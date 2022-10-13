Read full article on original website
Mt. Washington Democrat Mayor Barry Armstrong Refuses To Address Viral Video of City Personnel Seizing PropertyMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Vanished In KentuckyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
KY America First Endorses Stuart Owen In Mt. Washington Mayors Race And 2 In The City Council RaceNelson County News-SentinelMount Washington, KY
Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soonAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New UofL center to help students prepare for careers through experiential learning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is helping students find internships and research opportunities with a new all-in-one center. UofL’s new Center for Engaged Learning was announced on Tuesday. The facility will allow businesses to make better connections with students, making it much easier to find a...
JCPS students attend anti-bullying seminar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - October is National Bullying Prevention Month and Global Game Changers hosted an anti-bullying event to teach kids about the effect of bullying. Anti-bullying advocate Jaylen Arnold was a guest speaker at several schools in Jefferson County. Jaylen was bullied at a young age for his Tourette’s...
Central High School hosts event for International Day of the Girl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday is International Day of the Girl, so Central High School in Louisville hosted an event to uplift and empower young women. The theme at the event was “some things are worth fighting for.”. Students shared their fight stories and also talked about their accomplishments.
New UofL center to help students find jobs after graduating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is helping students have a better transition into finding a job with a new center for students. UofL’s new Center for Engaged Learning was announced on Tuesday. The center will provide new opportunities including research and internship opportunities. The facility will...
JCPS highlights higher graduation rates from School Report Card 2022 data
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Education released its 2022 School Report Card (SRC) data derived from state assessment scores. This is the first school year of data since the Covid-19 pandemic. Kentucky districts are seeing the same issues as other districts nationwide such as staffing shortages, learning...
1 of Louisville’s largest non-profit events returns in person after 3 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Volunteers of America returned to an in-person event for the first time since 2019 to host their annual “Power of 1″ breakfast on Tuesday. The breakfast is considered one of the largest non-profit events in Louisville, highlighting the organization’s services throughout a four-state region, the release said.
New Albany based donut shop coming to Lousiville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany donut shop announced they’re expanding to Louisville. Honey Creme Donut Shop started as a small business in New Albany, their first shop opened 57 years ago. Their new location will open on Friday at 651 South 4th Street between Safier Mediterranean Deli...
Remains found in central Indiana in 2004 confirmed to be those of missing Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Human remains found in central Indiana in 2004 by a turkey hunter have been identified as those of a Louisville man reported missing. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said evidence found on Richardson Road near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe County indicated a homicide had occurred.
Fallen LMPD officer and Edmonson Co. native honored with fishing tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last December, an Edmonson County native died while in the line of duty. Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed after being hit by a driver while helping a car on the side of the road. “He knew from an early age that not...
Noche Mexican BBQ holding multiple celebration events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Noche Mexican BBQ is celebrating its three-year anniversary here in Louisville with a series of events. The events are honoring the three years on Bardstown Road as well as Day of the Dead, a holiday that originated in Mexico. “Our Mission is to eat, laugh, make...
Jack Harlow returning to Louisville for second annual ‘No Place Like Home’ show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jack Harlow is returning home to Louisville this year for the second annual “No Place Like Home” show. The three-time GRAMMY-nominated rapper will be performing at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday, Dec. 18 starting at 8 p.m., according to a news release. Tickets...
Arrest made related to death of woman found in Southern Indiana field
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A man has been charged in the death of a woman whose body was found in a Southern Indiana field this summer, but police say she was not killed in the Hoosier state. Melvin D. Evans, 67, of Louisville, was arrested by Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
Gov. Beshear attends ribbon cutting for Waterfront Park expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined local leaders for the ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday that transferred land into the ownership of Waterfront Park. The new phase will provide additional space along the Ohio River to provide more opportunities for activities and events. “And we all share one...
FBI agent continue search on Bardstown farm
Goode Weather Blog 10/18
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville picked up a TRACE of snow early this morning. Not the earliest ever, that was October 10, 1906. But still rare. The high so far has only made it into the upper 40s. The last time we had a day like this was back on March 29th...more than 200 days ago!
Demolition begins for New Albany’s Riverview Towers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Demolition began on Monday for New Albany’s Riverview Towers. The Towers are being knocked down after sitting vacant for about two years. A series of severe fires forced the housing authority to move all residents and relocate them. Now the entire 16-story structure sits vacant and will be reduced to an empty lot.
‘Social Anxiety Kyle’ talks to local students about their own social anxiety
Louisville Tool Library lets you check out tools for home projects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tools can be expensive, but there’s a simple way to just borrow them instead. The Louisville Tool Library has only been open for a few months, but the nonprofit has already helped a lot of people. Whether you’re looking for power tools, yard equipment, or...
Louisville authorities recover body from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have recovered the body of a person from the Ohio River. The body was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the water just off the Louisville Loop behind the Kentucky Science Center. No information about the victim has been provided. Louisville Metro police say the...
Man in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood late Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South 26th Street. When officers arrived on scene...
