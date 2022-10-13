Read full article on original website
Related
topgear.com
Today’s new flavour of Porsche 911 is the weight-stripped Carrera T
Base Carrera engine + manual gearbox – rear seats = a back-to-basics 911. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. You there! Been desperate to buy a brand new Porsche 911 but furious that Stuttgart wouldn’t allow...
topgear.com
Has this Nissan GT-R become an immaculate paperweight?
Mark’s GT-R has had the car equivalent of a designer clothing spree... and it looks good. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Internationally renowned photographer Mark has been working with TG for many, many years. When...
topgear.com
The 677bhp Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV is everything a G-Wagen is not
AMG is known for loud, fuel-chomping SUVs with dodgy aerodynamics. This is… none of those things. Skip 20 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. AMG’s first ever electric SUV is here, and it’s the exact opposite of a...
topgear.com
A stark enterprise: the Avenger is Jeep’s first electric car
The Jeep Avenger is the US brand’s first fully electric car, and Jeep’s promising ‘outstanding’ off-road credentials. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Say hello to “the new entry point” in the Jeep...
topgear.com
Maserati MC20 fast facts: TG Speed Week 2022
A Maserati hasn't been on a TG performance car special for a while. No pressure, then... Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. What is it?. The first mid-engined Maserati supercar for a generation. And the owner of...
topgear.com
Supercars and stock cars: here’s your first look at new Top Gear TV
Series 33 of TG TV is coming soon, and here’s a little preview. There’s a new series of Top Gear TV on the horizon and as ever, it’s filled with very sensible consumer-focused features and reviews. Like taking the Ferrari 296 GTB, Porsche Cayman GT4 RS and Pagani Huayra BC Roadster on a night-time hot-ride along the German autobahn, flat out. It's a tough job, but someone's got to do it.
topgear.com
The Jeep Avenger 4x4 concept is a pint-sized EV off-roader
Jeep adds more Jeepishness to its smallest... uh, Jeep. We’ll explain. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. If you’ve not seen it before, this is a Jeep Avenger, a brand-new and rather teensy little SUV that’s...
MotorTrend Magazine
Brembo Sensify: Meet the Next Big Thing in Automotive Braking
Brakes haven't evolved much since four-wheel electronic antilock became mainstream, but I think I just experienced the next leap in braking tech: Brembo Sensify. With today's ABS, when you step on the pedal, pressure is distributed evenly to all four wheels, either directly or by wire via an external pressure source and often with a front/rear proportioning valve. Then, if traction is lost at one or more of the tires, a valve on a central hydraulic controller relieves some pressure to the slipping wheel(s) to regain traction. But today's best hydraulic valves can only open and close in roughly 20-millisecond increments, relieving about 5 bar (73 psi) of brake pressure each time. Drivers feel pulsations, as does the chassis. Both are happier without them, and Sensify eliminates them.
topgear.com
The Renault 4 has returned as an off-roader concept
This is the Renault 4EVER Trophy, and it’s here to preview a future, fully electric b-segment SUV. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Soon after it revives the Renault 5 as a production electric supermini next...
topgear.com
These Pininfarina-designed Vinfast EVs are coming to the Paris Motor Show
Vietnam’s biggest car manufacturer drops petrol, keeps Pininfarina. Good enough. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. We’ve been wrong before, but you probably haven’t heard a great deal about Vinfast so far. Y’know, apart from the...
topgear.com
This is the Rolls-Royce Spectre, RR's first fully-electric car
There can hardly be a more suitable drive for a Rolls-Royce than electric motors. CS Rolls himself said it in 1900: "The electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean. There is no smell or vibration." Although, presciently, he did add that he had infrastructure concerns. After 120 years of trying, no petrol Rolls-Royce has a powertrain as smooth or silent or responsive as that of a 2011 Nissan Leaf. Or perhaps more relevant a 2015 Tesla Model X – a powerful, heavy, car that goes a long way and charges fast. But this is changing: in a year's time, this rather fabulous all-electric Spectre will land with its first customers. So Top Gear asks Rolls-Royce's boss, Torsten Müller-Ötvös the obvious question: what kept you? His reply is emphatic. "The customers always said: it has to be a Rolls-Royce first, electric second."
Comments / 0