Patricia Beaty Fischer, 90, died at 12:58 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her residence. She was born October 5, 1932 in Alton the daughter of the late Theodore and Lucille (Alexander) Beaty. She was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. On October 2, 1954 she married Chris Fischer, and he survives. Also surviving are six children: David Fischer (Caroline) of Godfrey, Susan Chappell (Tom) of Alton, Laura Morrissey (Steve) of College Grove, Tn., Nancy Dees (Rick) of Maryville, IL, James Fischer (Cheryl) of Godfrey and Edward Fischer (Marla) of Alton, 15 grandchildren; Danielle Kane (Dan), Sharon Fischer (Ryan), Bobby Fischer (Amy), Michael Chappell (Jen), Samantha Dodson (Corey), Katie Morrissey, Stephen Morrissey (Elizabeth), Patrick Crutcher (Nikki), Joe Crutcher, Catherine Crutcher, Christopher Fischer, Jacob Fischer, Lauren Fischer, Sarah Fischer and Abby Fischer, 15 great grandchildren, and one sister-in-law, Therese Schulz of Godfrey, IL. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by an infant grandchild, Emily Grace Fischer, a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Bernice Beaty, and a brother-in-law, Paul Schulz. A mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Father Jeff Holtman will officiate. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Children’s Hospital. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

ALTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO