Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
One Of The Most Delicious Shakes In America Served At This Illinois Bar
Life is too short. Screw the entrée, eat dessert first! Pumpkin spice and everything nice is back at JoJo's ShakeBar in Chicago!. After scrolling past a thousand Facebook advertisements this week, one ad finally reeled me in. Of course, it was about food - more specifically, desserts. If you thought a picture of dessert couldn't make your taste buds flare up, you thought wrong.
Experience Your Own Version of Hogwarts At This Beautiful Castle in Illinois
If you love all things Harry Potter, does this Illinois castle remind you of anything?. That beautiful building pictured above is actually Bettendorf Castle in Fox River Grove, Illinois, and many people think it looks a lot like Harry Potter's beloved Hogwarts. Do you see the resemblance?. The History of...
Get To Illinois’ Scariest Corn Maze Before Halloween Ends
Nothing screams Midwestern Halloween fun quite like a Haunted Corn Maze. Fun fact. I worked at a haunted corn maze one Halloween season during college. I don't remember where it was, somewhere outside of Dekalb, but I had a friend ask me if I wanted to make some money running around a cornfield scaring people in the middle of the night and I couldn't say yes fast enough.
Hayride Of Horror Is One Of Most Frightening Illinois Adventures
A different way to celebrate the frights of Halloween in Illinois is the Hayride of Horror. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is the perfect place to celebrate. There are great haunts throughout the state. Plus, there is a lot of creativity involved. No two are alike. If you can make something creepy, you can probably find it in Illinois. I'm sure you've heard of haunted hayrides but this one takes it to the next level.
Shopping Mall Is Home To One Of Best Haunted Houses In Illinois
For some people, shopping centers can be very scary places but this Illinois mall takes it to the next frightening level. Illinois Has A Great Haunted House Scene For Halloween. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is a great place to live. There are tons of events and activities for...
Legends Say People Mysteriously Disappear While Traveling This One Area in Wisconsin
Did you know that an area of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin is responsible for several mysterious disappearances and strange events? Well, I certainly didn't, and now I'm a little weirded out and seriously intrigued. The Infamous Lake Michigan Triangle. I'm assuming we've all heard stories about the unexplained plane crashes,...
Former Chicago Cubs Manager Joe Maddon Reveals His Favorite $25 Bottle of Wine on Illinois Talk Show
Yes, he coached the Chicago Cubs to their first World Series in over one hundred years, but did you know that Joe Maddon is also a huge wine lover?. Ten years ago, I didn't know how Joe Maddon was. I was just starting my career in radio in Auora and thougt the Chicago Cubs would never win a World Series.
This Weird Museum In Illinois Will Make Some Visitors Uncomfortable
Illinois is full of museums that are spread around the entire state, not just in Chicago. Some museums are pricey and large in size, while others are free and are small as a 10x10 room. If you're looking for weird there is a free museum in Illinois that will make you ask yourself "why" more than once. If you take the entire family to DeMoulin Museum in Greenville, Illinois, you might have to answer some questions asked by little kids.
Illinois Shoppers: Here Are Your Holiday Mailing Deadlines
I know, it's not even Halloween yet, and here I am posting information about when you need to have your holiday gift packages wrapped up and shipped out. I figured it would be a good thing to have all of that info ready to go now, so you're not scrambling at the last minute to get your gifts sent, or worse, lamenting the fact that you missed a shipping deadline.
Illinois’ Box Elder Bugs: Some Stuff You Didn’t Know
I don't know what it's like around your home or workplace, but if yours are anything like mine, you've got lots of boxelder bugs hanging around, inside and out, at this time of year. They're hanging around my house like a busload of relatives, and the supply of boxelder bugs...
Illinois Mountain Lion Hit, Killed By Car In Dekalb County
You may be wondering why a mountain lion would see fit to hang around in one of the nation's flattest states (like I did). When the highest point in the entire state of Illinois is something like 12 feet above sea level (Charles Mound, Illinois's highest point, is actually 1,235 feet), you've got to wonder what the appeal is.
