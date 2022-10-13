Read full article on original website
27-Year-Old Jason Wullenwaber Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday in south Sacramento. The officials stated that a California Highway Patrol officer was struck by a man traveling at a high rate of speed.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Big Rig Accident Reported in Dixon
Robben Road Fatality Big Rig Accident Kills Driver of Sedan. A big rig accident involving a Chevy sedan occurred in Dixon on October 10 that killed the driver of the passenger vehicle. The collision happened near the Robben Road intersection with Vaughn Road around 7:00 a.m. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the driver of the Chevy was going west along Vaughn Road as the big rig was moving south along Robben Road.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Accident on SR-132 Near Vernalis in San Joaquin County
CHP traffic officers reported a recent fatal auto crash on SR-132 near Vernalis in San Joaquin County. The incident occurred on State Route 132 and involved two vehicles described as a Nissan Frontier and a Toyota Prius. Details on the Fatal Crash on SR-132 Near Vernalis. A preliminary report by...
1 Man Died, 1 Other Hospitalized In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday morning in Sacramento. The officials stated that the crash happened on northbound Interstate 5 near Interstate 80 at around 6 a.m.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash Kills Two and Injures Four
Deadly Crash at Howe Avenue Intersection Involved Multiple Vehicles. Two people died and four others were hospitalized after a five-vehicle accident in Sacramento. The collision occurred in the Arden-Arcade area at the Howe Avenue intersection with Hallmark Drive at about 9:39 a.m. According to a tweet by the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the multiple-vehicle crash also involved a utility pole.
Stolen box truck crashes in Sacramento, search on for driver
SACRAMENTO – Police are looking for the driver who allegedly stole a box truck and then crashed into a utility pole.The incident happened around 2 a.m. on East Railroad Street and Merced Avenue, west of Power Inn Road. Sacramento police say the driver was gone by the time they arrived.It's unclear if that person was injured.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Update on CHP officer hit by DUI driver
The CHP issued a press release on the incident involving a CHP officer that was hit by a drunk driver while investigating a hit-and-run fatality early Sunday morning. On October 15th, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) South Sacramento units were dispatched to a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash which occurred on northbound Stockton Boulevard, north of Requa Way. Approximately one hour later (October 16th at 12:31 AM), as officers were on scene investigating the aforementioned fatal crash, a 2007 Ford Mustang traveling northbound on Stockton Boulevard at a high rate of speed entered the closure and collided with an officer on scene. The officer who was struck was standing outside of a patrol vehicle and sustained major injuries; the officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The CHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team responded to the crash scene to assist with the investigation. It is likely the driver of the Ford was under the influence of alcohol and drugs during the time of the crash and he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident on Buchanan Road in Antioch
The Antioch Police Department reported a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Buchanan Road on October 11, 2022. The incident occurred around 11:05 p.m. at the intersection of Buchanan Road and Contra Loma Boulevard, Antioch PD reported. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Buchanan Road in Antioch. During a...
California Highway Patrol officer critically injured after being hit
SACRAMENTO — A California Highway Patrol officer is in critical condition after being hit by an alleged DUI driver early Sunday morning.Just after 12:30 a.m. officers were conducting traffic control for a fatal crash on Stockton Boulevard, just south of Florin Road, when the officer who was outside of his vehicle was hit by another vehicle.Officers on scene performed "life-saving measures" on the officer who was hit before he was transported to the hospital with major injuries, according to a CHP spokesman.The officer remains hospitalized as of Monday, CHP says.The driver who hit him was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. He has been identified as 27-year-old Sacramento resident Jason Ezekiel Wullenwaber. Roads in the area remain closed while the incident is under investigation.CHP did not have any information regarding the original crash, except to say that it was fatal.
KCRA.com
Death investigation underway in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A death investigation is underway in San Joaquin County on Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating in the area of 4th Street and Olive Avenue. Roads in the area are closed as the investigation continues. KCRA 3 crews reported several bullet holes on...
Stockton homicide leaves one dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
2 dead, 7 hurt in crash near Arden Fair area of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have been killed and at least seven others are injured after a car crash near the Arden Fair area of Sacramento Sunday. According to a Tweet from the Sacramento Metro Fire District, multiple patients were being treated by first responders following the crash which happened around 9:39 a.m. Sunday.
Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning
(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street. An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
‘Suspect’ dead after shooting involving Sacramento County deputy
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article misidentified the location of the police activity and the reason for the street closures, which are in downtown Sacramento. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that an officer involved shooting occurred in the 3900 block of 41st Street. A ‘suspect’ has been […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Citrus Heights Motorcyclist Fatality Occurs in Crash With Vehicle
Fatal Accident on Auburn Boulevard Kills Motorcyclist. A motorcyclist fatality happened in Citrus Heights on October 14 after the rider struck a vehicle. The traffic collision occurred on Auburn Boulevard between Baird and Lohse ways around 8:00 p.m. Arriving at the scene, officers with the Citrus Heights Police Department discovered the motorcyclist on the ground. Despite attempting life-saving measures on the rider, he died.
Sheriff: Hostage situation preceded deputy-involved shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a deadly deputy-involved shooting in south Sacramento late Tuesday morning. The scene is near 41st Street and 14th Avenue.According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies were originally responding to a hostage situation when the shooting occurred. The suspect has died, the sheriff's office says.No other details have been released. Updates to follow.
Deadly overnight shooting under investigation in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A deadly overnight shooting is under investigation in Stockton Tuesday. Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of East 4th Street. A man was shot and died at the scene. Detectives are...
CHP officer in critical condition after being struck by vehicle; driver arrested for DUI
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer is in critical condition with major injuries after being hit by a vehicle while they were investigating a deadly crash in South Sacramento early Sunday morning. An officer with the CHP’s South Sacramento office told FOX40 News that the injured officer was at the scene of […]
Fox40
Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to Fair Oaks standoff
FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect is in the hospital following a pursuit that led to a standoff in Fair Oaks, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it assisted the Citrus Heights Police Department in chasing a stolen vehicle around 8 p.m. Sunday night.
KCRA.com
Sacramento officials announce 'significant seizure' in rainbow fentanyl
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento law enforcement officials announced Monday their "first significant rainbow fentanyl fake M30 pill seizure" in the area. Rainbow fentanyl is brightly colored and resembles candies, which both federal officials and agencies in the Northern California area have often warned of the risk it could pose to youth because of its appearance.
