1440 WROK

One Of The Most Delicious Shakes In America Served At This Illinois Bar

Life is too short. Screw the entrée, eat dessert first! Pumpkin spice and everything nice is back at JoJo's ShakeBar in Chicago!. After scrolling past a thousand Facebook advertisements this week, one ad finally reeled me in. Of course, it was about food - more specifically, desserts. If you thought a picture of dessert couldn't make your taste buds flare up, you thought wrong.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Get To Illinois’ Scariest Corn Maze Before Halloween Ends

Nothing screams Midwestern Halloween fun quite like a Haunted Corn Maze. Fun fact. I worked at a haunted corn maze one Halloween season during college. I don't remember where it was, somewhere outside of Dekalb, but I had a friend ask me if I wanted to make some money running around a cornfield scaring people in the middle of the night and I couldn't say yes fast enough.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Hayride Of Horror Is One Of Most Frightening Illinois Adventures

A different way to celebrate the frights of Halloween in Illinois is the Hayride of Horror. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is the perfect place to celebrate. There are great haunts throughout the state. Plus, there is a lot of creativity involved. No two are alike. If you can make something creepy, you can probably find it in Illinois. I'm sure you've heard of haunted hayrides but this one takes it to the next level.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

This Weird Museum In Illinois Will Make Some Visitors Uncomfortable

Illinois is full of museums that are spread around the entire state, not just in Chicago. Some museums are pricey and large in size, while others are free and are small as a 10x10 room. If you're looking for weird there is a free museum in Illinois that will make you ask yourself "why" more than once. If you take the entire family to DeMoulin Museum in Greenville, Illinois, you might have to answer some questions asked by little kids.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Shoppers: Here Are Your Holiday Mailing Deadlines

I know, it's not even Halloween yet, and here I am posting information about when you need to have your holiday gift packages wrapped up and shipped out. I figured it would be a good thing to have all of that info ready to go now, so you're not scrambling at the last minute to get your gifts sent, or worse, lamenting the fact that you missed a shipping deadline.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Mountain Lion Hit, Killed By Car In Dekalb County

You may be wondering why a mountain lion would see fit to hang around in one of the nation's flattest states (like I did). When the highest point in the entire state of Illinois is something like 12 feet above sea level (Charles Mound, Illinois's highest point, is actually 1,235 feet), you've got to wonder what the appeal is.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

Do You Know About Illinois’ Drive-Thru Haunted Amusement Park?

If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween this year, then check out the drive-thru haunted amusement park in Illinois. Though there were already some drive-thru holiday displays in Illinois like the Festival of Lights in Rockford prior to COVID, they really became a thing during the pandemic. It was a safe and easy way for attractions to let people enjoy their facilities. For the most part, the concept has been used for Christmas. This year, there's one for Halloween at an Illinois amusement park.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Fall is Going Strong with Illinois Winery’s Perfect Fall Blend

Fall is officially in the air and in your wine bottle, too. We are smack dab in the middle of October and that means it's the BEST time of fall. You know fall actually technically lasts until right before Christmas right? But it does NOT feel like that's true. No way, once we hit November things are downhill so now is the perfect time to soak up the fall vibes and drink all the fall wine.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
1440 WROK

Canadian Pacific’s 2022 Holiday Train Is Coming to Illinois

After being derailed for 2 years by COVID, the 2022 Canadian Pacific HolidayTrain is ready to hit the tracks again, and it's bringing some major Country star power with it!. Just under 7 years ago, when my oldest daughter was only 2 years old, my Mom and I took her to see the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stop in Byron, Illinois. Until that time, I had never heard about the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train before, so I wasn't sure what to expect. Would it just be a train decorated with Christmas lights? Will it be worth standing in the cold with a big group of people to see it? Well, I'll tell you this much, while the experience was only about 30 minutes long, it is something I can't wait to see again...it was so cool!
BYRON, IL
1440 WROK

You Won’t Believe What Got Illinois Man Arrested While Shopping

A big box store in Illinois had to call the police on a customer who had a dangerous weapon in his shopping cart. Who Has The Responsibility For Shopping In Your House?. Going to the store is a big responsibility for someone in every family. In my house, that's my job. Luckily, I can usually go in the afternoon on a weekday when not many customers are there. I have my list, I throw on my headphones, crank the music, and go. There's no fooling around. I'm in and out, so I really don't notice anything strange.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Peeps Share 11 Hilarious Things You’d Find at the Bottom of the Rock River

We asked what you might find if Illinois' Rock River was drained. I can now say without question, the river has some pretty funny stories lying at the bottom. What's yours?. Not a day goes by that we aren't looking for some of your stories to share. When we asked the 'bottom of the river' question, it wasn't surprising to hear things like bodies, guns, cars, and evidence relating to possibly unsolved crimes.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Adults Can Enjoy Halloween With Trick Or Drink Bar Crawl

For Halloween, adults have their own version of trick or treating in Chicago and it involves drinking in many bars. Where Does Halloween Rank Among The Major Other Holidays. If I were to rank all the major holidays, Christmas would definitely be in the number one slot. What about Halloween? I believe it belongs at two. In the last few years, Halloween has really stepped up its game. Nowadays, there are festivities all month long. The outdoor decorations can rival Christmas too.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Pick The Perfect Pumpkin At This Illinois Zoo’s FREE Fall Festival

It's time to take a trip to Lincoln Park Zoo for their fall festival happening all October long. Did you hear? It's absolutely free admission, too!. Fall is my favorite season ever. I was just talking with a friend about how many events pop up in the Midwest when fall arrives. From fall markets, to apple orchards, to fun fall craft shows, Illinois is a pretty sweet place to live!
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

