voiceofalexandria.com
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
KIMT
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
Couple found dead inside Mille Lacs Lake cabin; CO poisoning suspected
A husband and wife were found dead inside their Mille Lacs Lake hunting cabin on Sunday evening. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says that Mai Lee and Moon Lee, both 66 of Brooklyn Park, were found by one of their children at the cabin 3900 block of MN Hwy 18, in rural Isle.
Owatonna Man Convicted of Murder Loses Bid For Reduced Sentence
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the 261-month prison sentence that was given to an Owatonna man for a fatal shooting last year. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse had asked the appeals court to overturn the sentence, arguing the judge in the case abused his discretion when he denied Musse's request for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines. The just over 22-year prison term now being served by Musse actually falls on the lower end of the recommended range of sentences for second-degree intentional murder.
Man fatally shot in Uptown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was fatally shot in Uptown Minneapolis late Sunday night. Police said the shooting occurred at the intersection of Fremont and Lagoon avenues around 11:45 p.m.Officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died before medics arrived, according to police.The shooting is under investigation. There have been no arrests as of Monday morning.This is the 71st homicide in Minneapolis this year.
fox9.com
Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
27-year-old driver killed in collision with semi in southwestern Minnesota
A driver was killed in Pipestone County Thursday morning after being in a collision with a semi truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Camry was being driven on Highway 30 in Burke Township just before 7 a.m., when it crossed the center line and crashed into the semi near 150th Avenue.
Monday Evening Crash in Southern Minnesota Claimed Two Lives
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash yesterday evening just south of the Twin Cities. The State Patrol says the deadly collision was reported just after 6 PM on Highway 13 in Scott County just west of New Prague. The crash report says an SUV crossed the centerline and collided with a pickup and a car headed in the opposite direction.
willmarradio.com
Big meth bust in Scott County
(Shakopee, MN) -- A Shakopee man is jailed on five million dollars bail after getting caught with more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine. Scott County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda with five felonies including first-degree sale of a controlled substance. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task searched his property last week and said it found coolers containing meth buried in the woods. Officers say they also located evidence that he was making the drug. Investigators say a tip in Blue Earth County last month resulted in an informant making three purchases from Pineda.
Wrong-way driver who hit state trooper pleads guilty to criminal vehicular operation
RICE, Minn. -- A driver who hit a Minnesota State Patrol squad car and injured a trooper last month has pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation.Trevor Reiter entered his plea Thursday, according to court records.Reiter hit a squad car head-on when he was going the wrong way on Highway 10 near Rice the night of Sept. 29, the state patrol said.The trooper activated their emergency lights and siren to try to stop Reiter, and stop sticks were also deployed. Reiter was going between 35 and 45 mph when he hit the squad car, the patrol said.The trooper was briefly hospitalized before being released.The criminal complaint states Reiter smelled of alcohol and had trouble walking. His breath test allegedly read .229 BAC, nearly triple Minnesota's legal limit of .08.
Two young adults killed, two others injured in Pine County crash
PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- Two people died and two others were injured in a crash in northern Minnesota early Saturday morning.Pine County deputies learned of a single-car crash on Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road in Pine City shortly before 2 a.m. A 20-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were declared dead at the scene.An 18-year-old man was flown to a metro area hospital and a 19-year-old woman was treated at the scene for injuries.Identities of those who died will be released at a later time, the Pine County sheriff says.
Victim of fatal Minneapolis shooting identified as 23-year-old Atlanta man
A 23-year-old Atlanta man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis earlier this month. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified Deljuan Dennis Pendleton, 23, as the man who died two days after being shot in Minneapolis on Oct. 3. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head.
fox9.com
20-year-old who killed one while driving drunk on I-394 sentenced to prison
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 20-year-old who caused a deadly crash while driving drunk in February 2022 was sentenced in Hennepin County Court to 41 months in prison Thursday morning. Joseph Maness pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in February for driving the wrong way on I-394 and colliding head-on...
Police: Man points gun at officers during foot chase after downtown Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a man pointed a gun toward officers in Minneapolis's North Loop this weekend before they chased him down.Early Sunday morning, police say there was gunfire near Washington and 5th avenues. Officers ran after the armed man and a second man. They eventually recovered two guns and the armed man was booked for assault. The second man had been shot and went to the hospital.The North Loop has seen a slight decrease in the number of shots fired calls this year compared to this time last year.Citywide, there have also been fewer of those calls, and fewer people shot versus in 2021.RELATED: Operation Endeavor showing promising early results, helping to drive down crime
fox9.com
2-year-old child run over my mom in Ramsey, airlifted to hospital
RAMSEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 2-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday after a tragic accident at a Ramsey, Minnesota school in which she was run over by her mother's vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office and Ramsey police responded to the incident around 9:15 a.m. at...
Bruno, Big Lake Police K-9, dies following medical emergency
BIG LAKE, Minn. – The Big Lake Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved member of its team.K-9 Bruno died Wednesday from "an unforeseen medical emergency." "I assure you, his handler Officer Chafee, emergency veterinarian personnel, and the members of the Big Lake Police Department did everything they could," said Big Lake Police Chief John Kaczmarek.Bruno was not on duty at the time of his fatal emergency.
Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near MSP Airport
A Bloomington man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash near the airport Wednesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander was traveling west on Highway 5 at Post Road, near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, at around 6:15 p.m. The Highlander then left...
Two People Killed, Two Others Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash in East Central Minnesota
Pine City, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pine City early Saturday morning. According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road Southwest in Pine City around 1:49 a.m to the report of a single-vehicle crash.
Peek-A-Boo! Stearns Co Deputies Find A Stolen Handgun After Man ‘Peeks’ At Them
File this one under the too-strange-to-be-fake file. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their social media page this morning regarding finding a stolen and loaded handgun and arresting a man while serving a warrant for another man at an apartment building on Monday morning. The post reads:
Young man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Pine County
A young man and woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pine County in the early hours of Saturday morning. The Pine County Sheriff's Office says the crash at Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road South West in Pine City left a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man dead at the scene.
