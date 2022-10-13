Read full article on original website
Road repairs cause disruption of water service in Monroe
Officials announced on Facebook that the water department will be doing road repairs in water district #1 around Rye Hill Road and High Ridge Road.
Repairs complete following Newburgh water main break, boil water notice continues
The city says water pressure has been restored citywide, but there's still a boil water notice as the city continues toward full restoration.
Fire at Middletown apartment complex spurs evacuation of over 50 residents
Dozens of residents at a Middletown apartment complex for seniors and disabled people were evacuated this morning following a fire.
News 12
Officials: Tractor-trailer strikes utility pole in Bridgeport, leaving thousands without power
Bridgeport officials say thousands of residents lost power when a tractor-trailer struck a utility pole Tuesday. They say the crash happened around 8 a.m. at North and Wood avenues, knocking out power to 3,000 United Illuminating customers in the area for a time. It is unclear what caused the crash.
EMS: Car rolls over during crash in Thruway work zone
The Nanuet Community Ambulance Corps posted pictures on its Facebook page of a car that flipped over around 1:45 a.m. on the New York State Thruway.
Parts of I-84 Closed After Wrong-way High-speed Chase & Crash Near Bridge
Update: We've learend the shocking reason for this chase/accident. One man is accused of trying to kill his girlfriend. CLICK HERE for more information. Heavy traffic and closures are being reported after a reported high-speed chase and wrong-way crash on or near a bridge in the Hudson Valley. Update: NY...
Metro-North train strikes tractor-trailer in Naugatuck; service suspended
Substitute bus service is being provided on the Waterbury Branch in both directions between Waterbury and Beacon Falls.
News 12
Bergen County home goes up in flames
A large home near the Rockland County border in Bergen County ravaged by a fire this weekend. Police say flames erupted Sunday morning at a home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River. The fire went to four alarms, but crews were able to get it under control.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Man shot in Poughkeepsie insurance company parking lot (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Main Street in Poughkeepsie that sent a young man to the hospital shortly after 3:00 a.m. City police and fire responded to lower Main Street for reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the torso in the vicinity of the intersection of Main and South Clover Street in the city.
Fire contained at building in White Plains
The fire was located at 33 Mitchell Place, according to police.
News 12
MetroCard van to alert Westchester about using card on Bee-Line buses
Did you know that MetroCard offers Westchester residents taking Bee-Line buses the convenience, and same discounts that are being enjoyed by millions of people in the New York metropolitan area?. To help spread the word, the Westchester County government says a MetroCard van will be on the road this week...
Newburgh students sickened after allegedly taking 'illegal substance' in school
Newburgh school officials say several students at a K-8 school received medical attention last week after it's believed they ingested one or more products that may have contained an illegal substance.
Suspect On Loose After Shooting In Parking Lot Of Insurance Company In Poughkeepsie
A suspect is on the loose after allegedly shooting a man in the torso in a parking lot in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 in the City of Poughkeepsie in the area of 96 Main St. According to the...
FDNY: 3 injured in Brooklyn apartment building fire
Three people were injured after a fire ripped through an apartment in Brooklyn, according to officials.
NYPD: Man struck and killed by car on Bronx River Parkway
A man is dead after getting struck by a car on the Bronx River Parkway near Allenton Avenue this morning.
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired.
State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Orange County 911 dispatched the State Police and the Town of Mount Hope Police to 41 Forrest Drive in the town of Mount Hope for a reported potential suicide. The caller stated they heard a gun go off and believed that a subject had shot himself. Responding officers arrived on scene and encountered Russell J. Teuschler, age 74 armed with a handgun. After numerous attempts to have Mr. Teuschler drop the firearm, he fired his handgun striking himself in the head. Troopers performed life saving measures on Mr. Teuschler but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York was notified and responded to investigate as is required by New York State. The investigation is ongoing by the New York State Police, Town of Mount Hope Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General.
Police: Yonkers man arrested for robbing gas station, slashing worker
They say Nelson Rosa had a verbal dispute and slashed the gas station employee on the face before running off with more than $1,000 in cash.
Fire officials: Woman killed in Monroe house fire on Fox Run Lane
A woman was killed in a house fire on Fox Run Lane in Monroe, officials say.
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing suspect arrested 65 times, Poughkeepsie shooting, New Rochelle fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Police: Man wanted for breaking into Huntington Station storage units
According to police, a man broke into Simply Self Storage, located at 670 Jericho Turnpike, on Sept. 8 at approximately 7:45 a.m. and broke locks off multiple storage units.
