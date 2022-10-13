ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

One Of The Most Delicious Shakes In America Served At This Illinois Bar

Life is too short. Screw the entrée, eat dessert first! Pumpkin spice and everything nice is back at JoJo's ShakeBar in Chicago!. After scrolling past a thousand Facebook advertisements this week, one ad finally reeled me in. Of course, it was about food - more specifically, desserts. If you thought a picture of dessert couldn't make your taste buds flare up, you thought wrong.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Get To Illinois’ Scariest Corn Maze Before Halloween Ends

Nothing screams Midwestern Halloween fun quite like a Haunted Corn Maze. Fun fact. I worked at a haunted corn maze one Halloween season during college. I don't remember where it was, somewhere outside of Dekalb, but I had a friend ask me if I wanted to make some money running around a cornfield scaring people in the middle of the night and I couldn't say yes fast enough.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Do You Know About Illinois’ Drive-Thru Haunted Amusement Park?

If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween this year, then check out the drive-thru haunted amusement park in Illinois. Though there were already some drive-thru holiday displays in Illinois like the Festival of Lights in Rockford prior to COVID, they really became a thing during the pandemic. It was a safe and easy way for attractions to let people enjoy their facilities. For the most part, the concept has been used for Christmas. This year, there's one for Halloween at an Illinois amusement park.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Is Illinois’ Most Expensive Mansion Worth $45 Million? Let’s Take A Look

This mansion was originally listed at $50 million. Will knocking 5 million off that price make it a must-have for some really rich person?. Unprecedented urban estate. 25,000 square foot masterpiece on Lincoln Park's finest street. Sited on an enormous 177'x149' parcel totaling more than eight city lots, every step has been taken to provide complete privacy and tranquility. Manicured grounds with multiple fountains, reflecting pool, and hand forged antique garden pavilion transport you to another world. Absolutely no expense was spared inside or out throughout this sun-filled mansion. Grand in every way, but not overwhelming, the design is perfect for large scale entertaining as well as intimate everyday living. This home is nothing short of magnificent at every turn--truly a once in a lifetime opportunity that could never be replicated.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Canadian Pacific’s 2022 Holiday Train Is Coming to Illinois

After being derailed for 2 years by COVID, the 2022 Canadian Pacific HolidayTrain is ready to hit the tracks again, and it's bringing some major Country star power with it!. Just under 7 years ago, when my oldest daughter was only 2 years old, my Mom and I took her to see the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stop in Byron, Illinois. Until that time, I had never heard about the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train before, so I wasn't sure what to expect. Would it just be a train decorated with Christmas lights? Will it be worth standing in the cold with a big group of people to see it? Well, I'll tell you this much, while the experience was only about 30 minutes long, it is something I can't wait to see again...it was so cool!
BYRON, IL
97ZOK

You Won’t Believe What Got Illinois Man Arrested While Shopping

A big box store in Illinois had to call the police on a customer who had a dangerous weapon in his shopping cart. Who Has The Responsibility For Shopping In Your House?. Going to the store is a big responsibility for someone in every family. In my house, that's my job. Luckily, I can usually go in the afternoon on a weekday when not many customers are there. I have my list, I throw on my headphones, crank the music, and go. There's no fooling around. I'm in and out, so I really don't notice anything strange.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
97ZOK

Pick The Perfect Pumpkin At This Illinois Zoo’s FREE Fall Festival

It's time to take a trip to Lincoln Park Zoo for their fall festival happening all October long. Did you hear? It's absolutely free admission, too!. Fall is my favorite season ever. I was just talking with a friend about how many events pop up in the Midwest when fall arrives. From fall markets, to apple orchards, to fun fall craft shows, Illinois is a pretty sweet place to live!
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Are Sinkholes The New Way To Park Cars In This Illinois Town?

If you didn't have a fear of sinkholes before, wait until you see what this woman found when she went to her car in a Lincoln Park neighborhood in Illinois. I am deathly afraid of sinkholes. I am definitely not one to say I am afraid of every little thing, but when it comes to gaping holes in the Earth... yeah I am terrified. At the very top of my irrational fears list, sinkholes sit at #1.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Walk Through Thousands of Carved Pumpkins at This Popular Illinois Experience

At three-quarters of a mile long, get ready to walk into a world of pumpkins at this annual event featuring an unbelievable display of hand-carved creations. Jack-O-Lantern World is now open at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich, Illinois, and has thousands of pumpkins that have been designed by over 50 artisans who built 17 "immersive worlds," according to their official website.
LAKE ZURICH, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Men Arrested For Stealing 100 Bronze Vases From Cemetery

This Oswego, Illinois man was busted for stealing over 100 bronze vases from a cemetery. Patch. There's losers, and then there are LOSERS. Welcome David Ryan of Oswego and Vincent Teruel of Sugar Grove. LOOOOOOOSERS!!! These two bums were busted and charged with:. Aggravated assault. Obstructing a police officer. Driving...
OSWEGO, IL
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy