Poughkeepsie, NY

Rain got you climbing the walls? Find plenty of indoor fun in Poughkeepsie

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

If you're looking for something to do with the kids on a rainy day -- look no further than the Gravity Vault in Poughkeepsie.

The kids can defy gravity and can climb walls up to 40 feet high!

“This is a family friendly rock climbing gym - so it’s welcomed to new climbers and experienced climbers alike,” says Megan Mantione, of the Gravity Vault.

All you’ll need is a reservation — and you’ll learn the ropes to the top with instructors in your corner coaching your climb. “Our instructors will start you off by really encouraging you, especially if you’re a new climber and you’re afraid of heights. We really want you to feel more confident after coming off the wall,” says Mantione.

There is also a Bouldering Wall that you can just walk in and try out. The walls are a little lower and no ropes are needed.

Choose your challenge and route your way up. “We can have everything from just a really fun experience with your family to a really challenging workout,” says Mantione.

Another great indoor option it to take an out of this world experience at Space Adventure Mini Golf at the Poughkeepsie Galleria!

Get your club and ball of your color — and then start aiming for that hole-in-one.

Blast off with friends and family and show off your intergalactic putt-putt skills along 18 glow-in-the-dark holes!

