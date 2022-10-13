ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White City, KS

Police: Kan. man was allegedly making, selling meth

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges. On Oct. 16, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 Block of SW Arrowhead Road related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
TOPEKA, KS
Police: Car theft suspect rammed Kan. Capitol Police vehicle

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue searching for suspects in connection with a vehicle theft and chase. Just before 2p.m. Sunday, police were requested to assist Capitol Police with a stolen vehicle investigation at 900 SW Tyler in Topeka, according to Lt. Michael Hren. During this investigation the suspect intentionally...
TOPEKA, KS
2nd suspect jailed for Kansas apartment complex killing

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal apartment complex shooting have a second suspect in custody. On Monday, police arrested 22-year-old Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 10a.m. October 1, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace...
TOPEKA, KS
64-year-old Kan. woman accused of numerous drug crimes

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 4p.m. Friday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop...
TOPEKA, KS
Alert Kan. teacher reported student's claim of gun on campus

MARSHALL COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 364 officials are investigating a student who allegedly had a gun on campus. On Friday, police responded to Marysville High School after an observant teacher overheard a student claiming to have a firearm in his vehicle, according to a media release. Numerous...
MARYSVILLE, KS
Alleged domestic incident leads to Salina man's arrest

A Salina man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated domestic violence battery after an alleged incident early Sunday morning. Officers were sent to a residence in the 900 block of N. Fifth Street at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday in regard to a domestic violence call, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 18

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Banks, Jimmy Lee; 55; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
SUV, pickup collide in north Salina; 1 driver injured, both cited

A local man was injured in a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning in north Salina. Lee Butterfield, 57, of Salina, was eastbound on York Avenue in a 2003 Ford Excursion when he pulled out in front of a 1997 Mazda B2300 pickup driven by William Ash, 54, of Salina, that was northbound on N. Ohio Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
More than 7.5 pounds of marijuana found in SW Salina traffic stop

Two people were arrested on requested drug charges after a stop in southwest Salina Sunday afternoon revealed cash and more than seven pounds of marijuana. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that at 2:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Oak Street, an officer stopped a maroon pickup because the registered owner had a suspended driver's license. The officer made contact with the driver, who was the registered owner, and a passenger in the vehicle.
SALINA, KS
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 8-14

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: FARRIS, NEVIN ALVIN; 46; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: KEYSER, RYAN...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
City stage located at Sante Fe and Ash receives official name

It has been anecdotally referred to as "The Ad-Astra Stage," "The Stage at Sante Fe and Ash" and "The New Stage." Whatever you might call it, it now has an official name. Brad Anderson, director of the Salina Arts and Humanities, announced at Monday's Salina City Commission meeting that the new stage at the corner of Sante Fe Avenue will be named "City Lights Stage."
SALINA, KS
Acoustic Eidolon in residence; public concert Thursday

Acoustic Eidolon is bringing its original sound to Salina area schools later this week. The group - Hannah Alkire and Joe Scott - will be in residence in Salina area schools Thursday and Friday, thanks to the Arts Infusion Program of Salina Arts & Humanities. The residency also includes a...
SALINA, KS
Salina City Commission to consider naming proposal for downtown stage

A bullying prevention proclamation, naming the downtown stage, synthetic turf, and an executive session are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
Kan. parents sent collection notices after confusing pandemic-era fees

TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the...
TOPEKA, KS
SPONSORED: Rolling Hills Zoo is hiring restaurant staff

Do you love preparing great food and making people smile? Then Rolling Hills Zoo has a position for you!. Rolling Hills Zoo is seeking an energetic individual who enjoys cooking and is eager to provide excellent customer service to our Zoo guests. This position has a flexible work schedule and would include some weekends. We will train the right person.
SALINA, KS
Dickinson County Register of Deeds to offer e-filing

ABILENE - The Dickinson County Register of Deeds office will begin accepting electronic documents before the end of October, according to Register of Deeds Rose Johns. E-filing will be available to professional document preparers submitting deeds, releases, liens, mortgages and other real estate documents. E-filing significantly improves efficiency and reduces...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Today is deadline to register to vote in Nov. 8 general election

Are you wanting to vote in Kansas' Nov. 8 general election but aren't yet registered? You'd better hurry! Today is the deadline to register to be eligible to vote Nov. 8. Register in person at your local County Clerk's Office. In Saline County, the County Clerk's Office is located in Room ??? of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina, KS
