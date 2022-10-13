ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Westword

Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Packers Working Out Notable Wide Receiver Tomorrow

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly looking for receiver help wherever they can get it. According to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, "The Packers are working out WR Ty Fryfogle tomorrow. An undrafted free agent from Indiana, he was with the Cowboys in camp until suffering a hamstring injury." Fryfogle...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

Cam Akers time in the Rams' backfield has reportedly come to a close. According to FOX's Jay Glazer (via Ari Meirov), Los Angeles is actively trying to ship out the 23-year-old running back. Saying that it's "unlikely" that he'll ever play for the team again. Adding that even if a...
Larry Brown Sports

Rams’ reported stance on Cam Akers revealed

Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it sounds like his time with the team may be nearing an end. Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Akers has been working through some issues. McVay refused to say whether the running back will play for the team in the future. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Akers and McVay have “philosophical and football-related differences.”
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers among CMC trade suitors who've shown interest

The 49ers already have one of the NFL's most talented rosters, and they're reportedly interested in potentially adding Christian McCaffrey, one of the league's most dynamic players. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Saturday that the 49ers are among teams "that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey."
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Telling Marshawn Lynch News

It's pretty clear how some of Russell Wilson's ex-teammates feel about him. Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch made it clear that he doesn't love how things are going with Wilson. Apparently, Lynch would need to get in touch with Wilson's manager if he wants to talk with him. That's...
fantasypros.com

Tom Brady underwhelming in loss Sunday

Tom Brady completed 25 of his 40 passing attempts for 243 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady and the Bucs' offense have struggled to find their footing so far this season, and that struggle continued Sunday with them only putting up 18 points on mediocre defense. He just hasn't found his groove with the receivers yet, and they can't seem to get long drives going. He has been a disappointment in fantasy so far, and he will continue to be just a solid streaming option for the foreseeable future.
ESPN

The Seahawks used only two tailbacks in their first game without …

The Seahawks used only two tailbacks in their first game without Rashaad Penny. New RB1 Ken Walker III (23 touches) played 47 of 68 offensive snaps while DeeJay Dallas (two touches) played 23 snaps. Tony Jones, recently claimed off waivers, was active but only played on special teams. Travis Homer has to miss at least one more game before he can return off IR. Seattle also has Darwin Thompson on its practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Cameron Brate out for Sunday's game with head injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out TE Cameron Brate for the game after being carted off with a head injury. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Twitter) After a scary scene, Brate is reported to have movement in all of his extremities and will receive further evaluation. Brate entered the week being cleared off of concussion protocol. Rookie TE Cade Otton will likely see the bulk of the work in his Brate's absence, with rookie TE Ko Kieft in there as well.
TAMPA, FL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Week 7 Early Wavier Wire Targets (2022)

As everyone expected: Bailey Zappe torched the Browns’ defense, the Jets beat the Packers by three scores, The Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers beat the Buccaneers, the Falcons crushed the 49ers, and Kyle Pitts scored on American soil. Ah, fantasy football. Here are some names that stood out as viable waiver...

