ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Gettysburg Connection

A letter from Mayor Frealing

In keeping with my commitment to reach out to the community as an ambassador for Gettysburg Borough, I continue to meet with residents and groups about their concerns and, when my schedule permits, attend events held to recognize their causes that they have put time and effort into promoting for the benefit of our community.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Qually for State Representative

Adams County Democratic Committee stands solidly behind Marty Qually as a candidate for Pennsylvania House District 91. It’s time for an 8-term incumbent who has not brought significant value back to Adams County to retire. Even his supporters do not mention a single accomplishment of the incumbent. There is...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg discusses policing

Borough Manager Charles Gable said the proposed 2023 budget would include the possibility of hiring an additional 2 full-time police officers. If approved, the officers would cost the borough about $100,000 each. If approved, the new officers would bring the force to a total of 14 full-time officers. Glenny reminded...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Chamber Prayer Breakfast scheduled

The annual Adams County Prayer Breakfast offers an invitation to everyone in our business community. The breakfast is a popular event sponsored by The Chamber Gettysburg & Adams, and the local chapter of CBMC (Christian Business Men’s Connection). The breakfast, located at the Comfort Suites, 945 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg,...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Rhonda Rose recognized in LASD Staff Spotlight

Rhonda Rose was put in the Staff Spotlight at Monday night’s Littlestown Area School District (LASD) school board meeting. The Spotlight highlights the work of LASD staff who have made substantial contributions to the district. Rose has worked for the Lincoln Intermediate Unit since 1983 and has been at...
LITTLESTOWN, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Leonarda Cruz Alza

Leonarda Cruz Alza, 98, of Arendtsville, PA died Sunday morning, October 16, 2022 at her home. Born November 6, 1923 in Mexico she was the daughter of the late Regino Cruz and Seconina Alza. She was the wife of the late Primitivo Ponce. Leonarda is survived by her three children,...
ARENDTSVILLE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

2022 Giving Spree goes live on Nov. 3

The Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree, returns on Thursday, November 3, 2022, marking its twelfth year. The Community Foundation is keeping the Giving Spree virtual and outdoors for one more year. Last year 2,500 Giving Spree donors gave $3.08 million making it the largest (per capita) “give day” in...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

GARA moves forward, with a little help from its friends

The Gettysburg Rec Park has been fortunate to have a community that has helped build and maintain the park. Many of the buildings, ball fields, pavilions and playgrounds were built by the efforts of the community members who raised funds or donated their time, money and supplies. This year, we are again thankful for new additions that were donated to the park through teamwork with local organizations.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Sheila K. Singley

Sheila K. (Whited) Singley, 75, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the York Hospital. She was born May 27, 1947 in Kingsport, TN the daughter of the late Charles W. and Fannie ONeal Whited. She was predeceased by her husband Barry L. Singley in 2014, her sister Norma Alexander of Fairfield, PA, brother Bob Whited of Leavenworth, KS, and son in law Daniel Topper of Biglerville.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Riley J. Horne

Riley James Horne, 17, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday morning, October 9, 2022. Born August 4, 2005 in Fairfax, VA he was the son of Tracy M. Horne-Mosher and Russell A. Mosher. Riley was a senior at Gettysburg High School where he was a member of the lacrosse team....
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Rotary to honor Habitat volunteer

Having demonstrated the fundamental tenet of Rotary International of service above self, Carl L. “Pete” Ricker is the recipient of the 2022 Dwight D. Eisenhower Humanitarian Award. Presented by the Rotary Club of Gettysburg, this award is given to residents of Adams County who demonstrate a life-long commitment...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Douglas Martinez Smith

Douglas Martinez Smith, 59, of Fairfield, died Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Born November 17, 1962 in Olangapo, Philippines, he was the son of the late William Livingston Smith and Margarita N. Martinez and is also pre-deceased by his brother Juan Smith (CA). Doug is survived...
FAIRFIELD, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Littlestown library is small but provides many services

If you’ve been to Littlestown Library, a branch of the Adams County Library System, you’ve most likely met me (Jess – Miss Jess to the kiddos). You’ve also definitely met Kat. Being one of the smaller branches of ACLS, our branch library is run with only two employees: myself, the Branch Manager, and Kat, our Library Assistant.
LITTLESTOWN, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy