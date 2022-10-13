ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

whopam.com

Man takes plea deal for 2021 shooting incident

The man accused of firing a gun at a vehicle occupied by five people in November of last year accepted a plea deal Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court. Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling explained the agreement for 21-year old John Vause of Hopkinsville, with his five first-degree wanton endangerment counts amended to second degree and combining with a count of tampering with evidence. Each count comes with a one year sentence and they would be served concurrently.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Teen boy shot in East Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A teenager is in the hospital after a Sunday night shooting in East Nashville. Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot on South Sixth Street late Sunday night. The boy was standing in a parking lot when he was shot. According to police, the boy felt...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

One Dead in Shooting, Suspect in Custody

One woman is dead following a late night shooting in La Vergne. Officers were called to a home on Almondwood Place around 11:00 p.m. on October 16. Officers say the victim was unresponsive when they arrived. She was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. One suspect was taken into custody without incident. Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting and will identify the victim and suspect at a later time.
LA VERGNE, TN
whopam.com

Attorneys to attempt mediation in 2018 Boulevard murder case

There was no ruling on a bond motion in Christian Circuit Court Monday for the man accused of the 2018 murder of Tamara Dragoo at the King’s Court Motel on Fort Campbell Boulevard, as he potentially pursues some type of resolution in the case. Circuit Judge John Atkins notified...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

‘Special young man’ killed in crash involving homicide suspect

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Cheatham County community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old killed in a Thursday night crash involving a homicide suspect. Landen Guye was in a Toyota RAV4 on Gallatin Pike as it was hit by Deandre Conway, who was speeding down the roadway. Conway is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Terry Farmer in Madison earlier in the night.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Mother grieving after losing her son in Madison homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother is trying to come to terms with her grief after her 24-year-old son was shot and killed right outside her home. It happened in Madison Thursday night. Now, Metro Police are searching for the man that killed him and one other person. “This is...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire

An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash

A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 am an SUV was westbound when the driver lost control while turning the heat on and hit a utility pole. The driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Rutherford Source

Franklin Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint This Weekend

October 17, 2022 – On Friday night October 21, 2022, the Franklin Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Murfreesboro Road to help stop impaired drivers. Checkpoints are one of the many traffic safety measures Franklin Police use to prevent DUI crashes. We ask Franklin drivers to exercise caution and never drive while impaired.
FRANKLIN, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 alleged shoplifters reportedly broke wine bottles, tossed cookies at a Tennessee Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two alleged shoplifters reportedly caused a scene at a Tennessee Walmart store by breaking wine bottles and tossing cookies, officials say. According to a news release from the Murfreesboro Police Department, officers were called out to a Walmart store after reports of two alleged shoplifters causing a disturbance by breaking bottles of wine and throwing Halloween cookies on Monday.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police search for men who stole from several Lowes stores in one day

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is working to identify two men who stole from three different Lowes locations, according to a news release. The men stole from a Springfield, Gallatin and Madison Lowes on Oct. 2. They reportedly used a stolen business account and made fraudulent purchases...
GALLATIN, TN

