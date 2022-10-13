ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

WBKR

One of Kentucky’s Largest Safe Trick-or-Treat Events Returning This Year For Halloween

The pandemic canceled a lot of our favorite holiday events over the past few years. One of Kentucky's largest and most popular trick-or-treat events is back!. Technically this would be the 31st Annual Trail of Treats in Owensboro. Last year the event was canceled due to the pandemic. Trail of Treats is a long-running Halloween tradition for families in the Tri-State not just right here in our hometown. It started years ago in Moreland Park and after several years it outgrew the space and moved to the downtown area near Smothers Park where families can move about freely and enjoy a safe place to trick-or-treat with their children.
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

See Hilarious Ziplining Skeletons at an Epic Halloween Display in Owensboro

My friends Mary Midkiff and her dad Dan Reed have always loved Halloween. As a matter of fact, the very first time I ever met Mary was at a Halloween event at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage here in Owensboro, where she used to work. U.S. Bank, historically, celebrates Halloween in a pretty amazing way and I was asked to judge an employee costume costume. Mary freaking rocked it out. I'm pretty sure she won the contest I judged. Her love of Halloween is clearly something she inherited from her father.
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

More Units Called To Fight Warehouse Fire

Evansville fire units are fighting a defensive battle with a warehouse fire at 119 Morton Avenue. There are currently 14 fire trucks on scene with more units coming from Henderson. The Volunteers of America building is now on fire and has been evacuated. Sources say the warehouse was condemned last...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Henderson Police Department Hosting Pink Patch Fundraiser for Chemo Buddies

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Henderson Police Department is doing its part to help raise money for an Evansville non-profit dedicated to providing care and companionship for those who are undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Henderson Police Department Launches Pink Patch Program Fundraiser. Unfortunately, many of us in the...
HENDERSON, KY
WBKR

Owensboro’s Grace Bush Was Crowned UK’s Homecoming Queen – GO CATS

The University of Kentucky's long-running tradition of crowning a Homecoming King and Queen happened this weekend and the new queen is from right here in Owensboro!. The University of Kentucky has worked hard to make Homecoming Week special for all those who participate. It is a time for the entire campus of UK to plan super fun events for all to take part in. In fact, over 10 different events were planned throughout the week according to uknow.uky.edu including;
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Cool Indiana Cat Is Hoping to Break Out of Shelter [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m Liam! I’m a two-year-old big boy that loves pets and lounging. I get along well with other cats, don’t seem to mind dogs, and even love the occasional belly rub. I was found as a stray and am loving the cushy indoor life! I currently reside at River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville. Come visit me, as well as a slew of other sweet cats waiting for homes, at River Kitty today! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: October 21-23

For those who love painting pumpkins with family and friends, The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co. has a whole day dedicated to that very thing! On October 22, you can grab your favorite people and spend the day letting your inner artist get creative with a day of pumpkin painting. Pick your pumpkin from the patch and enjoy free paints and brushes as you make a masterpiece. Pumpkin prices vary based on size and style, and the event runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Owensboro Health opens Respiratory Vaccine and Testing Center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital say they are expanding services offered at their Springs Health Centre location. According to a press release, the Springs Respiratory Virus Evaluation/Treatment Center (RVEC) will offer vaccines and testing for various respiratory illnesses, beginning on Wednesday. Officials say what was...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Take A Peek Inside This Super Fun Interactive Pumpkin Trail in Kentucky

Celebrating three years of pumpkin fun this Interactive Halloween Attraction in Kentucky is so much fun for the whole family. The Brizendine Nature Park has a half-mile walk decorated with pumpkins and Halloween scenes perfect for the whole family. Families are encouraged to stop and take pictures, judge the pumpkins and pick their favorite ones, and even post to the Greenville Tourism Facebook Page.
GREENVILLE, KY
KISS 106

Evansville Kid Has a Totally Rock N’ Roll First Birthday Party-Melissa Awesome’s Son Turns One!

We celebrated my son's birthday the best way we knew how, rock n' roll style!. You may remember last year I was gone for like three months, and that's because last September my husband and I welcomed our first child into the world, Riley. You can check out some sweet newborn photos of Baby Awesome, here. It's so wild to me that he's been here a whole year already!
EVANSVILLE, IN
