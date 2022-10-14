Heavy rain overnight with strong winds and thunderstorm possible

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be rainy and windy, with a thunderstorm possible. The rain will end by morning. On Friday, it will become mostly sunny and a bit breezy with highs in the upper-60s.

NEXT: Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper-60s. Sunday will be partly sunny and still mild. Monday and Tuesday look unsettled with some rain showers possible.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and windy with heavy rain at times, ending by morning. Low of 57.

FRIDAY: Early clouds give way to mostly sunny skies. A bit breezy and mild. High of 69.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 68.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 67.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. High of 62.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and cooler. High of 55.