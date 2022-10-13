ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter County, SD

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

Stanley County Commission, Fort Pierre City Council approve new contracts with AMR ambulance service; Hughes County and Pierre have yet to make a decision

The Stanley County Commission and Fort Pierre City Council have approved new, five-year ambulance service contracts with current provider AMR. The Hughes County Commission has reviewed the contract, but wants some clarification before final approval. The Pierre City Commission has yet to formally discuss a new agreement. Earlier this year,...
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
drgnews.com

Governors’ Derry, Barry Named To All-State Soccer Teams

Two Pierre Governor soccer players were named on All-State teams by the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association. Rylan Derry was named to the AA boys first team. Derry scored 19 goals, a school record, with seven assists, eclipsing the record set last year of 17 by Cole Peterson.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Section of McKinley Avenue in Pierre to close today

McKinley Avenue in Pierre between Cleveland Avenue and Reen Street will close to through traffic today (Oct. 17, 2022) for underground utility work. The project is expected to be complete in early November. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. The city maintains 80 miles of street, more than 100...
PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Semi-truck wedged underneath bridge in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a report by DRG news, a semi-truck was wedged under a train bridge in Pierre. Authorities say the accident occurred on South Pierre Street in Pierre on Thursday. Police Captain Bryan Walz says the 22-year-old semi-truck driver involved in the accident, Maddux Zerr, from Jamestown, ND, attempted to travel north under the bridge when his semi-trailer became wedged underneath.
PIERRE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy