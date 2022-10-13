Read full article on original website
Rowan-Salisbury school district bus involved in wreck on Long Ferry Road
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan-Salisbury school district bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning in Salisbury. It happened on Long Ferry Road near I-85 around 7 a.m. A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see a school bus in the middle lane of the road with damage on the left side of the bus and students being transported into another bus.
WBTV
Boil water advisor issued after water line break in Clover; schools on two-hour delay
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) – A water line break has led to a two-hour delay Tuesday for the Clover School District, officials said. According to the district, the water line break in Clover occurred in the early-morning hours. A two-hour delay means that bus pick-up times will be pushed back...
WBTV
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says. The driver of the vehicle was removed from the truck after a short period and was turned over to EMS for medical care. Group continues push to remove ‘Red Raider’ mascot from Gaston County school. Updated: 6...
WBTV
Grand opening held recently for new Midland Logistics Park in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway recently hosted the grand opening of the Midland Logistics Park in Midland. Located on Highway 24/27, the Midland Multi-Modal Industrial Park will be developed into a major logistics hub serving both the...
WBTV
Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon. The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future...
WBTV
First Alert: Coldest morning temperatures in six months on the way
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following three straight days with near 80-degree high temperatures around Charlotte, today will be much cooler. First Alert: Cold morning temperatures rest of the week. Weekend: Warmer 70s in the forecast. Much-Needed Rain: Not a drop expected. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather...
WBTV
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says
WBTV
Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed after being struck by a car on Saturday night, the Rock Hill Police said. Around 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers responded to an accident involving the woman ad a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado on Dave Lyle Blvd near John Ross Parkway.
Charlotte Pipe and Foundry gives clearer timeline for its move from spot near Uptown
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company has given a better timeline of when it will officially move. The vice chair of the foundry’s board, Roddey Dowd, said they plan to cease operations at the foundry near Uptown sometime during the third quarter of 2023. Many believe...
wccbcharlotte.com
Bullets Fired into East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE — No arrests after someone fired shots into a house Monday afternoon in east charlotte. It happened on Blendwood Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. You can see bullet holes in the windows. fortunately no one was hurt. WCCB spoke with the homeowner’s cousin who called for the...
A south Charlotte motel closes, leaving dozens without a home
Empty takeout containers and soda cans were strewn about the parking lot of the Econo Lodge on South Tryon Street in Charlotte on a recent Friday afternoon. The motel's front office was locked. A sign read "closed for renovation," but people were still milling about —among them, a woman named Loretta dressed in scrubs, carrying a bag with toiletries and clothes.
WBTV
'It's out of our hands' Charlotte native loses car to Hurricane Ian's surge in hospital parking lot where she works
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native, Mandy Groulx, has been living in Fort Myers, Florida for just over a year, where she works as a child life specialist in the pediatric intensive care unit at a children's hospital. The East Carolina University graduate admitted to WCNC's Jane Monreal, she didn't...
qcnews.com
Woman in crosswalk fatally struck by pickup in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman in a crosswalk was killed after being struck by a pickup truck this weekend in York County, Rock Hill Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Dave Lyle Blvd. A 50-year-old unidentified...
wccbcharlotte.com
Multiple Shots Fired Into Rock Hill Apartment Complex
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that they found seventeen shell casings after the shooting early Monday morning. On October 17th, just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting into an apartment on Riverview Road. Four people in the apartment said that they...
WBTV
Bundle up: First Alert for freeze/frost concerns as highs dip 20 degrees from yesterday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will be significantly cooler today with plenty of sun before turning even colder tonight. First Alert Today: Chilly, temperatures close to 20 degrees cooler. First Alert Tonight: Freeze/frost concerns. Cold mornings ahead; Warming up by the weekend. After a chilly start this morning, high temperatures...
WBTV
CMS responds to 4,000 gallon wasterwater overflow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools staff responded to a large wastewater overflow near one of its schools. According to officials, on Oct. 18 an estimated 4,000 gallons of wastewater reached an unnamed tributary of Biar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed. This is near Norland Road. The cause of...
Parent threw bleach at North Carolina elementary school bus driver, school district says
A parent is accused of throwing bleach at an elementary school bus driver, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Tuesday morning.
Charlotte Stories
3 People Arrested After Stabbing Around South Charlotte Shopping Center
CMPD has just arrested 3 people after a stabbing incident this morning around the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center. According to police, the stabbing took place at roughly 9:30am near the intersection of South Tryon and 485. When police arrived to the scene, they found 1 victim with a stab wound,...
