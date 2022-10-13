4 iPhone Tips Tech Experts Swear By That Seniors Need To Know Now

Shutterstock

It would be wrong to associate iPhones and tech culture with only younger generations. Seniors are buying, consistently using, and getting a great deal out of their smart phones. Not to mention: there are actually a number of apps and settings on the iPhone that can be especially helpful for older users. The problem, as always, is knowing which settings to enable and how to take full advantage of your phone and the benefits it has to offer. Tech Expert Phil Vam at iPhone-Geeks is here to offer four iPhone tips tech experts swear by that seniors need to know now.

1. Turn On Voice Dial

If you or someone you love has lost eyesight throughout the years, turning on voice dial option on iPhone can really help seniors. “By using Siri (iPhone assistant), you can quickly call anyone from your contact book,” Vam says. “That’s especially useful while driving car, cooking, or doing anything else that prevents you from typing on the phone.”

2. Set Up Medical ID

“I think that everyone should do this on their iPhone, especially seniors,” Vam says. “Medical ID can be useful if you ever need a help from first responders. They’ll be able to see all your health data in no time, and that includes allergies, medical conditions, meds you’re using, etc. I hope you’ll never need it, but it’s a great thing to have set up on your phone.”

3. Enable Hearing Aid Mode

In addition to offering help for people who have eyesight challenges, enabling Hearing Aid Mode can open up a whole new world for people. “Hearing Aid Mode helps seniors connect iPhone with hearing aids, thus improving the sound quality,” Vam says. “If you have hearing problems and have to wear a hearing aid, you should definitely have this option turned on.”

4. Turn On LED Flash Alerts

“LED Flash alerts is a useful option that will help you spot incoming calls, messages, and notification quickly,” Vam says. “I think this option is especially important for people with hearing problems, and even for those with eyesight problems. I’m using this feature on every single phone, and trust me, if I didn’t have LED flash alert turned on, I would miss hundreds of important calls and notifications.”

If you’re a senior or love a senior, try or pass on these tips to get even more out of your iPhone and what it has to offer.