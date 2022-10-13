Read full article on original website
Monday night prep volleyball - Oilers win, Explorers lose on senior night
-0- The Marquette Lady Explorers lost on senior night last night (MON) to the Collinsville Lady Kahoks. Collinsville shot past Marquette, 2-0 -- the scores: 25-22 & 25-21. The Lady Kahoks improve to 6-and-23 on the season with the road win. The Lady Explorers drop to 19-and-13 on the year. The Lady Explorers have seven seniors on the 2022 fall roster:
Saundra Mifflin
Saundra “Sandy” D. Mifflin, 59 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on October 15, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, Illinois. Sandy was born November 14, 1962 in Maywood, Illinois, to Bobby and Carolyn (Brown) Coryell. She married Jeffery Dean Mifflin, the love of her life on August 14, 1982. They shared 39 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on October 21, 2021.
Myer-Henson engagement
Miranda Myer and Abram Henson Wood River announce their engagement. Miranda is the daughter of Jeff & Mindy Myer, and Abram is the son of David & Sherri Henson. Miranda is a 2012 graduate of Alton High School and a 2022 graduate of Chamberlin University, with masters degree in nursing. She is also a board certified family nurse practitioner. At this time, she works as a nurse in the emergency department at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Armin Bernhardt
Armin William Bernhardt, 69, after a quick battle with cancer, went home to the Lord at 7:42 pm, Sunday, October 16, 2002 at Alton Memorial Hospital with his son, Shawn Bernhardt and sister, Virginia Singleton by his side. Born September 26, 1953 in Alton, he was the son of Lydle...
Jingle Hike Challenge returns
Cold weather can prompt people to stay inside for most of the holiday season, so HeartLand Conservancy is partnering with the Alpine shop for the fourth annual Jingle Hike Challenge. This challenge is to encourage you to see the beauty of the parks and natural areas even during the winter season.
Event promotes careers on the river
Careers focusing on river industries will be the focus of an event Wednesday morning at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton. RiverWorks Discovery is hosting a Who Works the Rivers event that will have high school students from Alton, Sumner, Clyde C. Miller, Vashon, and Granite City high schools throw a line, tie knots, learn about proper PPE on the job and learn about the commodities essential to the economy shipped along the river.
Merrill Huey
Merrill Ray Huey, 85 of Madison, Illinois, passed away on October 13, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. Merrill was born June 14, 1937 in Scott County, Missouri, to Simon Peter and Elsie R. (Jennings) Huey. He married Jennie May Humphrey. They owned and operated their own bar and restaurant as well as a convenience store together. He was a Freemason and a member of the Madison County Democratic Party.
Joey Messick Sr.
Visitation Thursday October 20 2022 Thomas Saksa Funeral Home 2205 Pontoon Rd. Granite City, Il. 2 till service time of 4 PM Burial St. James Cemetery Edwardsville.
Allan Burney
Allan W. Burney, 64, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton. He was born on October 8, 1958, in Shipman, IL the son of Claude and Dorothy (Campbell) Burney. Allan worked as a Synchronous Material Flow Coordinator at Ford. He enjoyed spending time with family. Allan...
Mark Radcliff Sr.
Mark Christopher Radcliff Sr., 63, died at 11:38 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at his home in Wood River. Born August 25, 1959 in Alton, he was the son of Allen F. and Lavonne (Jones) Radcliff. Mr. Radcliff is survived by three sons, Lewis Radcliff of Brighton, Charles Radcliff of Bunker Hill, and Mark Radcliff Jr. of Alton, five brothers, Jay Radcliff of Cottage Hills, Aaron Radcliff of Alton, Allen Radcliff of Greenfield, John Radcliff of Alton, and Scott Radcliff of Roxana, and a sister, Julia Spears of Alton. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Greg William Radcliff and Rodger Radcliff. No services are scheduled. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Jacquelynn Hopkins-Harshbarger
Jacquelynn (Drake) Hopkins-Harshbarger, 89, passed at Liberty Village of Maryville October 15, 2022. She was born May 6, 1933 in East Saint Louis, the only child of Lorraine (Wayne) Riley and Everett Drake. Jackie resided in Pontoon Beach, IL since 1965. She was preceded in death by her late husbands, Thomas Hopkins (married 1952-1978) and Donald Harshbarger (married 1979-2016). She is survived by three daughters, Heather “Deborah” Hopkins, Kathryn Hopkins-Poore, and Tammy (Harshbarger) Kinnunen. Surviving grandchildren include her twin grandsons, Tom and Todd Hopkins, Joshua Poore, Sarah Poore-Southard, Carolyn Kinnunen, C.J. Kinnunen, Brett and Viveca Bryden, and a dozen great-grandchildren. Jackie was an avid tennis player, competing until 80 and medaled multiple times in the Senior Olympics. She loved all sports—she played softball, bowled in multiple leagues, golfed, and loved board games. She loved watching tennis, baseball, and football She loved her home, bargain shopping and sales, traveling, holidays, reading, puzzles, gardening, spending time at Lake Carlyle, and adding to her collections of possessions of plates, pansies and pictures. Her jobs included stay-at-home mom, disco dancing instructor, Famous Barr, and Saint Louis Grain. She was a longtime active member of Chapel Hill Christian Church (now Cornerstone) and Unity Baptist Church. She was a generous giver and devoted to her faith.
Patricia Fischer
Patricia Beaty Fischer, 90, died at 12:58 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her residence. She was born October 5, 1932 in Alton the daughter of the late Theodore and Lucille (Alexander) Beaty. She was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. On October 2, 1954 she married Chris Fischer, and he survives. Also surviving are six children: David Fischer (Caroline) of Godfrey, Susan Chappell (Tom) of Alton, Laura Morrissey (Steve) of College Grove, Tn., Nancy Dees (Rick) of Maryville, IL, James Fischer (Cheryl) of Godfrey and Edward Fischer (Marla) of Alton, 15 grandchildren; Danielle Kane (Dan), Sharon Fischer (Ryan), Bobby Fischer (Amy), Michael Chappell (Jen), Samantha Dodson (Corey), Katie Morrissey, Stephen Morrissey (Elizabeth), Patrick Crutcher (Nikki), Joe Crutcher, Catherine Crutcher, Christopher Fischer, Jacob Fischer, Lauren Fischer, Sarah Fischer and Abby Fischer, 15 great grandchildren, and one sister-in-law, Therese Schulz of Godfrey, IL. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by an infant grandchild, Emily Grace Fischer, a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Bernice Beaty, and a brother-in-law, Paul Schulz. A mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Father Jeff Holtman will officiate. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Children’s Hospital. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Betty Lou Slecka
Betty Lou Slecka, 83, of Pontoon Beach, IL, passed away at 2:11 a.m. Sat. Oct. 15, 2022 at her sister Laverne’s home while under hospice care with her family surrounding her. She was born Oct. 25, 1938 in Poplar Bluff, MO to the late Thomas & Ida (Agee) Marlette.
Deanna McBride
Deanna (Winkler) McBride, passed away at 5:40 pm Monday, October 3, 2022, at Boyd Healthcare in Carrollton, Illinois. She was born in Hamburg on August 16, 1938, the daughter of Forrest & Lucille (McKee) Winkler. Deanna married Donald Lee McBride on October 13, 1956, at the First Presbyterian Church in...
Shirley Yocum
Shirley M. Yocum, 87, died at 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Rivers Crossing of Alton. She was born March 27, 1935 in Benton, IL the daughter of the late James and Ollie (Martin) Yocum. Shirley was a member of Abundant Church in Alton. She retired from Energy Coating in Alton where she worked as a secretary. Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, George Yocum and three sisters, Betty Wilhold, Peggy Grammar and Billie Beets. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Gerald Callaway will officiate. Memorials may be made to Abundant Church of Alton. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneral.com.
Winter Chloride Watchers sought in Riverbend area
Illinois River Watch is recruiting volunteers to test local streams during the winter for the impact road salt has on waterways. The Illinois Department of Transportation reported using more than 520,000 tons of salt across the state last winter. Each monitoring trip could take as little as minutes - October...
Frighten Brighton is Saturday
One of the first Halloween-themed events of the season will kick off the weekend this Saturday in Brighton starting at 3pm. It's the annual Frighten Brighton Fall Festival at Schneider Ann Park. There are a number of events all with a fall or Halloween theme. Park & Rec Committee Chairman...
Parade route to get spruced up
Steve Yates wants the Wood River Halloween Parade route to be overrun with parades viewers, not weeds. The Wood River City Council approved a request from Bill and Joe’s Towing to hold a parade route cleanup Saturday, October 22. Yates, whose property is on the parade route at Sixth and Ferguson said he got the idea for the cleanup after tidying up around his own building.
New electric supplier for Bethalto
Starting early next year, Bethalto residents may notice a change on their electric bill. The village is part of the popular electric aggregation program like most other municipalities around the region. They recently renegotiated a new contract with a new supplier: Constellation NewEnergy. The rate they negotiated is slightly lower...
As election nears, study shows how different generations vote
With the election less than a month away, a new study breaks down the generations on their voting preferences and opinions. Bonus.com looks at the voting habits of Baby Boomers, Gen Xers, Millennials, and the Gen Z crowd. “To just kind of get a pulse on people’s thoughts on voting,...
