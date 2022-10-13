Press conference addressing migrant crisis to be held at City Hall

A press conference addressing New York City’s sudden influx of asylum seekers is set to begin at noon in City Hall.

Several elected officials will be in attendance, calling on the mayor to find alternatives to the latest effort using tents on Randall’s Island in Manhattan.

The tents located there were formerly at Orchard Beach, the original location for the city’s migrant relief center.

The city changed its plan after a rainy weekend caused flooding. However, some advocates say the mayor must find a different solution because the new location has similar problems.

City officials like Bronx Assemblyman Kenny Burgos say that the tents being built at Randall’s Island are prone to flooding just like the parking lot at Orchard Beach.

The center at Randall’s Island is currently set to house around 500 migrants.

The mayor has previously expressed that the relief center is a short-term solution to an emergency created by states like Texas and Florida, where governors have been busing asylum seekers to other states in opposition to the president's immigration policies.

Advocacy groups like Housing Justice for All and the New York Coalition for Immigration claim the real issue is with the city's housing crisis and overcrowded shelter system. They say that if the city were to provide housing vouchers or enforce rent freezes for those in need, then city shelters could be freed up to house asylum seekers.

Now, the mayor has turned to hotels, an alternative solution advocates have called for in the past. He recently announced that the Row Hotel in Midtown, Manhattan would be a second humanitarian relief center.