Read full article on original website
Related
Inside car graveyard as luxury vehicles totaled in Hurricane Ian’s 18-foot
SHOCKING footage has revealed how Hurricane Ian created a car graveyard full of luxury whips. We see the video’s cameraman walk around a parking lot of totaled vehicles covered in debris like seaweed and sand. Seaweed and sand trapped in a car are telltale signs of heavy flood damage.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
BMW M5 Spied Preparing To Become PHEV Performance Sedan
The next-gen BMW M5 will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This fresh batch of spy shots catches one testing in Munich. This M5 wears a full-body camouflage wrap but has the production-ready lights at the front. The concealment thoroughly covers the nose, but a portion of the wide grille is visible. A panel is riveted to the center of the hood. It's not clear what the company might be hiding there.
motor1.com
2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV debuts alongside hi-po AMG variant
Mercedes SUVs have been popular commodities among luxury buyers for decades, and there’s no reason why that should change as the world transitions toward EVs. In fact, high-riders have been part of Mercedes-Benz’s electrification strategy almost from the beginning, as the GLC-based EQC SUV was one of the company’s first long-range electric vehicles.
'This Is Where All The Rich People Are Going To Hide During The Apocalypse': Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel Revealed
This article was originally published on June 27, 2022. A Yemeni engineer has unveiled his vision for an AI-piloted aircraft that will allow up to 5,000 passengers to remain in flight indefinitely, with engines fueled by nuclear power. What Happened: Hashem Al-Ghaili calls it the “Sky Cruise,” and has released...
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
Upworthy
Doctor stuck in traffic ditched his car and ran for 45 mins to reach in time for critical surgery
The traffic in the Indian city of Bangalore is legendary—meme-worthy even. On the worst days, it can cause excessive delays, affecting critical care services such as ambulances. On August 30, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon with Manipal hospital, had two options: either be defeated by this traffic or make it in time to perform surgery on his patient. When traffic became completely gridlocked, the Indian doctor abandoned his car and ran 1.8 miles for 45 minutes to reach the hospital where the patient was waiting for him to perform a gallbladder operation.
What Is the Safest Seat on a Plane in Case of a Crash?
The seat with the highest chances of survival in case of a crashImage by Ryan McGuire from Pixabay. What factors are most important to you when deciding where to seat on a plane? Some would choose an aisle so that it is simple to access the restrooms, while others might want a window seat with a view. Additionally, having enough legroom and choosing to sit at the front rather than the rear can also affect comfort. While sitting in the back of an aircraft with rear-mounted engines can be loud, a seat over the wing hides the view. Have you ever considered which seats on an airplane are the safest and which ones would offer you the highest chance of surviving a crash?
I took a 2-day luxury train across the US southwest that costs $1,500. It was a bucket list trip, but I wouldn't do it again.
I took the Rocky Mountaineer train from Denver, Colorado, to Moab, Utah. The once-in-a-lifetime trip usually costs $1,465. I purchased my ticket on sale for $1,052. While I had an incredible time, I won't go on another Rocky Mountaineer train anytime soon.
C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase
Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
rsvplive.ie
You should stop filling your fuel tank after the first click, according to motoring expert
A motoring expert is urging people to stop filling their car tank as soon as the pump clicks for the first time. Many drivers feel the need to fill their car to a certain cash amount, but if the pump keeps clicking you could actually be causing more harm than good.
Passengers left stunned after boarding flight – only to find it completely empty
A MAN was stunned to find he was just one of three passengers on an entire flight - which still took off. Jak Scott was travelling with Jet2 from Edinburgh to Greece when he was told his flight would be nearly empty. Despite paying just £59 for his ticket, he...
Cheetah savages ‘careless’ teen in safari park after he walked into enclosure & was saved by ‘hero’ worker
A CHEETAH has savaged a "careless" teen in a safari park after he walked into the enclosure and was saved by a "hero" worker. The absent-minded male student was visiting Beekse Bergen Safari Park in the Netherlands when he and two pals wandered off the walking path intended to keep visitors safe.
One man's 325 classic American cars parked in Colorado field up for auction
Colorado towing company owner Randy Milan is auctioning a collection of 325 classic cars in need of repair, with several worth top dollar even in poor condition.
Shocking moment a furious driver gets out of car at a set of traffic lights and starts bashing another motorist before casually walking back to his vehicle
An angry driver has repeatedly punched and kicked a motorist stopped at a traffic light in a shocking act of road rage. Footage uploaded to social media from another car shows the furious man on the corner of Nuwarra and Newbridge Road in Moorebank, Sydney's southwest, reach through the door of the silver hatchback and strike the driver.
These Gorgeous Classic Cars Were Hidden In A Barn
Major barn finds of classic car collections are rare, particularly ones that include even more rare cars scattered outside to be reclaimed by nature.
Enterprise Rent-A-Car Employee Suspected Of Stealing Seven Expensive Cars
The alleged thief took the phrase ‘overachiever’ to another level. As crime rates rise all over the US, we are beginning to see a massive uptick in the theft of automobiles. In the past this crime might’ve been isolated to mostly older vehicles that were easier to break into. However recently these criminals are becoming even more bold, stealing cars into the hundreds of thousands of dollars range. This increasing boldness is likely due to a lack of law enforcement combined with the recent economic state of our country, though it really is just speculation. Well the reason behind this recent string of crime may be elusive but examples of these cases certainly are not.
Comments / 0