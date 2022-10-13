ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motor1.com

BMW M5 Spied Preparing To Become PHEV Performance Sedan

The next-gen BMW M5 will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This fresh batch of spy shots catches one testing in Munich. This M5 wears a full-body camouflage wrap but has the production-ready lights at the front. The concealment thoroughly covers the nose, but a portion of the wide grille is visible. A panel is riveted to the center of the hood. It's not clear what the company might be hiding there.
motor1.com

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV debuts alongside hi-po AMG variant

Mercedes SUVs have been popular commodities among luxury buyers for decades, and there’s no reason why that should change as the world transitions toward EVs. In fact, high-riders have been part of Mercedes-Benz’s electrification strategy almost from the beginning, as the GLC-based EQC SUV was one of the company’s first long-range electric vehicles.
Upworthy

Doctor stuck in traffic ditched his car and ran for 45 mins to reach in time for critical surgery

The traffic in the Indian city of Bangalore is legendary—meme-worthy even. On the worst days, it can cause excessive delays, affecting critical care services such as ambulances. On August 30, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon with Manipal hospital, had two options: either be defeated by this traffic or make it in time to perform surgery on his patient. When traffic became completely gridlocked, the Indian doctor abandoned his car and ran 1.8 miles for 45 minutes to reach the hospital where the patient was waiting for him to perform a gallbladder operation.
Andrei Tapalaga

What Is the Safest Seat on a Plane in Case of a Crash?

The seat with the highest chances of survival in case of a crashImage by Ryan McGuire from Pixabay. What factors are most important to you when deciding where to seat on a plane? Some would choose an aisle so that it is simple to access the restrooms, while others might want a window seat with a view. Additionally, having enough legroom and choosing to sit at the front rather than the rear can also affect comfort. While sitting in the back of an aircraft with rear-mounted engines can be loud, a seat over the wing hides the view. Have you ever considered which seats on an airplane are the safest and which ones would offer you the highest chance of surviving a crash?
Motorious

C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase

Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
Family Handyman

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...
AOL Corp

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Daily Mail

Shocking moment a furious driver gets out of car at a set of traffic lights and starts bashing another motorist before casually walking back to his vehicle

An angry driver has repeatedly punched and kicked a motorist stopped at a traffic light in a shocking act of road rage. Footage uploaded to social media from another car shows the furious man on the corner of Nuwarra and Newbridge Road in Moorebank, Sydney's southwest, reach through the door of the silver hatchback and strike the driver.
Motorious

Enterprise Rent-A-Car Employee Suspected Of Stealing Seven Expensive Cars

The alleged thief took the phrase ‘overachiever’ to another level. As crime rates rise all over the US, we are beginning to see a massive uptick in the theft of automobiles. In the past this crime might’ve been isolated to mostly older vehicles that were easier to break into. However recently these criminals are becoming even more bold, stealing cars into the hundreds of thousands of dollars range. This increasing boldness is likely due to a lack of law enforcement combined with the recent economic state of our country, though it really is just speculation. Well the reason behind this recent string of crime may be elusive but examples of these cases certainly are not.

