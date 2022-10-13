Read full article on original website
Kenergy Hosting a Fun Member Appreciation Event with Free Stuff in Owensboro
Thursday's going to be a really fun day in Owensboro- especially if you're a member of Kenergy. The electrical cooperative is hosting its annual Member Appreciation Day at Towne Square Mall here in town and, as always, there will be lots of FREE giveaways and food. And those giveaways involve Disney +!
One of Kentucky’s Largest Safe Trick-or-Treat Events Returning This Year For Halloween
The pandemic canceled a lot of our favorite holiday events over the past few years. One of Kentucky's largest and most popular trick-or-treat events is back!. Technically this would be the 31st Annual Trail of Treats in Owensboro. Last year the event was canceled due to the pandemic. Trail of Treats is a long-running Halloween tradition for families in the Tri-State not just right here in our hometown. It started years ago in Moreland Park and after several years it outgrew the space and moved to the downtown area near Smothers Park where families can move about freely and enjoy a safe place to trick-or-treat with their children.
See Hilarious Ziplining Skeletons at an Epic Halloween Display in Owensboro
My friends Mary Midkiff and her dad Dan Reed have always loved Halloween. As a matter of fact, the very first time I ever met Mary was at a Halloween event at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage here in Owensboro, where she used to work. U.S. Bank, historically, celebrates Halloween in a pretty amazing way and I was asked to judge an employee costume costume. Mary freaking rocked it out. I'm pretty sure she won the contest I judged. Her love of Halloween is clearly something she inherited from her father.
More Units Called To Fight Warehouse Fire
Evansville fire units are fighting a defensive battle with a warehouse fire at 119 Morton Avenue. There are currently 14 fire trucks on scene with more units coming from Henderson. The Volunteers of America building is now on fire and has been evacuated. Sources say the warehouse was condemned last...
Bales of Fun! Muhlenberg County, KY Holds Hay Bale Decorating Contest
It's fall, y'all! Muhlenberg County neighborhoods, organizations, and businesses have decorated to celebrate the season. Take a look at all of the creative, adorable, and fun hay bale displays. Then, place a vote for your favorites. There are some wonderful entries for the "Bales in the Berg" decorating contest. And,...
Henderson Police Department Hosting Pink Patch Fundraiser for Chemo Buddies
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Henderson Police Department is doing its part to help raise money for an Evansville non-profit dedicated to providing care and companionship for those who are undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Henderson Police Department Launches Pink Patch Program Fundraiser. Unfortunately, many of us in the...
Owensboro’s Grace Bush Was Crowned UK’s Homecoming Queen – GO CATS
The University of Kentucky's long-running tradition of crowning a Homecoming King and Queen happened this weekend and the new queen is from right here in Owensboro!. The University of Kentucky has worked hard to make Homecoming Week special for all those who participate. It is a time for the entire campus of UK to plan super fun events for all to take part in. In fact, over 10 different events were planned throughout the week according to uknow.uky.edu including;
Two people accused of stealing dog food from Hopkins County Humane Society
Two people have been arrested in connecting to a theft from a Tri-State animal shelter. Madisonville Police said 20-year-old Trevan Churchwell and 18-year old Tristan Jackson face Burglary and Criminal Mischief charges related to a break-in at the Hopkins County Humane Society storage unit along Dulin Street on October 14.
Cool Indiana Cat Is Hoping to Break Out of Shelter [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m Liam! I’m a two-year-old big boy that loves pets and lounging. I get along well with other cats, don’t seem to mind dogs, and even love the occasional belly rub. I was found as a stray and am loving the cushy indoor life! I currently reside at River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville. Come visit me, as well as a slew of other sweet cats waiting for homes, at River Kitty today! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: October 21-23
For those who love painting pumpkins with family and friends, The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co. has a whole day dedicated to that very thing! On October 22, you can grab your favorite people and spend the day letting your inner artist get creative with a day of pumpkin painting. Pick your pumpkin from the patch and enjoy free paints and brushes as you make a masterpiece. Pumpkin prices vary based on size and style, and the event runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Owensboro Health opens Respiratory Vaccine and Testing Center
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital say they are expanding services offered at their Springs Health Centre location. According to a press release, the Springs Respiratory Virus Evaluation/Treatment Center (RVEC) will offer vaccines and testing for various respiratory illnesses, beginning on Wednesday. Officials say what was...
Take A Peek Inside This Super Fun Interactive Pumpkin Trail in Kentucky
Celebrating three years of pumpkin fun this Interactive Halloween Attraction in Kentucky is so much fun for the whole family. The Brizendine Nature Park has a half-mile walk decorated with pumpkins and Halloween scenes perfect for the whole family. Families are encouraged to stop and take pictures, judge the pumpkins and pick their favorite ones, and even post to the Greenville Tourism Facebook Page.
New middle school for Daviess County opens
The New Daviess County Middle School opened their doors for the first time.
Henderson Officer continues serving community after terminal diagnosis
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Cancer, a disease that can touch everyone in some way, shape or form, even the toughest among us. Police officers are asked to put on a brave face everyday, and one Henderson officer is refusing to lose her battle against the disease. Officer Janna Gatten with...
Reid’s Orchard says farewell to Apple Festival after 37 years
Reid's Orchard is celebrating what they call the end of an era. Since 1986, Kathy and Bill Reid have hosted the Apple Festival. Now 37 years later they are saying goodbye.
Historical Event: Last Apple Festival at Reid’s Orchard in Owensboro, Kentucky
Feelin' a bit nostalgic about the Apple Festival this season because it will be the last held at Reid's Orchard. After more than three decades the festival will move to the Daviess County Fair Grounds in 2023. Let's make it the biggest and best one yet!. REID'S ORCHARD APPLE FESTIVAL...
How YOU saw the Morton Warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News has been on the scene, but citizen journalists sent us pictures. Picture submissions: Viewers have sent us these videos:
Evansville Indiana Northside Restaurant Closes Its Doors Just 15 Months After Opening
We're sad to report that another Evansville area restaurant has made the tough decision to close its doors. We reported back in January of 2021 that a longtime Evansville restaurant was closing its doors. Iwataya Japanese Restaurant closed up shop on its North Kentucky Avenue location after twenty years of serving sushi and other Japanese cuisines to the community.
Evansville Kid Has a Totally Rock N’ Roll First Birthday Party-Melissa Awesome’s Son Turns One!
We celebrated my son's birthday the best way we knew how, rock n' roll style!. You may remember last year I was gone for like three months, and that's because last September my husband and I welcomed our first child into the world, Riley. You can check out some sweet newborn photos of Baby Awesome, here. It's so wild to me that he's been here a whole year already!
Lunch Fundraiser Set to Help Parents, Kids in Need During Christmas
We are so excited to announce that the last WBKR Yard Party of the season will benefit Christmas Wish. Live music, delicious food with free deliveries offered, Cole Swindell concert tickets, and a lot of fun. Here's what will be on the menu. We're getting ready to celebrate the 46th...
