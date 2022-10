BERWICK, Pa. — Back in 2019, Berwick had 4 fabulous freshmen. Well CeCe Isenberg, Morgan Nevel, Camille Pinterich, and Sarah Steeber are now seniors, and these four have put Berwick on the map, not for football, for girls volleyball. "In a way, powerful," Berwick senior setter Morgan Nevel said....

