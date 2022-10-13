ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Dairy Innovation Hub to host Dairy Summit Nov. 16

The Dairy Innovation Hub will hold its third annual Dairy Summit conference on November 16, hosted by UW–River Falls. Formatted for a general audience, the Summit features the Hub’s newest projects. Anyone unable to attend in person can participate through a live virtual option. Sessions will also be recorded and posted to YouTube.
Beef Quality Assurance Certification Meetings Scheduled

Verona, Wisc. — UW-Madison’s Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Beef Council are hosting three upcoming in-person Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certification meetings. BQA certification is valid for three years. To attend the in-person meetings, it is recommended that farmers register 7 days before the meeting date as...
