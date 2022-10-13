Given how meticulously planned the MCU has to be – years in advance – you would think that there is little room left for improvisation. However, if there’s one man who is going to bring some mother-loving improv to the MCU, it’s gotta be Samuel L. Jackson. Known for being the premiere swearer of our times, Jackson hasn’t had quite the bleepin’ free reign in the MCU that he deserves, but he’s still managed to slip one or two curses past the censors.

5 HOURS AGO