Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
New Snow White star defends proposed changes to Disney movie
The live-action Disney movie Snow White filmed over the spring and summer in London, starring West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler in the titular role. Gal Gadot plays the Evil Queen and Andrew Burnap plays Jonathan (who could be the prince or the huntsman or another character, depending on how much it twists the story). There has been speculation about how Disney will handle the dwarves, with prominent figures such as Peter Dinklage weighing-in on the subject.
thedigitalfix.com
Eddie Redmayne stole this Fantastic Beasts prop from movie set
The wizarding world of Harry Potter is full of cool costumes and special items, that it must be very hard for those involved in the fantasy movie series not to take a little trinket home with them. Well, Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne succumbed to temptation, and stole a prop from the set.
thedigitalfix.com
Andor creator explains how he creates compelling Star Wars villains
Tony Gilroy, who is the creator and lead writer on the new Star Wars series Andor, has shared his approach to the development of compelling and realistic villains. Andor has been one of the best received shows to debut on the streaming service Disney Plus, in part thanks to its huge cast of new characters.
thedigitalfix.com
Han Solo has been recreated out of bread, and renamed ‘Pan Solo’
Everyone’s favourite Star Wars character, Han Solo, has been remade in the form of bread. Han Solo is, arguably, the most iconic Star Wars character who isn’t a Skywalker. Solo starred as one of the leads in the original Star Wars movies, and reprised his role more recently in the sequel trilogy. His character was killed at the hands of his own son, Kylo Ren, in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet?
Why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet? Warning spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 9 ahead. So it’s come to this. Only nine episodes in, and our new favourite fantasy series (sorry, Rings of Power fans) has already devolved into explainers about feet. Ahh, well, at least I’m not writing about the Targaryens and their proclivities…
thedigitalfix.com
Michael Myers lack of Halloween Ends screen time explained by director
Halloween Ends is the controversial conclusion to the rebooted Halloween trilogy of movies, making it a must-see for fans of the series. However, if you’re wanting to see plenty of Michael Myers you might be disappointed, because the notorious horror movie villain is in Halloween Ends less than you might expect.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys explained
Want to know about Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys? Here’s everything you need to know. Everyone watching the House of the Dragon knows that as fun as it is seeing the Targaryen family implode, the real stars of the show are the dragons. We’ve heard tales of the awe-inspiring Balerion the Black Dread and seen the power of Vhagar, the she-dragon.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm?
Who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm? Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon. One of the more enigmatic characters in the fantasy series House of the Dragon is Mysaria, who, despite not being a Targaryen, a noble, or a great warrior, is one of the most influential people in Westeros.
thedigitalfix.com
She-Hulk finale almost brought back Edward Norton as Hulk
When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, few Avengers have had a more complicated time than Bruce Banner (aka The Hulk). Edward Norton played the titular part in the green giant’s first outing in the Marvel movie The Incredible Hulk. He was then replaced as the character by Mark Ruffalo in the superhero movie The Avengers.
thedigitalfix.com
Pinocchio review (LFF 2022): Guillermo del Toro outdoes himself
2022 has been the year of Pinocchio, with a whopping three films released. Based on the classic 1883 Italian novel, The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi, the tale of the wooden boy has been put to screen by Lionsgate, Disney, and now Netflix. But like every cinematic competition, out of the three family movies of 2022, there is one resounding winner when it comes to the best adaptation of the famous animated toy story.
thedigitalfix.com
Park Chan-wook wants to make a James Bond movie, and we should let him
Acclaimed director Park Chan-wook has revealed that out of all the popular movie franchises taking Hollywood by storm, the long-living James Bond IP has his heart. While promoting his newest thriller movie, Decision to Leave, the filmmaker revealed to Deadline that 007 played a massive role in influencing his work, and how he would be open to helming a James Bond movie in the future.
thedigitalfix.com
Andor may be the best Star Wars series, but it has less viewers
Following up on Star Wars character Cassian Andor, Star Wars: Andor arrived to a lot of fanfare and positive reviews when it first dropped, with a 91% critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes and a second season being confirmed before the first has even finished airing. In many ways, Andor had...
thedigitalfix.com
Jim Carrey was signed up to play Shaggy in Scooby Doo
The early 2000s Scooby Doo movies starring Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Freddie Prinze Jr are now looked back on (by most) as beloved nostalgic favourites. But things could have looked very different, as there was once a roster of different actors who almost played the family movie characters.
thedigitalfix.com
Glass Onion review (LFF 2022): Benoit Blanc is back and brilliant
Sequels are a lot like prostate exams. They’re widely derided, and no one really looks forward to them, but their reputation for being unpleasant is mostly undeserved. Moving away from rectal examinations, Glass Onion, a sequel to the 2019 thriller movie Knives Out, is a perfect example of why we shouldn’t malign sequels.
thedigitalfix.com
Everyone’s favourite child actor can now drive
Sometimes, you see an actor aging or hitting some life milestone, and it reminds you of the passage of time. It can be a strange feeling – both nostalgic and a little bit scary. If you’re a fan of Jacob Tremblay, star of the thrilling drama movie Room, you might want to buckle up: because he’s now driving.
thedigitalfix.com
Stranger Things season 2 nearly gave Eleven a much darker story
Stranger Things is one of the most popular products to come from the streaming service Netflix, and a large reason for that popularity is down to the endearing characters in the TV series. For Eleven, though, things almost took a very dark turn in season 2 of the Netflix series.
thedigitalfix.com
Alan Rickman very nearly wasn’t a part of the Harry Potter movies
You can say a lot of things about the quality of the Harry Potter movies, but few would cast aspersions on the quality of the cast. With almost no exceptions — sorry, Michael Gambon Dumbledore fans — the entire Harry Potter cast are just absolutely fantastic. If we...
thedigitalfix.com
Samuel L. Jackson improvised Spider-Man: Far From Home’s funniest line
Given how meticulously planned the MCU has to be – years in advance – you would think that there is little room left for improvisation. However, if there’s one man who is going to bring some mother-loving improv to the MCU, it’s gotta be Samuel L. Jackson. Known for being the premiere swearer of our times, Jackson hasn’t had quite the bleepin’ free reign in the MCU that he deserves, but he’s still managed to slip one or two curses past the censors.
thedigitalfix.com
Knives Out 2 director confirms Benoit Blanc is gay
With the Knives Out 2 release date upon us, the game is well and truly afoot, and we are beginning to learn more details about the detective movie. Director Rian Johnson has even revealed a particular aspect of Benoit Blanc’s private life, by confirming the super sleuth is in fact gay.
thedigitalfix.com
New Predator movie star wants to join the MCU
It’s been a pretty great year for horror movie franchises, and the Predator series has been one of the most successful benefactors of adding fresh blood to its saga recently. Now, Amber Midthunder, the star of Prey, has her sights set on bagging a role in the MCU. Prey...
Comments / 0