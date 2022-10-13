ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Colts owner Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Snyder

NEW YORK (AP) – Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, making him the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go. Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pawhuska Journal

Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets odds, tips and betting trends | October 19

The Houston Rockets face the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The game, the first of the 2022-23 season for both teams, tips at 4:30 PM ET. The Hawks are a 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets when the Hawks and the Rockets square off. The matchup's point total is set at 233.5.
HOUSTON, TX
Pawhuska Journal

October 19 NBA Games: Odds, Tips and Betting trends

The NBA lineup today is not one to miss. The outings include the Dallas Mavericks taking on the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. To pick up an edge prior to today's NBA action, check out our odds breakdown below. Today's NBA Games: Betting Information. NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook...
TENNESSEE STATE
Pawhuska Journal

First look: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens odds and lines

The Cleveland Browns (2-4) travel to meet the Baltimore Ravens (3-3) Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Browns vs. Ravens odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Browns were blasted at home...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pawhuska Journal

First look: Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals odds and lines

The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) meet Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET (FOX) Week 7 game at Paycor Stadium. Below, we look at Falcons vs. Bengals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. Atlanta is coming off a Week 6 home...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy