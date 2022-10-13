Read full article on original website
Riley County Arrest Report October 18
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. GRADY WILLIAM DANIEL NADEAU, 28, Manhattan, Material witness; Bond $10,000. DANEILLE CHRISTINE SULLIVAN, 31, Wichita, Failure to appear; Bond $50,000. KADE WESLEY SCHULZE,...
WIBW
Salina man arrested after gun, motorcycle, etc. stolen from Dickinson Co. home
SOLOMON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man is behind bars after a gun, motorcycle and more were stolen from a Dickinson County home. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that it began an investigation on Sept. 20, into a residential burglary on 2200 Ave. near Solomon. A suspect, later identified as Michael W. Kohman, 42, of Salina, forced his way into the home which caused damage to the window.
$24,000 robbery included theft of washer & dryer
DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A thief in Dickinson County took more than $24,000 worth of items before being identified and caught in Salina, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a residential burglar took a Harley Davidson Road King, John Deere riding lawn mower, a .45 caliber rifle, 32 inch […]
Large amount of narcotics, multiple arrests made during 3-day police operation in Northeast Kansas
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement organizations came together for a three-day operation targeting major criminals in Wabaunsee County. Information related to this operation was released on Monday by the Junction City Police Department, one of the law enforcement groups that participated. The operation targeted major criminals in the county. Multiple people were arrested […]
RCPD: Suspect cut security wire to make theft at mall
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft in Manhattan. Just after 7:30p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center, 102 Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Topeka family grieves man shot by police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is grieving and remembering a man who was shot and killed by Topeka police on Oct. 13. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot as Taylor L. Lowery, 33, of Topeka. “I was just in disbelief and then next thing you know that’s when all the phone calls […]
Police: Kan. man was allegedly making, selling meth
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges. On Oct. 16, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 Block of SW Arrowhead Road related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
Police: Car theft suspect rammed Kan. Capitol Police vehicle
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue searching for suspects in connection with a vehicle theft and chase. Just before 2p.m. Sunday, police were requested to assist Capitol Police with a stolen vehicle investigation at 900 SW Tyler in Topeka, according to Lt. Michael Hren. During this investigation the suspect intentionally...
WIBW
Police arrest suspect for fire that collapsed house on SW Polk, spread to three others
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire officials say they arrested a man for arson in connection with a large fire Monday night in Central Topeka. Nathaniel Stanton, 27, was booked on three counts of arson and one count of criminal trespass. A thick plume of smoke from the scene at...
Another arrest made in deadly shooting at Topeka apartment complex
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have arrested a second man connected to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in late September. Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 22, of Topeka, was arrested Monday, according to the Topeka Police Department. An on-going investigation into Keith Gaylord, Jr.’s death lead to this arrest. Owens is booked into the […]
64-year-old Kan. woman accused of numerous drug crimes
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 4p.m. Friday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop...
RCPD investigating $8,000 jewelry theft from Manhattan home
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft in Manhattan. Just after 4p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for theft in the 3300 block of Effingham in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 78-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect took 11 miscellaneous pieces...
Alert Kan. teacher reported student's claim of gun on campus
MARSHALL COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 364 officials are investigating a student who allegedly had a gun on campus. On Friday, police responded to Marysville High School after an observant teacher overheard a student claiming to have a firearm in his vehicle, according to a media release. Numerous...
WIBW
Couple arrested after meth, marijuana found in Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A couple has been arrested after officials found meth, marijuana and paraphernalia in a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 17, members of its Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3600 block of Colorado Ave. related to an ongoing investigation.
Kan. traffic stop finds cash from selling drugs and 7 pounds of pot
Two people were arrested on requested drug charges after a stop in southwest Salina Sunday afternoon revealed cash and more than seven pounds of marijuana. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that at 2:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Oak Street, an officer stopped a maroon pickup because the registered owner had a suspended driver's license. The officer made contact with the driver, who was the registered owner, and a passenger in the vehicle.
WIBW
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a road rage incident led to an accident in the Capital City. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Larry Joe Holt, 48, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women caught with methamphetamine
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th Street regarding suspicious activity, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the investigation, deputies took two suspects into custody after illegal narcotics were...
WIBW
RCPD warns parents as 6 fentanyl overdoses in students reported since August
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is warning parents as six fentanyl overdoses in students have been reported since August. The Riley County Police Department warned on Friday, Oct. 14, that in the past two weeks, it has seen two more overdose cases. It said the overdoses are believed to have come from fake-pressed prescription pills that presumably contained fentanyl.
Two Kan. teens accused in series of burglaries, vehicle thefts
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two teen in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicle cases in Salina. Between Oct. 3 and October 13, police investigated 24 vehicle burglaries and several vehicle thefts, according to a media release from police. Most, if not all, of the...
Kansas couple jailed after drugs found in reported stolen pickup
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and theft allegations. Just before 11a.m. Thursday, a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Ford F150 pickup truck, that was reported stolen out of Lawrence, in the 2200 blockof SE Market Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the investigation, illegal narcotics were located.
