ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

NYS concealed carry law back in effect

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QBCI9_0iXEy6sB00

The New York State concealed carry law is back in effect, after Gov. Kathy Hochul filed a motion in the wake of a federal judge’s decision to suspend certain provisions of the law.

A federal appeals court decided to temporarily pause a federal judge’s ruling against certain parts of New York’s concealed carry law. This means that Times Square, subways and other public spaces will remain gun-free zones. In addition, licensed gun owners will have to hand over their social media history.

The laws will now head to a three-judge panel that will review them and come to a final decision.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Foster dog who bolted from crate at Newark airport last month rescued

A 6-year-old foster dog from Puerto Rico, who was rescued from Hurricane Fiona and then lost once the plane touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport, has been found. Sukie, a Lab mix, went missing after bolting from her crate when the dog arrived on Sept. 15. Lost animal tracker...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

News 12

114K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy