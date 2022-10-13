Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
One Of The Most Delicious Shakes In America Served At This Illinois Bar
Life is too short. Screw the entrée, eat dessert first! Pumpkin spice and everything nice is back at JoJo's ShakeBar in Chicago!. After scrolling past a thousand Facebook advertisements this week, one ad finally reeled me in. Of course, it was about food - more specifically, desserts. If you thought a picture of dessert couldn't make your taste buds flare up, you thought wrong.
Get To Illinois’ Scariest Corn Maze Before Halloween Ends
Nothing screams Midwestern Halloween fun quite like a Haunted Corn Maze. Fun fact. I worked at a haunted corn maze one Halloween season during college. I don't remember where it was, somewhere outside of Dekalb, but I had a friend ask me if I wanted to make some money running around a cornfield scaring people in the middle of the night and I couldn't say yes fast enough.
Hayride Of Horror Is One Of Most Frightening Illinois Adventures
A different way to celebrate the frights of Halloween in Illinois is the Hayride of Horror. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is the perfect place to celebrate. There are great haunts throughout the state. Plus, there is a lot of creativity involved. No two are alike. If you can make something creepy, you can probably find it in Illinois. I'm sure you've heard of haunted hayrides but this one takes it to the next level.
Shopping Mall Is Home To One Of Best Haunted Houses In Illinois
For some people, shopping centers can be very scary places but this Illinois mall takes it to the next frightening level. Illinois Has A Great Haunted House Scene For Halloween. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is a great place to live. There are tons of events and activities for...
Legends Say People Mysteriously Disappear While Traveling This One Area in Wisconsin
Did you know that an area of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin is responsible for several mysterious disappearances and strange events? Well, I certainly didn't, and now I'm a little weirded out and seriously intrigued. The Infamous Lake Michigan Triangle. I'm assuming we've all heard stories about the unexplained plane crashes,...
Former Chicago Cubs Manager Joe Maddon Reveals His Favorite $25 Bottle of Wine on Illinois Talk Show
Yes, he coached the Chicago Cubs to their first World Series in over one hundred years, but did you know that Joe Maddon is also a huge wine lover?. Ten years ago, I didn't know how Joe Maddon was. I was just starting my career in radio in Auora and thougt the Chicago Cubs would never win a World Series.
This Weird Museum In Illinois Will Make Some Visitors Uncomfortable
Illinois is full of museums that are spread around the entire state, not just in Chicago. Some museums are pricey and large in size, while others are free and are small as a 10x10 room. If you're looking for weird there is a free museum in Illinois that will make you ask yourself "why" more than once. If you take the entire family to DeMoulin Museum in Greenville, Illinois, you might have to answer some questions asked by little kids.
Illinois Shoppers: Here Are Your Holiday Mailing Deadlines
I know, it's not even Halloween yet, and here I am posting information about when you need to have your holiday gift packages wrapped up and shipped out. I figured it would be a good thing to have all of that info ready to go now, so you're not scrambling at the last minute to get your gifts sent, or worse, lamenting the fact that you missed a shipping deadline.
Illinois Mountain Lion Hit, Killed By Car In Dekalb County
You may be wondering why a mountain lion would see fit to hang around in one of the nation's flattest states (like I did). When the highest point in the entire state of Illinois is something like 12 feet above sea level (Charles Mound, Illinois's highest point, is actually 1,235 feet), you've got to wonder what the appeal is.
Do You Know About Illinois’ Drive-Thru Haunted Amusement Park?
If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween this year, then check out the drive-thru haunted amusement park in Illinois. Though there were already some drive-thru holiday displays in Illinois like the Festival of Lights in Rockford prior to COVID, they really became a thing during the pandemic. It was a safe and easy way for attractions to let people enjoy their facilities. For the most part, the concept has been used for Christmas. This year, there's one for Halloween at an Illinois amusement park.
Fall is Going Strong with Illinois Winery’s Perfect Fall Blend
Fall is officially in the air and in your wine bottle, too. We are smack dab in the middle of October and that means it's the BEST time of fall. You know fall actually technically lasts until right before Christmas right? But it does NOT feel like that's true. No way, once we hit November things are downhill so now is the perfect time to soak up the fall vibes and drink all the fall wine.
14-Year-Old Illinois Boy Steals Car Because ‘It’s Cold Out’
A teenage boy from Joliet, Illinois stole a car...because he was cold. PATCH. So imagine this, you're car is stolen by a 14-year-old boy. What the...Well that would suck. But after the car is recovered, you learn that the reason the kid stole your car was because he "was cold."
Spectacular Illinois Mansion Has Private Landing Pad for Helicopter
How nice would life be if you could live far enough away from the Chicago hustle and bustle, but conveniently whip in and out of the Windy City anytime you want on your private helicopter?. For just under $8 million dollars, there's a mansion on the market in Illinois that...
Pork Sent To Illinois Restaurants Recalled, Possibly Contaminated
It just wouldn't be a new week without at least one report of a food safety recall involving food products that were, or are, being sold in Illinois. Well, it's a new week, and we've got a new product recall. If you're thinking that 2022 has been a year of...
Canadian Pacific’s 2022 Holiday Train Is Coming to Illinois
After being derailed for 2 years by COVID, the 2022 Canadian Pacific HolidayTrain is ready to hit the tracks again, and it's bringing some major Country star power with it!. Just under 7 years ago, when my oldest daughter was only 2 years old, my Mom and I took her to see the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stop in Byron, Illinois. Until that time, I had never heard about the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train before, so I wasn't sure what to expect. Would it just be a train decorated with Christmas lights? Will it be worth standing in the cold with a big group of people to see it? Well, I'll tell you this much, while the experience was only about 30 minutes long, it is something I can't wait to see again...it was so cool!
You Won’t Believe What Got Illinois Man Arrested While Shopping
A big box store in Illinois had to call the police on a customer who had a dangerous weapon in his shopping cart. Who Has The Responsibility For Shopping In Your House?. Going to the store is a big responsibility for someone in every family. In my house, that's my job. Luckily, I can usually go in the afternoon on a weekday when not many customers are there. I have my list, I throw on my headphones, crank the music, and go. There's no fooling around. I'm in and out, so I really don't notice anything strange.
Illinois Peeps Share 11 Hilarious Things You’d Find at the Bottom of the Rock River
We asked what you might find if Illinois' Rock River was drained. I can now say without question, the river has some pretty funny stories lying at the bottom. What's yours?. Not a day goes by that we aren't looking for some of your stories to share. When we asked the 'bottom of the river' question, it wasn't surprising to hear things like bodies, guns, cars, and evidence relating to possibly unsolved crimes.
Legendary Illinois Hotel May Be the Most Haunted and Terrifying One in America
Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides, and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because of some strange occurrence in their room, or in the hallways.
Illinois Adults Can Enjoy Halloween With Trick Or Drink Bar Crawl
For Halloween, adults have their own version of trick or treating in Chicago and it involves drinking in many bars. Where Does Halloween Rank Among The Major Other Holidays. If I were to rank all the major holidays, Christmas would definitely be in the number one slot. What about Halloween? I believe it belongs at two. In the last few years, Halloween has really stepped up its game. Nowadays, there are festivities all month long. The outdoor decorations can rival Christmas too.
Pick The Perfect Pumpkin At This Illinois Zoo’s FREE Fall Festival
It's time to take a trip to Lincoln Park Zoo for their fall festival happening all October long. Did you hear? It's absolutely free admission, too!. Fall is my favorite season ever. I was just talking with a friend about how many events pop up in the Midwest when fall arrives. From fall markets, to apple orchards, to fun fall craft shows, Illinois is a pretty sweet place to live!