Popular IL & WI Music Venues Included On Most Haunted In U.S. List
A couple of the most haunted music venues in the United States are located in Illinois and Wisconsin. To be honest, when it comes to music venues. I'm good in any age theater. I just love going to shows. Newer buildings have all the latest and greatest concert technology for your enjoyment. It's an amazing experience. But, there's something special about experiencing a legendary location. So much history under one roof. If the walls could only talk.
Is Illinois’ Most Expensive Mansion Worth $45 Million? Let’s Take A Look
This mansion was originally listed at $50 million. Will knocking 5 million off that price make it a must-have for some really rich person?. Unprecedented urban estate. 25,000 square foot masterpiece on Lincoln Park's finest street. Sited on an enormous 177'x149' parcel totaling more than eight city lots, every step has been taken to provide complete privacy and tranquility. Manicured grounds with multiple fountains, reflecting pool, and hand forged antique garden pavilion transport you to another world. Absolutely no expense was spared inside or out throughout this sun-filled mansion. Grand in every way, but not overwhelming, the design is perfect for large scale entertaining as well as intimate everyday living. This home is nothing short of magnificent at every turn--truly a once in a lifetime opportunity that could never be replicated.
14-Year-Old Illinois Boy Steals Car Because ‘It’s Cold Out’
A teenage boy from Joliet, Illinois stole a car...because he was cold. PATCH. So imagine this, you're car is stolen by a 14-year-old boy. What the...Well that would suck. But after the car is recovered, you learn that the reason the kid stole your car was because he "was cold."
Pork Sent To Illinois Restaurants Recalled, Possibly Contaminated
It just wouldn't be a new week without at least one report of a food safety recall involving food products that were, or are, being sold in Illinois. Well, it's a new week, and we've got a new product recall. If you're thinking that 2022 has been a year of...
Spectacular Illinois Mansion Has Private Landing Pad for Helicopter
How nice would life be if you could live far enough away from the Chicago hustle and bustle, but conveniently whip in and out of the Windy City anytime you want on your private helicopter?. For just under $8 million dollars, there's a mansion on the market in Illinois that...
Canadian Pacific’s 2022 Holiday Train Is Coming to Illinois
After being derailed for 2 years by COVID, the 2022 Canadian Pacific HolidayTrain is ready to hit the tracks again, and it's bringing some major Country star power with it!. Just under 7 years ago, when my oldest daughter was only 2 years old, my Mom and I took her to see the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stop in Byron, Illinois. Until that time, I had never heard about the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train before, so I wasn't sure what to expect. Would it just be a train decorated with Christmas lights? Will it be worth standing in the cold with a big group of people to see it? Well, I'll tell you this much, while the experience was only about 30 minutes long, it is something I can't wait to see again...it was so cool!
You Won’t Believe What Got Illinois Man Arrested While Shopping
A big box store in Illinois had to call the police on a customer who had a dangerous weapon in his shopping cart. Who Has The Responsibility For Shopping In Your House?. Going to the store is a big responsibility for someone in every family. In my house, that's my job. Luckily, I can usually go in the afternoon on a weekday when not many customers are there. I have my list, I throw on my headphones, crank the music, and go. There's no fooling around. I'm in and out, so I really don't notice anything strange.
Illinois Peeps Share 11 Hilarious Things You’d Find at the Bottom of the Rock River
We asked what you might find if Illinois' Rock River was drained. I can now say without question, the river has some pretty funny stories lying at the bottom. What's yours?. Not a day goes by that we aren't looking for some of your stories to share. When we asked the 'bottom of the river' question, it wasn't surprising to hear things like bodies, guns, cars, and evidence relating to possibly unsolved crimes.
Legendary Illinois Hotel May Be the Most Haunted and Terrifying One in America
Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides, and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because of some strange occurrence in their room, or in the hallways.
