ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Press conference addressing migrant crisis to be held at City Hall

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jk9oo_0iXEyDy100

A press conference addressing New York City’s sudden influx of asylum seekers is set to begin at noon in City Hall.

Several elected officials will be in attendance, calling on the mayor to find alternatives to the latest effort using tents on Randall’s Island in Manhattan.

The tents located there were formerly at Orchard Beach, the original location for the city’s migrant relief center.

The city changed its plan after a rainy weekend caused flooding. However, some advocates say the mayor must find a different solution because the new location has similar problems.

City officials like Bronx Assemblyman Kenny Burgos say that the tents being built at Randall’s Island are prone to flooding just like the parking lot at Orchard Beach.

The center at Randall’s Island is currently set to house around 500 migrants.

The mayor has previously expressed that the relief center is a short-term solution to an emergency created by states like Texas and Florida, where governors have been busing asylum seekers to other states in opposition to the president's immigration policies.

Advocacy groups like Housing Justice for All and the New York Coalition for Immigration claim the real issue is with the city's housing crisis and overcrowded shelter system. They say that if the city were to provide housing vouchers or enforce rent freezes for those in need, then city shelters could be freed up to house asylum seekers.

Now, the mayor has turned to hotels, an alternative solution advocates have called for in the past. He recently announced that the Row Hotel in Midtown, Manhattan would be a second humanitarian relief center.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police: Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn playground

Authorities say shots were fired near a playground in East Flatbush Monday morning. The NYPD says gunshots were fired around 9 a.m. in front of a bodega on Nostrand and Foster avenues. Neighbors tell News 12 two men were fighting outside the store when gunfire erupted. No injuries have been...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

114K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy