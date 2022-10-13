NYS concealed carry law back in effect

The New York State concealed carry law is back in effect, after Gov. Kathy Hochul filed a motion in the wake of a federal judge’s decision to suspend certain provisions of the law.

A federal appeals court decided to temporarily pause a federal judge’s ruling against certain parts of New York’s concealed carry law. This means that Times Square, subways and other public spaces will remain gun-free zones. In addition, licensed gun owners will have to hand over their social media history.

The laws will now head to a three-judge panel that will review them and come to a final decision.