Hypebae
Bath & Body Works Introduces Moxy, an Exclusive Beauty and Wellness Brand
Bath & Body Works is a household brand that has been a part of our external body care and lifestyle routines for quite some time. The brand is now interested in looking after us all internally and externally with the launch of its wellness and skincare line, Moxy. The Moxy...
Hypebae
Every Single Item in The North Face's Second Collaboration With KAWS
Following their first team-up, KAWS and The North Face are joining forces once again on a collection of outerwear, hoodies, footwear and more. The second “The North Face XX KAWS” collection dons a monochromatic black and white palette throughout. Classic TNF Expedition System staples such as the ‘95 Denali Jacket, ‘94 Himalayan Parka, ThermoBall Traction V Mule are given a KAWS makeover, featuring the artist’s recognizable XX motifs. In addition to the branding, the designs are covered in abstract patterns designed by the American creative.
Hypebae
JW Anderson Launches 'Carrie' Capsule Collection Just in Time for Halloween
JW Anderson and MGM have announced the release of a new womenswear capsule collection, inspired by the 1976 horror film, Carrie. An adaptation of Steven King’s novel, the film was directed by Brian De Palma and saw creative director Jonathan Anderson inspired by the protagonist, Carrie White, who takes revenge on her high-school bullies through psychic powers.
Hypebae
Pre-Loved Fashion Label WORN Launches Pop-Up at Bicester Village
Circular fashion label WORN just launched an exclusive pop-up in the U.K.‘s Bicester Village, through a VIP suite showcasing a wide range of luxury pre-owned goods. Taking place across two days, the pop-up will see vintage items available for purchase from brands like Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Celine and Valentino alongside contemporary designer items from the likes of Jacquemus, Khaite, Magda Bytrum, Toteme and more.
Hypebae
Marrknull SS23 Is Pure Fallen Angel Energy
MARRKNULL presented its Spring/Summer 2023 collection as part of the official London Fashion Week schedule. Dubbed “Statue,” the presentation explores the relationship between gods and humans through symbolism and mythology. The set design combined graffiti emblems with concrete pedestals, juxtaposing classicality and rebellion. Under the hazy light of...
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian's Taped Balenciaga Hourglass Bag Is Now Available
Kim Kardashian took headlines at Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 when she attended Balenciaga‘s show wearing a head-to-toe taped look. The star completed her outfit with a matching version of the house’s Hourglass Bag, which is now up for grabs. As spotted on the reality star, the purse is...
Hypebae
Meet INUIKII Footwear: Fearless Designs and Innovative Comfort
INUIKII, meaning “the beauty of the cold,” is an independently owned luxury footwear brand that began as a family affair. Designed in Switzerland and handmade in Europe, the brand strives to create timeless pieces that offer style, sustainability and practicality at the core of designs. The bedrock of...
Hypebae
METALBELLY Takes Us on a Hot Summer Ride for Its Latest Campaign
For its latest campaign, nail accessories label METALBELLY takes us on a hot pink convertible ride, from daylight to to nighttime, through the sweet streets and bewitching mountains of Los Angeles. Bringing the positive and radiant energy of the Golden State, the nostalgic editorial sees Sara Khalid and Dre Romero...
Hypebae
The "Panda" Dunk Gets a Pop of Color
The Nike Dunk Low “Panda” remains a point of contention among the sneaker community. The incredibly popular colorway has seen a bevy of restocks and slightly tweaked iterations, making it incredibly popular among Dunk lovers looking to avoid the resale market. Though the colorway is incredibly versatile, to many it has become oversaturated and no longer a viable option for anyone looking to stand out in a crowd.
Hypebae
Tekla Prepares for Cozy Season With Les Corbusier-inspired Blanket Capsule
Tekla Fabrics has just partnered with Les Couleurs Suisse AG to release a fall-ready collection of luxurious mohair blankets inspired by Le Corbusier’ architecture and vintage color palettes. “Le Corbusier’s legacy has always been an inspiration for Tekla – he’s one of the most influential architects, synonymous with modern...
Hypebae
adidas Releases Campus 80s Sneaker Inspired by Werewolves
While the majority of adidas-based news has been surrounding the brand’s partnership with Ye, Three Stripes continues with business as usual in its other sectors with an upcoming release aligning with the Halloween season. The latest adidas drop celebrates spooky season with an understated call out to werewolf folklore....
Hypebae
Missoni Taps Heritage to Bridge the Gap Between Tradition and Contemporary
A simple, but essential article of clothing, the cardigan is rooted in a legacy that has transcended generations, cultures and styles. For Fall/Winter 2022, Missoni reinterprets the timeless wardrobe staple with its latest collection of the buttoned knitwear piece. Continuing the love from its founder Ottavio Missoni, who was rarely...
Hypebae
Canada Goose's Collaboration With Feng Chen Wang and Xu Zhen Is Here
Canada Goose, which unveiled its latest collaboration with Feng Chen Wang and Xu Zhen back in July, is now launching the much-anticipated range. Comprised of 12 pieces, the capsule ranges from jackets and knitwear to skirts and accessories. The outerwear brand’s classic pieces are updated with the fashion designer’s aesthetic, as well as the artist’s conceptual prints. Fusing functionality with style, the garments are made with recycled fabrics and are also customizable and deconstructable. Standouts include the Sence Blazer and Roebuck Parka, which can be transformed into a vest. Both are constructed with Recycled Dura-Force, a windproof durable fabric, as well as Recycled Organic Arctic Tech, a water-repellent material designed to withstand harsh weather conditions. The collection additionally introduces the Bedford Skirt, which marks Canada Goose’s first skirt design in a collaboration.
Hypebae
The History Behind A.P.C.'s Signature Denim
A.P.C. just released its new Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, inspired by the brand’s rich denim heritage. To accompany the campaign images, the brand revisited its history, detailing the experiences of founder Jean Touitou. “To finance the early days of A.P.C., I worked as a ‘ghost designer’ for several brands,” Touitou began.
Hypebae
ARKET's New Blankets are the Perfect Winter Accessory
ARKET has launched a line of exclusive wool blankets, designed in collaboration with Stockholm-based artist Evelina Kroon, just in time for the Fall/Winter season. Manufactured by Swedish woollen mill Klippan, each blanket is designed to bring a sense of warmth and creative joy to living spaces. Comprised of four colorways,...
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: Paloma Wool to Open Paris Pop-up Store
Paloma Wool, the Barcelona-based art and fashion project, is opening a new pop-up store in Paris to showcase the latest pieces from its Fall/Winter 2022 range. The news arrives shortly after the Instagram-fuelled sensation showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in gallery Bertrand Grimont, the space aims to bring Paloma Wool closer to the local community. The pop-up store will allow guests to try on pieces, shop and receive special treatment from the brand’s team of stylists and designers.
Hypebae
Levi's Taps Sami Miro Vintage for Gender-Fluid Denim Collaboration
For its latest collaboration, Levi’s has tapped Sami Miro and her label Sami Miro Vintage on a gender-fluid denim collection. The team-up focuses on sustainability, using upcycled Levi’s jeans and Truckers to create six denim styles. Garments include two new versions of Sami Miro’s Porterhouse Jeans, as well as an ultra-cropped Circle Trucker Jacket, a strappy Circle Top and a Circle Trench Coat.
Hypebae
FILA Taps Hailey Bieber for Global Campaign
FILA has joined forces with Hailey Bieber for the brand’s newest global campaign, photographed by Renell Medrano with styling by Bieber herself, alongside Dani Michelle. Spotlighting key styles from FILA’s new collection alongside archival pieces, the campaign sees Bieber style a range of sweatshirts, vests, oversized pants and jackets, completing the looks with staple bucket hats and FILA footwear.
Hypebae
Bella Hadid Stuns in Holiday 2022 Campaign for Swarovski
Swarovski, which appointed Bella Hadid as its brand ambassador earlier this year, has unveiled its Holiday 2022 campaign starring the model. The star — who took Fashion Month by storm this season — is captured wearing some of the jeweler’s highlight collections accompanied by colorful ensembles, serving as an extension of her debut campaign for the brand. The “Stella” collection featuring star-shaped gems is highlighted with rose gold-plated styles as well as contemporary designs with crystal pearls.
Hypebae
Pulling a Myspace? Instagram Is Reportedly Working Towards Adding a Profile Song Feature
Instagram is taking notes from Myspace, it seems. It’s been reported that IG users will be able to play music on their pages. According to tech leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, the social media app is trying to incorporate the feature, which will be visible in the bio section. “Here is where your chosen song will be shown in your #Instagram bio,” he tweeted along with screenshots of how the new feature will be displayed. “Currently, the music is not played but this may change before official release.”
