort every item and haul it every week or so in the trunk or back seat. But curbside pickup from Recyclops? That’s so much easier....
WSMV
Woman said someone tried to steal her dog while walking in East Nashville neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville woman said someone tried to steal her dog while she was walking in her neighborhood. The woman said it’s an issue she’s hearing about more and more in the Five Points area of East Nashville. She said she was walking along...
Clarksville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Clarksville. The Rossview High School football team will have a game with Kenwood High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00. The West Creek High School football team will have a game with Clarksville High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00.
Nashville Scene
Hot Chicken Legend André Prince Jeffries Receives Prestigious Honor
In 2013, the James Beard Foundation named Prince’s Hot Chicken as an “America’s Classic,” an award that designates a restaurant “with timeless appeal, each beloved in its region for quality food that reflects the character of its community.” The recognition was certainly well-deserved and reflected the contribution of the Prince family to Nashville as an interesting culinary community.
wgnsradio.com
Homeless man says the driver of a BMW gave him a ride, but left with his backpack
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Being kicked while you’re down is one of the worst feelings a human can feel… but it’s something that many of us face at one point or another. In this case, the person being kicked while in the midst of a low point was a homeless man who simply needed a ride.
Riverside Drive reopened after Clarksville police handle incident
Police in Clarksville said negotiators were able to reach a peaceful resolution with a person experiencing a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge.
wkdzradio.com
RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire
An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
Tales of ghosts inside Gallatin’s Trousdale Place
"Ghostorian" recalls mysterious happenings along ghost tour outside Trousdale Place in Gallatin.
Sumner County debates banning book from schools
The Sumner County School Board will discuss a controversial book at its Tuesday meeting. One elementary school parent requested that the book be banned from library shelves.
WSMV
Clarksville police reopen road after working situation
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road was closed Sunday afternoon while police worked out a situation. Police were trying to negotiate with a person they said was dealing with a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge. Traffic on Riverside Drive was diverted between Crossland Avenue and Commerce Street.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Riverside Drive reopened, CPD reaches peaceful resolution with person on bridge
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Motorists are asked to avoid Riverside Drive as Clarksville Police work to resolve a situation involving a person having a mental health crisis. The Clarksville Police Department said they are attempting to negotiate with an individual who is experiencing a mental health crisis on...
