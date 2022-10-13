It has been anecdotally referred to as "The Ad-Astra Stage," "The Stage at Sante Fe and Ash" and "The New Stage." Whatever you might call it, it now has an official name. Brad Anderson, director of the Salina Arts and Humanities, announced at Monday's Salina City Commission meeting that the new stage at the corner of Sante Fe Avenue will be named "City Lights Stage."

SALINA, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO