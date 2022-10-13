Canada Goose, which unveiled its latest collaboration with Feng Chen Wang and Xu Zhen back in July, is now launching the much-anticipated range. Comprised of 12 pieces, the capsule ranges from jackets and knitwear to skirts and accessories. The outerwear brand’s classic pieces are updated with the fashion designer’s aesthetic, as well as the artist’s conceptual prints. Fusing functionality with style, the garments are made with recycled fabrics and are also customizable and deconstructable. Standouts include the Sence Blazer and Roebuck Parka, which can be transformed into a vest. Both are constructed with Recycled Dura-Force, a windproof durable fabric, as well as Recycled Organic Arctic Tech, a water-repellent material designed to withstand harsh weather conditions. The collection additionally introduces the Bedford Skirt, which marks Canada Goose’s first skirt design in a collaboration.

1 DAY AGO