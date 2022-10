LOS ANGELES -- Atonio Mafi understands No. 9 UCLAs long, slow road to success under coach Chip Kelly better than most. All I know is we started off 0-5 my freshman year, and now were 6-0, so definitely, like I took the time to realize how far weve come as not just my class but the program in general, Mafi said. But obviously, were on to the next. You know, the main focus is to go 7-0.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO