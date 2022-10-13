Read full article on original website
Related
DirectStorage 1.1 uses GPUs to optimize decompression performance and lower game load times
In a nutshell: Microsoft is on track to release DirectStorage 1.1 with GPU decompression to developers by the end of 2022. It's unclear which games will be the first to take advantage of it, but Microsoft promises to provide more API specifics and documentation with the release coming soon. For...
termi21
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. I don't think it's mentioned by anyone. I find it weird that Intel "chipset" result, is a bit faster than AMD's "directly to CPU"...
GPU manufacturer 51RISC joins the fight against GPU sag in a weird, weird way
WTF?! There's a touchy subject that a lot don't want to talk about. It's embarrassing, makes some people feel ashamed of their equipment, and it's hard to find a straight answer on why it happens. It affects a high percentage of PC owners, many of whom suffer silently for fear of being shamed. That's right, we're talking about GPU sag.
Samsung 990 Pro NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Samsung's 2TB 990 PRO is without question the best-performing flash-based consumer SSD in the world; nothing else is...
Nvidia "unlaunches" RTX 4080 12GB, trials RTX 4090 priority access program
What just happened? As much as the RTX 4090 costs, it's already sold out and listing at a significant markup on eBay. So, Nvidia is testing a new reservation system to help customers who have an interest in and the money for its latest flagship GPU. The company is also rethinking the launch of its current lowest-tier 40 series model.
Developer blames "potato" Xbox Series S for locking Gotham Knights at 30fps on consoles
A hot potato: We're used to seeing games on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X offer performance modes that up the framerates, but not Gotham Knights. The hotly anticipated Rocksteady title will have one of the restrictions we often saw on the previous-generation consoles: a 30 frames-per-second limit. According to a dev, the fault lies with the "potato" Xbox Series S.
Marco Mint
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Marco Mint replied to the thread AMD Ryzen 7000 is off to a slow start, Zen 4 sales are not good. I've a large budget available for my next build, as I held onto my...
VESA updates all DisplayPort 2.0 products to the new DisplayPort 2.1 standard
In a nutshell: The new spec includes improvements to make DisplayPort tunneling through a USB4 link more efficient and, thus, allows higher concurrent data transfer speeds. DisplayPort 2.1 cables also have more stringent requirements, allowing them to be longer without compromising on the supported bandwidth. VESA announced that it released...
Security researchers show off the RTX 4090's password cracking power
Why it matters: Security researcher and password cracker Sam Croley posted benchmarks highlighting the RTX 4090's password-cracking muscle. Nvidia's newest flagship GPU shattered the RTX 3090's previous benchmark records and doubled performance across almost every algorithm tested. The cracked passwords adhered to security best practices and included random letter cases, symbols, and numbers.
LG Gram 16 Laptop Review
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Companies like Apple, Lenovo, and Dell probably thought they had the ultraportable market sewn up until machines like the LG Gram 16 changed the game with a tempting mix of impressive speed and delicate design. The latest version of the Gram refines its successful formula with nips, tucks and one of Intel's new low-power processors. Elsewhere it retains the range's good looks and satisfying keyboard.
USB4 2.0 specification and new logos released, offering 80GBps bandwidth
Recap: When the USB Promoter Group revealed the latest USB specifications last month, they anticipated they would publish the final spec before November. Now the full sheets are here. As the new standard competes with the upcoming Thunderbolt update, the groups behind the interfaces are becoming more careful with potentially confusing naming and labeling (to no avail).
Sanchez89
Sanchez89 reacted to Alfatawi Mendel's post in "GeForce RTX 3070 Ti vs. Radeon RX 6800: 52 Game Benchmark" with. 15% more expensive, but 5% slower. In what parallel world does it make any sense in buying the Nvidia product? Ray-tracing is virtually... Sanchez89 replied to the thread GeForce RTX 3070...
lacisnesnon
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Can you please redo the benchmarks with resizable BAR disabled? Not everyone who wants to upgrade their GPU has a 2 year old CPU and...
The Razer Edge cloud gaming handheld starts at $400 and has a 5G version
Something to look forward to: Razer's new handheld comes with some impressive specs for its price point, as it costs just $50 more than Logitech's G Cloud cloud gaming console. Arguably the most interesting part is the optional 5G and LTE support, allowing users to stream games anywhere with decent cell coverage without having to be connected to a Wi-Fi network.
NoxAstrum
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. NoxAstrum reacted to neeyik's post in "PCI Express Bandwidth Test: PCIe 4.0 vs. PCIe 3.0 Gaming Performance & Limited VRAM Memory..." with. Like. . Yes, that’s exactly what’s going on. Games with complex rendering can...
Lenovo shows off rollable phone and laptop concept designs
Forward-looking: Leading tech providers around the globe have invested lots of time and money into next-gen display technology, and Lenovo is no exception. On Tuesday during its Tech World 22 virtual event, Lenovo executive Luca Rossi showcased two proof of concept devices featuring rollable OLED screens. The first was a rollable smartphone concept from the team at 312 Labs, Motorola's internal R&D group (Lenovo bought Motorola Mobility from Google for $2.91 billion in 2014).
Microsoft extends brute-force attack protections to local Windows accounts
Why it matters: New Windows installations will be more secure thanks to a recently implemented policy against recurring login attempts. Microsoft is waging war against brute force attacks, on all supported Windows versions and not just Windows 11. As Microsoft works to implement a more secure Windows ecosystem, new security...
Customize your boot screen with this easy Steam Deck hack
TL;DR: Are you tired of that stock boot animation on your Steam Deck? Here we'll show you a few cool alternatives and tell you how to put them to use. It's not hard and can be a fun (or funny) way to spice up your handheld. Steam Deck owners on...
Updated Apple TV 4K arrives with A15 Bionic chip and lower pricing
Bottom line: The new Apple TV 4K features several improvements, including a more-modern A15 Bionic chipset, a Siri remote that charges through USB-C instead of Lightning, and support for HDR10+. Unfortunately, support for DTS audio codecs is still missing, with Dolby alternatives, including Dolby Atmos, being the only options. Apple...
Dell XPS 13 (9315) - 2022
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Dell's XPS 13 line does one big thing really well -- it's a slim, well-made Windows laptop that...
TechSpot
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0