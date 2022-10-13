Read full article on original website
A letter from Mayor Frealing
In keeping with my commitment to reach out to the community as an ambassador for Gettysburg Borough, I continue to meet with residents and groups about their concerns and, when my schedule permits, attend events held to recognize their causes that they have put time and effort into promoting for the benefit of our community.
Qually for State Representative
Adams County Democratic Committee stands solidly behind Marty Qually as a candidate for Pennsylvania House District 91. It’s time for an 8-term incumbent who has not brought significant value back to Adams County to retire. Even his supporters do not mention a single accomplishment of the incumbent. There is...
“Ticket to the Past:” A virtual reality tour about Basil Biggs
Newly opened in downtown Gettysburg at the beautifully preserved train station, the Gettysburg Foundation’s “Ticket to the Past: Unforgettable Journey” is a wonderful, mind-altering, virtual reality experience that may give visitors a glimpse into the future of museum visitors’ engagements with history. “Ticket to the Past”...
Gettysburg discusses policing
Borough Manager Charles Gable said the proposed 2023 budget would include the possibility of hiring an additional 2 full-time police officers. If approved, the officers would cost the borough about $100,000 each. If approved, the new officers would bring the force to a total of 14 full-time officers. Glenny reminded...
Beth Farnham asks for write-in support as Democratic candidate for U.S. Representative
I, Beth Farnham, do hereby submit my name as a candidate for Representative in Congress, District 13. I ask voters to please write in my name and fill in the corresponding oval, instead of voting for John Joyce. As an elected Adams County Democratic Committee member and former registered Republican...
Chamber Prayer Breakfast scheduled
The annual Adams County Prayer Breakfast offers an invitation to everyone in our business community. The breakfast is a popular event sponsored by The Chamber Gettysburg & Adams, and the local chapter of CBMC (Christian Business Men’s Connection). The breakfast, located at the Comfort Suites, 945 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg,...
￼Got drugs? Keep them safe! Clean them out! Take them back!
Looking for a safe way to get rid of your unused or expired medication that is also good for the environment? If so, mark your calendar. The 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day (24th in Adams County) is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, from 10 AM to 2 PM.
Rhonda Rose recognized in LASD Staff Spotlight
Rhonda Rose was put in the Staff Spotlight at Monday night’s Littlestown Area School District (LASD) school board meeting. The Spotlight highlights the work of LASD staff who have made substantial contributions to the district. Rose has worked for the Lincoln Intermediate Unit since 1983 and has been at...
Obituary: Leonarda Cruz Alza
Leonarda Cruz Alza, 98, of Arendtsville, PA died Sunday morning, October 16, 2022 at her home. Born November 6, 1923 in Mexico she was the daughter of the late Regino Cruz and Seconina Alza. She was the wife of the late Primitivo Ponce. Leonarda is survived by her three children,...
2022 Giving Spree goes live on Nov. 3
The Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree, returns on Thursday, November 3, 2022, marking its twelfth year. The Community Foundation is keeping the Giving Spree virtual and outdoors for one more year. Last year 2,500 Giving Spree donors gave $3.08 million making it the largest (per capita) “give day” in...
GARA moves forward, with a little help from its friends
The Gettysburg Rec Park has been fortunate to have a community that has helped build and maintain the park. Many of the buildings, ball fields, pavilions and playgrounds were built by the efforts of the community members who raised funds or donated their time, money and supplies. This year, we are again thankful for new additions that were donated to the park through teamwork with local organizations.
Obituary: Sheila K. Singley
Sheila K. (Whited) Singley, 75, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the York Hospital. She was born May 27, 1947 in Kingsport, TN the daughter of the late Charles W. and Fannie ONeal Whited. She was predeceased by her husband Barry L. Singley in 2014, her sister Norma Alexander of Fairfield, PA, brother Bob Whited of Leavenworth, KS, and son in law Daniel Topper of Biglerville.
Obituary: Riley J. Horne
Riley James Horne, 17, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday morning, October 9, 2022. Born August 4, 2005 in Fairfax, VA he was the son of Tracy M. Horne-Mosher and Russell A. Mosher. Riley was a senior at Gettysburg High School where he was a member of the lacrosse team....
Farmers Market Will Move to the rec park in 2023
After a series of productive discussions with the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority (GARA), the Adams County Farmers Market has finalized plans to move to the Gettysburg Rec Park in 2023. The market will be located in the parking lot in front of the Sterner Building, directly off Long Lane. The...
Rotary to honor Habitat volunteer
Having demonstrated the fundamental tenet of Rotary International of service above self, Carl L. “Pete” Ricker is the recipient of the 2022 Dwight D. Eisenhower Humanitarian Award. Presented by the Rotary Club of Gettysburg, this award is given to residents of Adams County who demonstrate a life-long commitment...
Gettysburg Connection to host live state representative debate
Gettysburg Connection, along with the Gettysburg College Eisenhower Institute, Public Policy Program, and Political Science Department. will host a live debate among the three candidates for Pennsylvania State Representative from the 91st District on Wednesday Oct. 19. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend. The candidates...
Obituary: Douglas Martinez Smith
Douglas Martinez Smith, 59, of Fairfield, died Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Born November 17, 1962 in Olangapo, Philippines, he was the son of the late William Livingston Smith and Margarita N. Martinez and is also pre-deceased by his brother Juan Smith (CA). Doug is survived...
Adams County Commissioners Recognize Domestic Violence Victims
The national statistics are sobering. One in 4 women and 1 in 10 men experience sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime. Many victims experience concern for their safety, PTSD symptoms, physical injury, and the need to be counseled by by victim services. Showing...
Littlestown library is small but provides many services
If you’ve been to Littlestown Library, a branch of the Adams County Library System, you’ve most likely met me (Jess – Miss Jess to the kiddos). You’ve also definitely met Kat. Being one of the smaller branches of ACLS, our branch library is run with only two employees: myself, the Branch Manager, and Kat, our Library Assistant.
Adams County Elections Office prepares for Nov. 8
The Adams County Office of Elections and Voter Registration, housed on the first floor of the Adams County Courthouse, is charged with administering elections in the county’s 21 townships and 13 boroughs. The office is supervised by the elections Board of Directors which is made up of the three...
