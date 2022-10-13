Read full article on original website
Premier And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Virtus Global Multi (VGI), Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD), Entergy Corporation (ETR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Aspen Group Stock Jumps By 25% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose by a staggering 25.71% in 7 days from $0.35 to $0.44 at 20:25 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 3.08% to $10,321.39, following the last session’s downward trend. Aspen Group’s last close...
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, United-Guardian, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB), United-Guardian (UG), NVE Corporation (NVEC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) 3.69 -1.6% 16% 2022-10-12 05:09:06. 2 United-Guardian (UG) 11.49 2.32% 8.88% 2022-10-08...
Wayfair Stock Bullish Momentum With A 14.02% Jump On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Wayfair (W) jumping 14.02% to $32.33 on Monday while NYSE jumped 2.32% to $13,923.21. Wayfair’s last close was $28.35, 90.49% below its 52-week high of $298.00. About Wayfair. Wayfair Inc. is an e-commerce company that operates in the United States...
Educational Development Corporation, PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Shares Of Beneficial Interest, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Educational Development Corporation (EDUC), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (PFL), Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) 2.44 0% 16.13% 2022-10-05 05:14:06.
Marathon Stock 13.16% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon (MARA) jumping 13.16% to $11.65 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 3.43% to $10,675.80. Marathon’s last close was $10.30, 87.66% under its 52-week high of $83.45. About Marathon. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a company that produces digital assets. It...
CarMax Stock Went Down By Over 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) fell by a staggering 28.05% in 21 sessions from $86.18 to $62.01 at 13:37 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 2.51% to $13,948.19, following the last session’s downward trend. CarMax’s last close was $60.20,...
Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF), Rockwell Automation (ROK), Hormel Foods (HRL) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Virtus Global Multi, Eaton Vance Tax, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Virtus Global Multi (VGI), Eaton Vance Tax (EXG), UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS (UVE) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Virtus Global Multi (VGI) 7.48 0.13% 11.28% 2022-10-02 23:46:14. 2 Eaton Vance Tax (EXG) 7.29...
Viking Therapeutics Stock Was Up By 12.23% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) rising 12.23% to $3.67 on Monday while NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80. Viking Therapeutics’s last close was $3.27, 53.58% under its 52-week high of $7.05. About Viking Therapeutics. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company at the...
Ennis, Willamette Valley Vineyards, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Ennis (EBF), Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVIP), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Ennis (EBF) 20.72 -1.85% 4.83% 2022-10-16 21:10:08. 2 Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVIP) 4.94 5.32% 4.63% 2022-10-15 07:46:06.
Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership, Foot Locker, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP), Foot Locker (FL), BCE (BCE) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) 47.51 -0.65% 8.74% 2022-10-01 03:06:07. 2 Foot Locker...
SmileDirectClub And VerifyMe On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are SmileDirectClub, Nautilus, and FuboTV. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST) 1...
Exact Sciences Stock Impressive Jump On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Exact Sciences (EXAS) rising 11.63% to $33.88 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 3.43% to $10,675.80. Exact Sciences’s last close was $30.35, 70.96% under its 52-week high of $104.50. About Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences Corporation offers cancer screening and diagnostic products...
Gevo Stock Was Up By 10.75% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Gevo (GEVO) rising 10.75% to $2.22 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 3.43% to $10,675.80. Gevo’s last close was $2.00, 74.78% under its 52-week high of $7.93. About Gevo. Gevo, Inc. is a company that produces renewable fuels. The company operates...
VerifyMe Already 7% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and VerifyMe‘s pre-market value is already 7.44% up. VerifyMe’s last close was $1.21, 71.73% under its 52-week high of $4.28. The last session, NASDAQ finished with VerifyMe (VRME) dropping 3.97% to $1.21. NASDAQ slid 3.08% to $10,321.39,...
Groupon Stock Bearish Momentum With A 28% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) dropped by a staggering 28.59% in 21 sessions from $10.32 at 2022-09-19, to $7.37 at 12:45 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Groupon’s last close...
Tesla Stock Turnaround? – Over 29% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) slid by a staggering 29.03% in 21 sessions from $309.07 at 2022-09-19, to $219.35 at 10:41 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Tesla’s last close...
ImmunoGen Stock Bullish By 29% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose by a staggering 29.9% in 10 sessions from $4.85 at 2022-10-03, to $6.30 at 13:43 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 3.31% to $10,663.05, following the last session’s downward trend. ImmunoGen’s last close...
Bilibili Stock Slides By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) dropped by a staggering 29.67% in 21 sessions from $17.19 to $12.09 at 13:09 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Bilibili’s last close was $12.09,...
