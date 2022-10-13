Read full article on original website
Julie Simelton
5d ago
my grampa had a horse that went to a bar in channel lake Illinois everyday weekend and would drink beer and walk home drunk😂😂
Hayride Of Horror Is One Of Most Frightening Illinois Adventures
A different way to celebrate the frights of Halloween in Illinois is the Hayride of Horror. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is the perfect place to celebrate. There are great haunts throughout the state. Plus, there is a lot of creativity involved. No two are alike. If you can make something creepy, you can probably find it in Illinois. I'm sure you've heard of haunted hayrides but this one takes it to the next level.
Get To Illinois’ Scariest Corn Maze Before Halloween Ends
Nothing screams Midwestern Halloween fun quite like a Haunted Corn Maze. Fun fact. I worked at a haunted corn maze one Halloween season during college. I don't remember where it was, somewhere outside of Dekalb, but I had a friend ask me if I wanted to make some money running around a cornfield scaring people in the middle of the night and I couldn't say yes fast enough.
Boxelder Bugs in Illinois Hate Us, Here Are 5 Ways to Hate Them Back
The name of the game is repelling, this is the way to hate the box elder bug back. They make life inside our home miserable, here's how to do the same for them. First, it needs to noted that box elder bugs really pose no harmful threat to you while inside your home. These bugs won't lay eggs. They won't munch on clothes or wood. The only thing these hateful bugs do is, well, make you uncomfortable in your own home.
Shopping Mall Is Home To One Of Best Haunted Houses In Illinois
For some people, shopping centers can be very scary places but this Illinois mall takes it to the next frightening level. Illinois Has A Great Haunted House Scene For Halloween. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is a great place to live. There are tons of events and activities for...
Cougar hit by driver in Illinois; here’s how to survive a mountain lion encounter
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WCIA) — Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials announced the mountain lion was killed on Interstate 88 in Dekalb County on Sunday. The animal was then transferred by the Illinois State Police to an IDNR wildlife biologist before arriving at U of I. IDNR experts believe it may be the same mountain lion […]
It’s True! Popular Ice Castles Returning to Wisconsin in 2023
The award-winning frozen spectacle is returning to Wisconsin in January. The slide, the maze, the tunnel, and more, are all filled with breathtaking color and light. If you've never been delighted by Ice Castles before you have to make plans to visit this stunning, one-of-a-kind attraction. We're hearing rumors about some new "re-imagined and enhanced" features, according to abc7chicago.com, who spoke with Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird.
Illinois Mountain Lion Hit, Killed By Car In Dekalb County
You may be wondering why a mountain lion would see fit to hang around in one of the nation's flattest states (like I did). When the highest point in the entire state of Illinois is something like 12 feet above sea level (Charles Mound, Illinois's highest point, is actually 1,235 feet), you've got to wonder what the appeal is.
Can You Legally Dumpster Dive in Illinois and Missouri?
You know that old saying someone's trash is another person's treasure? Well, you just never know what you will find in the trash, but can you legally dumpster dive for it?. Well in both Illinois and Missouri you CAN LEGALLY dumpster dive to find that hidden treasure. There is no law saying that you can't, but there is a catch. In both states, you can dumpster-dive all you want as long you don't trespass on someone else's property.
Of All The Ridiculous Laws In Illinois This Should Be One Of Them
Every state has its own unwritten rules that should never be broken. The only exception is if the person is new to the area. Now obviously there can't be jail time or ticketing for breaking said "rules" but there should be. And, if there are rules, how many times is one allowed to break them before getting ousted from society? (That's an extreme punishment, I'm aware.)
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
$11 Million returned to Illinois man’s family
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ office made history this week when it returned $11 million to the estate of a man who died of natural causes just before Christmas in 2016. It is the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the nation’s history. Most of Joseph Richard...
Tesla to open a massive warehouse in Illinois
Tesla signed a lease for a massive warehouse spanning almost 667,000 square feet of space in Illinois, according to a report by the Courier-Tribune citing a CBRE market report. The warehouse is located south of Interstate 270 at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach. Although Tesla’s plans for the warehouse are not yet known, it’s currently under construction at 1202 Parkway off I-270 and Illinois Route 111.
Illinois’ Box Elder Bugs: Some Stuff You Didn’t Know
I don't know what it's like around your home or workplace, but if yours are anything like mine, you've got lots of boxelder bugs hanging around, inside and out, at this time of year. They're hanging around my house like a busload of relatives, and the supply of boxelder bugs...
Pork Sent To Illinois Restaurants Recalled, Possibly Contaminated
It just wouldn't be a new week without at least one report of a food safety recall involving food products that were, or are, being sold in Illinois. Well, it's a new week, and we've got a new product recall. If you're thinking that 2022 has been a year of...
Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year
Darrell and Laurie Stitzel of Shannon, Illinois, are the 2022 honorees. Nominations are open for the 2023 Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year. Darrell and Laurie Stitzel are the proud owners of Stitzel Hog Farm. They currently farm 450 acres of corn that is mostly fed to their 10,000 wean-to-finish hogs. The Stitzel Family history in Carroll County goes back over 65 years and Darrell and Laurie are the third generation to farm the land in Carroll County, which goes back over 65 years. Darrell’s grandparents, Quinter and Iva Mae, started the farm, raising beef cattle and hogs. Darrell’s parents, Dan and Paulette, took the operation over in mid-’60s. Nominations for the 2023 Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year are now open. Email a brief description of the family you’d like to nominate to Jennifer@Ilpork.com.
Illinois Shoppers: Here Are Your Holiday Mailing Deadlines
I know, it's not even Halloween yet, and here I am posting information about when you need to have your holiday gift packages wrapped up and shipped out. I figured it would be a good thing to have all of that info ready to go now, so you're not scrambling at the last minute to get your gifts sent, or worse, lamenting the fact that you missed a shipping deadline.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Trick or treat hours for Halloween 2022
ILLINOIS (WAND) — Halloween is nearly here! WAND has reached out to community officials across central Illinois to confirm trick or treat times. As a reminder, it is generally good practice to skip houses with porch lights that have been turned off. Arcola: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on...
Legends Say People Mysteriously Disappear While Traveling This One Area in Wisconsin
Did you know that an area of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin is responsible for several mysterious disappearances and strange events? Well, I certainly didn't, and now I'm a little weirded out and seriously intrigued. The Infamous Lake Michigan Triangle. I'm assuming we've all heard stories about the unexplained plane crashes,...
Did you know these horror movies take place in Illinois?
(WTVO) — People might be watching more horror movies as it gets closer to Halloween, but they may be looking for some frights a little closer to home. Thankfully for those scary seekers, there are a bunch of horror movies that take place in Illinois, with some considered to be among the best horror movies […]
