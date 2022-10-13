The Gettysburg Rec Park has been fortunate to have a community that has helped build and maintain the park. Many of the buildings, ball fields, pavilions and playgrounds were built by the efforts of the community members who raised funds or donated their time, money and supplies. This year, we are again thankful for new additions that were donated to the park through teamwork with local organizations.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO