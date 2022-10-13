ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, NY

Police: Woman abducted in Brentwood, rescued in Brooklyn; suspect arrested

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KALfq_0iXEyAJq00

Suffolk police, in conjunction with the NYPD, arrested a man for abducting a woman while she was walking in Brentwood Wednesday night, police say.

According to police, Holmark Garces forced a woman, who was known to him, into a 1999 Toyota Corolla as she was walking on Grant Avenue at Studley Street at approximately 8:35 p.m. and fled the scene.

Police say witnesses called 911 to report the incident.

Suffolk County Patrol units located the vehicle as it was traveling eastbound on Southern State Parkway and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver evaded police and continued westbound.

SCPD Aviation units assisted in following the vehicle.

Garces continued driving through Nassau County into Queens and then onto the Belt Parkway to Brooklyn.

Police say Garces exited the highway in Bay Ridge where he was apprehended by NYPD 68th Precinct officers.

Garces struck NYPD patrol units with his vehicle, before he was taken into custody, at approximately 11 p.m.

The victim declined medical treatment at the scene and was released.

Garces, 33, of Bay Shore, was charged by the NYPD.

Following his arraignment, he will be transferred to Suffolk County, where he will be charged with kidnapping and criminal contempt.

