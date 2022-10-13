Read full article on original website
Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Time is running out if you want to have your say in local, state, and federal races in November. Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the last day for Louisiana residents to register to vote. It's also the last day to make changes to your registration, but you'll have to do it online.
State initiative helps keep gopher tortoise off endangered list
SOCIAL CIRCLE — In Georgia, the gopher tortoise will not be added to the federal Endangered Species Act list in large part because of the power of partnerships. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said this week the eastern population of gopher tortoises — those east of Alabama’s Tombigbee and Mobile rivers — is “robust” and the species in that segment is no longer a candidate for federal listing. The data-based findings, which do not change state regulations protecting gopher tortoises in Georgia or other states, will be discussed in a virtual public meeting Dec. 13.
Early voting starts Wednesday. Here's what you need to know
Iowans can begin early voting for the November midterm election Wednesday, choosing representatives in Congress, state offices, and county officials. Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to cast your vote. “Election Day is rapidly approaching and it’s important to have a plan for how you want...
Indiana lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch tested positive Monday for COVID-19. The 70-year-old Republican said she's experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and is not planning to take any time off to recover from her infection. "(I) will continue to work for Hoosiers from home while following all of Indiana's COVID guidelines," Crouch said.
Supporters insist Pa. needs Parental Bill of Rights, while opponents say the legislation goes too far
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A proposed Parental Bill of Rights got state lawmakers heated Tuesday. It comes as what students should and shouldn't be taught in school continues to spark national headlines. "It's honestly a little crazy that we have to talk about parental rights," said Dr. Chaminie Wheeler, a pediatrician...
AG Moody launches 2022 Human Trafficking Summit, registration still open
(The Center Square) – A Florida-led virtual 2022 Human Trafficking Summit launched Tuesday nationwide, engaging experts from across the country to collaborate on ways to more effectively combat human trafficking. More than 2,300 attendees registered and registration remains open at HumanTraffickingSummit.com. The summit provides over 16 hours of educational...
USDA brings farm experience to metro Atlanta students
ATHENS – USDA Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently hosted educational events on agriculture at schools in the metro Atlanta area to launch USDA’s urban agriculture initiative for the state of Georgia. These events brought the farm-to-school experience to more than 1,600 local students with...
More meetings set to discuss Illinois’ no cash bail law
(The Center Square) – Changes are expected to the SAFE-T Act, but what those will be and when they’ll come up remain unclear. Illinois is the first state to impose no cash bail for some criminal suspects with the Pretrial Fairness Act. That’s one of several provisions of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act lawmakers passed during the final hours of the previous legislature in January 2021.
Illinois cities make list of best for remote work
(The Center Square) – As more workers opt for jobs that allow them to work from home, a new study reveals the best cities for remote work with several Illinois cities making the list. The website LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest cities based on several factors, including cost of...
State Board of Education gives insights into release of the Illinois Report Card
(The Center Square) – How well students are recovering from learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic will be one of the areas addressed with the upcoming release of the 2022 Illinois Report Card. The Illinois State Board of Education held a news conference Tuesday to discuss what to look...
From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman
This past week brought an end to the soybean harvest for almost everyone in western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. I took a roundabout road trip this past week to La Crosse, Wisconsin, and then to Rochester, Minnesota, and then home through Wabasha, Minnesota. I saw only two small fields that weren’t yet harvested. I heard reports of 60- to 70-bushel yields, providing a respectable season for beans. The local cash price as I write this is $13.10.
Lincoln lowers risk dial as Nebraska COVID cases, hospitalizations decline again
The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Nebraska declined slightly last week, continuing a steady decline that began in late August. The state recorded 1,050 virus cases for the week ending Wednesday, down 4% from 1,096 the week before, according to figures reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Snow frosts northern Wisconsin
Winter-like scenes unfolded Oct. 14 across portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin; many residents woke to fresh powder. For some areas it marked the first accumulating snowfall of the year as some of the coldest air of the season so far sent temperatures tumbling. Reports of accumulating snow poured in from...
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Florida
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in Florida data from the EPA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Tennessee collects record $8.7M in taxes on September sports betting after June rule change
(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $8.7 million in taxes on $336.9 million in sports wagers in September, according to new numbers from the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Council. The taxes are more than the state has collected in a month since wagering opened in November 2020. The...
Police will remain watchful for impaired drivers if marijuana legalized in state
Missourians will vote on whether or not they want to legalize recreational marijuana in three weeks. If Missouri passes Amendment Three in November, people 21 and older will be able to use marijuana in a similar way to alcohol. You will not be able to smoke in public or while driving a vehicle. It will also still be illegal to drive while impaired by alcohol.
Best homebrewers in the state crowned
Mifflinburg, Pa. — In March of 2022, the organization Breweries in PA set out on a mission to determine who is the greatest homebrewer in the state of Pennsylvania. The winners were named on Sunday, Oct. 16 during the championship of the Pennsylvania Homebrew Invitational at Rusty Rail Brewing.
No one claims prize, so winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expires
A winning Powerball lottery ticket purchased in Northwest Indiana expired Monday, with no one claiming the $50,000 prize. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed to The Times that the ticket sold for the April 18 Powerball drawing at the Pilot Flying J Travel Center, 1401 Ripley St., Lake Station, was not turned in for payment at Indianapolis lottery headquarters before the 180-day deadline.
