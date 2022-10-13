Read full article on original website
BC3 Volleyball wins WPCC title
The Butler County Community College women’s volleyball team won the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Athletic Conference championship Saturday with 3-0 sweeps of Westmoreland County Community College and the Community College of Beaver County. Morgan Jack, Breanna Reisinger, Madison Raypush and Aslyn Pry of the Pioneers were named to the All-Tournament team.
High school Sports from Monday/Knoch tennis in WPIAL final
The Knoch girls tennis team have reached the WPIAL Class 2A championship after a 5-0 win over Beaver in the semifinals Monday. The Knights will meet Sewickley Academy in the championship. Girls Soccer:. –Butler-6 North Hills-0. Samantha Miller and Leah Deal scored twice for the Golden Tornado in their final...
Mars Area Elementary Students to Participate in Literacy Theme Days
Mars Area Elementary School students in kindergarten through 6th grade will get to participate in literacy theme days this week. In recognition of the Scholastic Book Fair, Monday has been named “Reading Jogs the Mind Day” and kids can wear exercise clothes. Tuesday is “Surf’s Up for Reading”...
Butler Twp. Police Release Details On Five Vehicle Crash
Police are releasing more information on a five vehicle crash that happened late last week in Butler Township. The accident happened on New Castle Road in front of the Alameda Plaza last Friday around 5:30 p.m. Police say 19-year-old Alyssa Dreucci of Connoquenessing was driving east when she hit into...
BASD Will See Energy Cost Increase
Butler Area School District will see increased energy costs after agreeing to a new contract with a supplier but it could have been worse. The school board approved a new agreement with Direct Energy at a cost of 7.779 cents per kilowatt hour for a term of 48 months beginning next month.
Butler Twp. Commissioners Approve BASA Deal
The last local step in the sale of the Butler Area Sewer Authority was approved last night by the Butler Township Commissioners. At their Monday meeting, the Commissioners voted in favor of a resolution supporting the $231.5 million deal for PA American Water to purchase the system and assets of the Authority.
DOJ Charges Seven Men In Western PA Drug Ring
Department of Justice officials say they’ve indicted seven men who are accused of trafficking a significant amount of narcotics in Western Pennsylvania. Charging documents allege the seven men were responsible for distributing over 100 grams flurofentanyl, 40 grams of fentanyl, along with cocaine and methamphetamines. Three of the men...
