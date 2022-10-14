ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

WEATHER TO WATCH: Downpours overnight ahead of dry, breezy Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Scattered showers will turn into heavier downpours after 7 p.m. tonight, lasting into the overnight hours, as a cold front moves by. The East End may have lingering rain during tomorrow's commute.

WHAT'S NEXT: Drier conditions move in, along with breezy conditions for Friday. Sunshine fills the weekend sky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0At0av_0iXEyBCZ00

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Favetta says the recent rain has improved the drought with none of Long Island remaining in a severe drought. He says by next week, most of Long Island could be out of the moderate drought stage.

TONIGHT: After midnight, the rain tapers off in Nassau County. Storms could last until 7am on Friday out East. Lows: upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Drier and breezy conditions, as the skies clear out and the temps move back towards seasonable levels (avg. high 65). Highs: upper 60s. Lows: upper 40s.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Expect mild and pleasant days with a dry Saturday night . Highs: mid to upper 60s. Lows: low to mid 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLX3M_0iXEyBCZ00

NEXT WEEK: Rain again for Monday afternoon, then a large cold front moves through Tuesday afternoon. The skies dry out as the temps drop. Highs will go from the mid 60s to mid 50s for highs and upper 40s to upper 30s to 40 for lows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QiwB7_0iXEyBCZ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AriL_0iXEyBCZ00

