drgnews.com
Stanley County Commission, Fort Pierre City Council approve new contracts with AMR ambulance service; Hughes County and Pierre have yet to make a decision
The Stanley County Commission and Fort Pierre City Council have approved new, five-year ambulance service contracts with current provider AMR. The Hughes County Commission has reviewed the contract, but wants some clarification before final approval. The Pierre City Commission has yet to formally discuss a new agreement. Earlier this year,...
drgnews.com
Buchanan Elementary School project in Pierre starting to take shape above ground
Progress on the expansion project at Buchanan Elementary School in Pierre is starting to be more noticeable. School District Superintendent Dr. Kelly Glodt says most of the work done so far has been underground. Glodt says the walls for the gym have gone up. The $8.3 million project is scheduled...
drgnews.com
Fee schedules, property transfer on short list of agenda items tonight for Pierre City Council
The Pierre City Commission meets today (Oct. 18, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall (2301 Patron Parkway, Suite 1) in Pierre. City Hall Property Transfer to PEDCO and Memorandum of Understanding. Pierre City Commission meetings are open to the public and include time for public comments. Agenda. City Commission Meeting.
drgnews.com
Hughes County Commission meets this evening; Roof and elevator improvements on the agenda
The Hughes County Commission meets today (Oct. 17, 2022) at 5:30pm today (Oct. 17, 2022) at the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre. Among the items on their agenda are:. 5:35pm Public Hearing: Rezone to PUD the SW1/4 SW1/4 Section 15 112-79 and plat of Wagner Tract 1, a subdivision of the SW1/4 Section 15 112-79.
drgnews.com
Governors’ Derry, Barry Named To All-State Soccer Teams
Two Pierre Governor soccer players were named on All-State teams by the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association. Rylan Derry was named to the AA boys first team. Derry scored 19 goals, a school record, with seven assists, eclipsing the record set last year of 17 by Cole Peterson.
drgnews.com
Section of McKinley Avenue in Pierre to close today
McKinley Avenue in Pierre between Cleveland Avenue and Reen Street will close to through traffic today (Oct. 17, 2022) for underground utility work. The project is expected to be complete in early November. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. The city maintains 80 miles of street, more than 100...
drgnews.com
Fort Pierre holding public hearing on revised vacation home rentals ordinances tonight
Fort Pierre is holding another public hearing this evening (Oct. 17, 2022) on the town’s two proposed ordinances governing vacation rentals. Mayor Gloria Hanson says there’s been a lot of interest in AirBnB or Vrbo type rentals in Fort Pierre. Hanson says the proposed ordinances would allow vacation...
dakotanewsnow.com
Semi-truck wedged underneath bridge in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a report by DRG news, a semi-truck was wedged under a train bridge in Pierre. Authorities say the accident occurred on South Pierre Street in Pierre on Thursday. Police Captain Bryan Walz says the 22-year-old semi-truck driver involved in the accident, Maddux Zerr, from Jamestown, ND, attempted to travel north under the bridge when his semi-trailer became wedged underneath.
