Whoever prepared the latest shareholder letter that preceded Netflix’s earnings call for investors on Tuesday had a little bit of fun at their rivals’ expense. As a result of the massive success of its still relatively new series Dahmer, for example, Netflix’s Q3 letter to shareholders– in addition to walking through a comprehensive overview of the streaming giant’s business at the moment — also includes a Google Trends chart that slyly dunks on similarly hot offerings from Prime Video and HBO (The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon, respectively). The latter two series, as huge as they certainly are, come nowhere close to matching the Google Search interest around Dahmer.

24 MINUTES AGO