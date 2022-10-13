ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

JCPS students attend anti-bullying seminar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - October is National Bullying Prevention Month and Global Game Changers hosted an anti-bullying event to teach kids about the effect of bullying. Anti-bullying advocate Jaylen Arnold was a guest speaker at several schools in Jefferson County. Jaylen was bullied at a young age for his Tourette’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Central High School hosts event for International Day of the Girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday is International Day of the Girl, so Central High School in Louisville hosted an event to uplift and empower young women. The theme at the event was “some things are worth fighting for.”. Students shared their fight stories and also talked about their accomplishments.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New UofL center to help students find jobs after graduating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is helping students have a better transition into finding a job with a new center for students. UofL’s new Center for Engaged Learning was announced on Tuesday. The center will provide new opportunities including research and internship opportunities. The facility will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS highlights higher graduation rates from School Report Card 2022 data

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Education released its 2022 School Report Card (SRC) data derived from state assessment scores. This is the first school year of data since the Covid-19 pandemic. Kentucky districts are seeing the same issues as other districts nationwide such as staffing shortages, learning...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 of Louisville’s largest non-profit events returns in person after 3 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Volunteers of America returned to an in-person event for the first time since 2019 to host their annual “Power of 1″ breakfast on Tuesday. The breakfast is considered one of the largest non-profit events in Louisville, highlighting the organization’s services throughout a four-state region, the release said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New Albany based donut shop coming to Lousiville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany donut shop announced they’re expanding to Louisville. Honey Creme Donut Shop started as a small business in New Albany, their first shop opened 57 years ago. Their new location will open on Friday at 651 South 4th Street between Safier Mediterranean Deli...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Noche Mexican BBQ holding multiple celebration events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Noche Mexican BBQ is celebrating its three-year anniversary here in Louisville with a series of events. The events are honoring the three years on Bardstown Road as well as Day of the Dead, a holiday that originated in Mexico. “Our Mission is to eat, laugh, make...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Gov. Beshear attends ribbon cutting for Waterfront Park expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined local leaders for the ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday that transferred land into the ownership of Waterfront Park. The new phase will provide additional space along the Ohio River to provide more opportunities for activities and events. “And we all share one...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

FBI agent continue search on Bardstown farm

One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. ‘Social Anxiety Kyle’ talks to local students about their own social anxiety. Updated: 4 hours ago. Mental health professionals say even before the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety and depression among teens was on...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Goode Weather Blog 10/18

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville picked up a TRACE of snow early this morning. Not the earliest ever, that was October 10, 1906. But still rare. The high so far has only made it into the upper 40s. The last time we had a day like this was back on March 29th...more than 200 days ago!
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Demolition begins for New Albany’s Riverview Towers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Demolition began on Monday for New Albany’s Riverview Towers. The Towers are being knocked down after sitting vacant for about two years. A series of severe fires forced the housing authority to move all residents and relocate them. Now the entire 16-story structure sits vacant and will be reduced to an empty lot.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Louisville authorities recover body from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have recovered the body of a person from the Ohio River. The body was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the water just off the Louisville Loop behind the Kentucky Science Center. No information about the victim has been provided. Louisville Metro police say the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood late Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South 26th Street. When officers arrived on scene...
LOUISVILLE, KY

