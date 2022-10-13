LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville picked up a TRACE of snow early this morning. Not the earliest ever, that was October 10, 1906. But still rare. The high so far has only made it into the upper 40s. The last time we had a day like this was back on March 29th...more than 200 days ago!

