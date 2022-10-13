Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tennessee woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing sister
Police say the victim's sister, 25-year-old Kandis Davis, has been taken into custody and is accused of the shooting. They say she was arrested without incident.
Kentucky man wanted in connection with daughter’s death arrested in Nashville
A man wanted for his connection with the murder of his daughter has been arrested in Nashville.
whopam.com
Man takes plea deal for 2021 shooting incident
The man accused of firing a gun at a vehicle occupied by five people in November of last year accepted a plea deal Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court. Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling explained the agreement for 21-year old John Vause of Hopkinsville, with his five first-degree wanton endangerment counts amended to second degree and combining with a count of tampering with evidence. Each count comes with a one year sentence and they would be served concurrently.
WSMV
Teen boy shot in East Nashville, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A teenager is in the hospital after a Sunday night shooting in East Nashville. Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot on South Sixth Street late Sunday night. The boy was standing in a parking lot when he was shot. According to police, the boy felt...
murfreesboro.com
One Dead in Shooting, Suspect in Custody
One woman is dead following a late night shooting in La Vergne. Officers were called to a home on Almondwood Place around 11:00 p.m. on October 16. Officers say the victim was unresponsive when they arrived. She was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. One suspect was taken into custody without incident. Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting and will identify the victim and suspect at a later time.
whopam.com
Attorneys to attempt mediation in 2018 Boulevard murder case
There was no ruling on a bond motion in Christian Circuit Court Monday for the man accused of the 2018 murder of Tamara Dragoo at the King’s Court Motel on Fort Campbell Boulevard, as he potentially pursues some type of resolution in the case. Circuit Judge John Atkins notified...
State report shows more children in Tennessee being arrested for gun crimes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State of Tennessee internal documents obtained by FOX13 reveals Memphis crime statistics. The reports show 1,324 guns were stolen from vehicles in 2020. In 2021 there were 2,023 guns stolen from vehicles resulting in a 52.8 percent increase. The reports show 3,865 guns were seized in...
Teen brought to hospital after shooting reported in East Nashville
Police were called out to East Nashville and a teenager was sent to the hospital Sunday night following a report of a shooting.
WSMV
Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
wgnsradio.com
Homeless man says the driver of a BMW gave him a ride, but left with his backpack
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Being kicked while you’re down is one of the worst feelings a human can feel… but it’s something that many of us face at one point or another. In this case, the person being kicked while in the midst of a low point was a homeless man who simply needed a ride.
WSMV
‘Special young man’ killed in crash involving homicide suspect
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Cheatham County community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old killed in a Thursday night crash involving a homicide suspect. Landen Guye was in a Toyota RAV4 on Gallatin Pike as it was hit by Deandre Conway, who was speeding down the roadway. Conway is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Terry Farmer in Madison earlier in the night.
WSMV
Mother grieving after losing her son in Madison homicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother is trying to come to terms with her grief after her 24-year-old son was shot and killed right outside her home. It happened in Madison Thursday night. Now, Metro Police are searching for the man that killed him and one other person. “This is...
Man wanted for multiple charges after Henry County assault, considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Deputies in Henry County are trying to track down an "armed and dangerous" man accused of assaulting two women on Thursday.
Suspect sought after deadly shooting, crash in Madison
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed before a deadly crash in Madison late Thursday night.
wkdzradio.com
RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire
An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Nashville (Nashville,TN)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Nashville on Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. The crash involved a stolen SUV and a tractor-trailer. The officials stated the 29-year-old Todd Bryant was traveling in a Lincoln Navigator along with two others when rear-ended a tractor-trailer near Rosa L.Park exit.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 am an SUV was westbound when the driver lost control while turning the heat on and hit a utility pole. The driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie...
Franklin Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint This Weekend
October 17, 2022 – On Friday night October 21, 2022, the Franklin Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Murfreesboro Road to help stop impaired drivers. Checkpoints are one of the many traffic safety measures Franklin Police use to prevent DUI crashes. We ask Franklin drivers to exercise caution and never drive while impaired.
2 alleged shoplifters reportedly broke wine bottles, tossed cookies at a Tennessee Walmart
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two alleged shoplifters reportedly caused a scene at a Tennessee Walmart store by breaking wine bottles and tossing cookies, officials say. According to a news release from the Murfreesboro Police Department, officers were called out to a Walmart store after reports of two alleged shoplifters causing a disturbance by breaking bottles of wine and throwing Halloween cookies on Monday.
WSMV
Police search for men who stole from several Lowes stores in one day
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is working to identify two men who stole from three different Lowes locations, according to a news release. The men stole from a Springfield, Gallatin and Madison Lowes on Oct. 2. They reportedly used a stolen business account and made fraudulent purchases...
Comments / 0