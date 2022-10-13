Read full article on original website
Kewaunee soccer looks to extend season
The Kewaunee soccer team hopes their season has not met its end on Tuesday when it travels to face St. Lawrence Seminary. The Storm picked up its only win of the season on October 3rd when they beat Washington Island 3-0. They have otherwise gone 0-13, averaging less than a goal a game and have been shut out seven times.
Kewaunee/Sturgeon Bay game to be broadcast on U-1021
You will be able to catch this Friday's Sturgeon Bay/Kewaunee game on a new station this week as a part of the NEW Radio Sports Network's coverage of the WIAA playoffs. To accommodate the local audience of both fan bases, the game will switch from its season-long home of 103.3/96.7 WBDK HD-2 The Clipper to U-1021. The game will also be available at U1021.com, NEWRadioSportsNetwork.com, and the Door County Daily News mobile app.
Girl Scouts council to divest Baileys Harbor property
You may not see as many Girl Scouts traveling through Baileys Harbor soon. The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes announced on Tuesday that it was entering phase two of its long-term property plan, which includes investments, divestments, and new programmatic elements to reach Girl Scouts in its council. The council serves 10,000 girls and 5,000 volunteers across 58 northern Wisconsin and upper Michigan counties. Part of that strategy involves divesting from Camp Cuesta in Baileys Harbor and GSNWGL Communications Director Missy Brozek says Camp Cuesta’s future is unknown but knows they will use this time to learn how they can best serve the girls in Door County.
DCU takes eighth at Small School State
The Door County United (DCU) girls' high school swim team finished strong at Small School State on Saturday, October 15th. The team finished 8th overall out of 16 teams scoring 165 total points. The invitational had both swimming and diving included in the scoring, however, DCU does not have a diving team. The competition consisted of teams from Milwaukee and the surrounding area. Danica Neville (SDHS) had a phenomenal meet finishing 10th overall in the 100-yard backstroke and 5th overall in the 100-yard breaststroke, scoring 28 points. Cassie Rankin (SEV) finished 8th in the 100-yard butterfly and 9th in the 500-yard freestyle, scoring 20 points overall. Sanya Wienke (SBHS) was very successful with her 7th-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley and 14th place in the 100 yard freestyle, scoring 15 points for the team. Caitlyn Hasenjager (SEV) and Chloe Bissen (SBHS) both had great meets as well scoring 13 and 5 points respectively. Despite not coming home with the win the team swam exceptionally well and held their own against some teams from outside the conference. The team will compete on Thursday, October 20th at Shawano High School for the Conference Sprints Invitational.
Blizzard announce season schedule
Sunday's disappointment at Lambeau Field may get you thinking about the football played at the Resch Center. The Green Bay Blizzard announced the schedule for the 2023 season as it celebrates 20 years of being an organization. The season will open on March 19th with a home game against the...
Phoenix women picked second for Horizon League
Green Bay women's basketball is gearing up for the 2022-23 season, and today, the Horizon League office announced the 2022-23 #HLWBB preseason poll. The Phoenix was selected to finish second, only behind Youngstown State. GB received 106 points from the league's coaches as well as two first-place votes. The Penguins...
Hundreds without power as wind advisory continues
Many of your neighbors in Door County could be without power Tuesday morning as the area continues to get hit by high winds. Approximately 350 Wisconsin Public Service customers found themselves without power as of 6:15 a.m., including 232 near Jacksonport. Power is expected to come back between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., according to the WPS Power Outage map.
Gamblers earn weekend sweep
The Green Bay Gamblers gave the home fans something to cheer about with a pair of wins over the weekend, including a 6-3 victory over the Muskegon Lumberjacks. The Gamblers found themselves in a 2-1 hole early, but Barrett Hall, Eli Sebastian, Michael DeAngelo, and Jayden Davis helped flip the script in the second period to give them a lead they would not give up. Artyom Levshunov and Jimmy Clark put more salt in the Lumberjacks' wound with goals in the third period. Goaltender Kristoffer Eberly stopped 15 of the 18 shots he faced in the victory.
Maintenance to shut down Bayview Bridge
Your Halloween activities may be affected by the Bayview Bridge being shut down for two days for maintenance. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be doing the work on October 31st and November 1st, requiring the bridge to be fully closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days. The bridge was shut down for a similar reason at this time last year so crews could do their routine maintenance and its annual cleaning of the bridge’s drains. The DOT and the Door County Highway Department will work together for a suitable detour that will have to include the use of one of Sturgeon Bay’s two downtown bridges.
Fall Fest draws crowds despite weather
The rain and chill in the air this weekend could not stop the weekend revelry in downtown Sister Bay for its annual Fall Fest. Rain came to the area late in the evening on Friday, which only affected the closing acts at area bars. Thousands lined the streets on Saturday...
Wind advisory issued for Door County
Your view of Door County’s fall colors could be short-lived as the area enters a wind advisory for the next two days. The National Weather Service predicts wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour on Monday and 47 miles per hour on Tuesday before dipping below 30 miles per hour in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
Pop culture hits high school stages
No matter where you see a high school musical or play this fall, there is a good chance you might know the source material. Sevastopol, Southern Door, and Kewaunee High School students are all hard at work for their fall productions, and they all feature slices of pop culture. From November 4th through the 6th, Sevastopol students will perform “Puffs,” a parody play based on the successful Harry Potter Series. At Kewaunee High School, students will try their hand at the stage adaptation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid from November 10th through the 13th. Southern Door is getting ready to perform “The Addams Family,” which started as a cartoon strip in the 1930s, a TV show in the 1960s, and a series of films in the 1990s. Gary Barta is preparing for his role in the musical as Uncle Fester. While he enjoys some of the more typical Broadway productions Southern Door has put on in past years, Barta says it was great for him to see Uncle Fester evolve in the different Addams Family iterations.
High winds causing havoc for power companies, public safety
You can blame the high winds for keeping utility companies and emergency personnel busy over the last 24 hours. From 8 a.m. Monday to 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Door County Dispatch has taken calls for ten downed trees and multiple other traffic hazards. Washington Island, Jacksonport, and Egg Harbor’s fire departments all received fire calls during that time because trees fell on power lines.
Community Spotlight: Help of Door County impacts community every day
A Door County organization is shedding light on the domestic abuse impacting hundreds of people in Door County every year. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Help of Door County wants to help bring an end to the destructive cycle. Nationally, one in four women and one in seven men are affected by domestic violence, according to Help of Door County Executive Director Milly Gonzales. On average, Help of Door County served at least one person a day last year.
Phyllis V. Cross
Phyllis V. Cross, 91 years, of Sturgeon Bay passed away Monday evening, October 17, 2022 at the Door County Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility with family at her side. She was born August 16, 1931 in Kewaunee the daughter of the late Philip and Pauline (Paul) Ihlenfeldt. Phyllis graduated from Kewaunee High School before entering Oshkosh Business College where she completed her business education. On January 24, 1953 she married Dexter R. Cross at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Norman near Kewaunee. They moved to Sturgeon Bay in 1990. Dex preceded her in death on March 7, 2013.
David J Gregorich Sr.
David J Gregorich Sr, 89, of New Franken, passed away suddenly early Thursday morning October 13, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. He was born November 18, 1932, in Illinois the son of the late Emil and Lillian Gregorich. David was raised In Corbin Kentucky where...
